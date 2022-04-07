DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at CHA (-13.5), O/U: 228.5

BOS at MIL (-6), O/U: 227

PHI at TOR (-1.5), O/U: 217.5

POR at NOP (-16.5), O/U: 223.5

SAS at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 237.5

MEM at DEN (-3), O/U: 232.5

LAL at GSW (-12.5), O/U: 221.5

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all listed as questionable, it is highly possible that the Lakers hand it over to their supporting cast to go up against the Warriors. Look for major value on the Lakers' side, while the Warriors' lineup could see some irregular rotations, as well.

The Sixers-Raptors should be a competitive battle, where top players on both sides come up big, and bench rotations remain tight.

The Hornets, Timberwolves and Pelicans are up against hobbled opponents and their leading players should be able to put up big numbers.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Gary Harris (personal): Questionable

Wendell Carter (wrist), Cole Anthony (toe), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

Ignas Brazdeikis and Chuma Okeke are expected to start in place of Carter and Wagner. Markelle Fultz is up for the start in place of Anthony.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (foot): Questionable

Cody Martin gets a boost if Hayward remains out.

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Al Horford, Daniel Theis and Grant Williams will continue to share duties in the frontcourt.

MIL - Grayson Allen (hip): Doubtful

Pat Connaughton gets additional playing time if Allen is out.

PHI - Matisse Thybulle (not injury related): OUT

Danny Green is expected to start.

TOR - OG Anunoby (thigh): Questionable

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa get a boost if Anunoby remains out.

POR - Brandon Williams (quadriceps): Questionable

Josh Hart (knee), Trendon Watford (leg), Justise Winslow (calf): OUT

Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (Achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT FOR SEASON

Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Greg Brown and Drew Eubanks are expected to start, but Kris Dunn will step in if Williams is out.

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (ankle): Questionable

Willy Hernangomez has to step up if Valanciunas is out.

SAS - Lonnie Walker (back): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (illness), Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Tre Jones continues to start in place of Murray. Josh Richardson is up for a boost if Walker is out.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (ankle), Patrick Beverley (ankle): Questionable

Taurean Prince continues to get more action if McDaniels remains out. Malik Beasley, Jordan McLaughlin and Jaylen Nowell have to step up if Beverley is out.

MEM - Dillon Brooks (hip), Ja Morant (knee): Questionable

Ziaire Williams is up for another start if Brooks remains out. Tyus Jones starts if Morant is sidelined.

DEN - Jeff Green (personal): Questionable

Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT

DeMarcus Cousins continues to see more opportunity in the frontcourt. JaMychal Green has to step up of Green is out.

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder): Questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves and Malik Monk should be up for big minutes.

GSW - Otto Porter (back): Questionable

Stephen Curry (foot): OUT

Jordan Poole continues to start in place of Curry. Jonathan Kuminga is up for a boost if Porter is out.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball ($9,200)

Ball has been playing well lately, averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games, topping 50 DK points five times. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Magic.

CJ McCollum ($8,600)

McCollum is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including two outings where he topped 50 DK points. He has an advantage in a matchup against his former squad, as the Trail Blazers visit New Orleans.

Forwards/Centers

Miles Bridges ($7,900)

Bridges has an advantage in his matchup against the shorthanded Magic. He is averaging 22.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last 10 games, with at least 40 DK points on seven occasions.

Pascal Siakam ($9,500)

Siakam has been on a roll lately, averaging 25.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, with two outings where he topped 60 DK points. He has fared well against the Sixers this season, averaging 27.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over two meetings.

Joel Embiid ($12,000)

Embiid is averaging 36.8 points and 14.6 rebounds over his last five games, and he averaged 28.5 points and 12.0 rebounds through two games against the Raptors this season. He will be looking to come up big for the Sixers, as they still have a shot at second place in the East.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500)

Towns is averaging 42.5 points and 14.5 rebounds through two games against the Spurs this season, including a 60-point outburst in their last meeting. He continues to lead the Timberwolves, averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, and he is coming off back-to-back games with at least 51 DK points.

Value Picks

Brook Lopez ($5,000)

Lopez has been solid since returning to action, averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 10 games, including an impressive showing in his last game, where he totaled 46.8 DK points. He has an advantage against the Celtics' shorthanded frontcourt.

Herbert Jones ($4,800)

Jones is averaging 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games, including two games with more than 30 DK points.

Talen Horton-Tucker ($4,200)

Horton-Tucker should be up for extended playing time. He topped 18 DK points in three of his last four games, while averaging less than 20 minutes of action.

Pat Connaughton ($3,800)

Connaughton is up for additional playing time in the absence of Grayson Allen. He is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over nine games since returning from injury.

Jalen Suggs ($4,300)

Suggs finished with 11.3 DK points in his last game, which marked his return from an almost three-week absence. He should be up for more opportunity, and he has a favorable matchup in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

