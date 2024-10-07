Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2024-25: RotoWire's Top 150

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Fantasy Basketball Rankings: RotoWire's 150 Best Players

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs: After one of the best rookie campaigns in NBA history, Wembanyama should be in consideration for the No. 1 pick in your draft regardless of your fantasy basketball scoring system. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: The future Hall-of-Famer doesn't look to be declining anytime soon and remains a top-2 fantasy basketball pick for both points leagues and category leagues in 2024-25. Luka Doncic, Mavericks: Already one of the best fantasy basketball players, Doncic cemented his status by reaching his first NBA Finals last season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: Last year's runner-up for MVP, SGA has quietly become one of the NBA's best two-way players. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: Milwaukee's rough season took away from what was another elite statistical season from The Greek Freak. In our most recent Fantasy Basketball Points League Mock Draft, he was selected No. 4 overall. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: The Pacers were arguably last season's most surprising team, and Haliburton's full-season numbers were actually depressed due to a mid-season injury that he played through. Joel Embiid, 76ers: If Embiid was a guarantee to stay healthy, he'd be in the conversation for the No. 1 pick. But given his age and injury history, he falls to the mid-first round. Anthony Davis, Lakers: Like Joel Embiid, Davis has more upside than this but has struggled to stay healthy. Trae Young, Hawks: With Dejounte Murray traded to New Orleans, Young could once again take complete reign of Atlanta's offense. Jayson Tatum, Celtics: Though he may have been outshone by Jaylen Brown on the way to the Finals, Tatum continues to put up excellent numbers and almost never misses games. Kevin Durant, Suns: Despite his age and injury concerns, Durant remains one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA and is capable of leading a fantasy squad. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: Quietly coming off a career season, Mitchell again projects as Cleveland's No. 1 option and one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: Edwards' 2023-24 season was more of a breakout in real life than in fantasy, but his arrow is pointing up as it appears he's poised to become one of the league's stars. He was drafted 14th overall in our recent Head-to-Head Categories Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft. Stephen Curry, Warriors: With Klay Thompson and Chris Paul departing, Curry becomes even more entrenched as the team's primary offensive driver. If he stays healthy, getting him here could be a steal. LaMelo Ball, Hornets: On pure talent, Ball should be in the first-round discussion. A series of ankle injuries brings concern to his fantasy outlook, however. Scottie Barnes, Raptors: Barnes took over as Toronto's primary offensive option last season after OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam were traded. Can he take another step forward? James Harden, Clippers: Paul George's departure means Harden and Kawhi Leonard will be tasked with even more on offense. And with Leonard's injury history, there figures to be plenty of nights where Harden is the clear No. 1 option – if age and injuries don't catch up with him, too. Chet Holmgren, Thunder: Holmgren had an excellent rookie season on both ends of the floor and now stands to be OKC's official third option of offense following the trade of Josh Giddey. Domantas Sabonis, Kings: The addition of DeMar DeRozan brings a new dynamic to Sacramento, but Sabonis should remain one of the league's best triple-double threats. Devin Booker, Suns: Booker has been a steady fantasy force for years, which doesn't project to change this season. The injury risks of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal also mean Booker could be thrust into a massive role at any time. Alperen Sengun, Rockets: Sengun is becoming one of the NBA's best offensive centers and is at the core of Houston's rebuild. De'Aaron Fox, Kings: Fox will have to adapt to DeMar DeRozan's arrival, but he's been one of the steadiest lead point guards in the NBA lately. Damian Lillard, Bucks: How much of Lillard's down season was due to personal matters and the Bucks' coaching changes? Either way, he's in his mid-30s and is no longer the No. 1 option on his team. Jalen Brunson, Knicks: The additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns means Brunson probably won't have to handle the kind of workload he did last year, but he's still one of the NBA's craftiest and most efficient point guards. Listen to Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss him as a potential bust on the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball YouTube page. Cade Cunningham, Pistons: Injury and team struggles have hurt Cunningham's career, but he's still promising and talented enough to be worth drafting early in fantasy. LeBron James, Lakers: As ageless as James seems, he doesn't have the upside in fantasy that he used to and has missed more games as his career has gone on. Tyrese Maxey, 76ers: Maxey will have to adjust to the presence of Paul George, but the point guard still figures to drive the team's offense behind Joel Embiid. Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks: Towns took a step back after Anthony Edwards took over and Rudy Gobert was placed at center for the Timberwolves. However, being dealt to the Knicks keeps him as a team's No. 2 option while placing him back at center. Could we see his rebounds and blocks increase again? Bam Adebayo, Heat: Adebayo's defensive numbers don't reflect his impact, but he's been one of fantasy's most reliable centers over the past half-decade. Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies: Jackson may scale back his offensive responsibilities with Ja Morant back in the fold, but the big man will still be the team's No. 3 option and an elite shot-blocker. Fred VanVleet, Rockets: Houston is generally embracing a youth movement, but VanVleet is the one who's entrusted to organize the offense. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: Irving could be drafted higher than this, but he's had trouble staying on the court for his entire career. Jamal Murray, Nuggets: Murray and Nikola Jokic form one of the league's best two-man games, but the point guard needs to prove he can remain healthy. Lauri Markkanen, Jazz: Markkanen has revitalized his career in Utah, becoming of the league's most efficient scoring forwards. However, the team's attempts to jockey for lottery position have resulted in late-season absences for Markkanen. Paul George, 76ers: Despite a change of scenery, George still projects to be his new team's No. 3 option on offense. That, combined with his age and injury history, have him slipping down draft boards. Paolo Banchero, Magic: Banchero is leading the charge for a Magic team that surprised even optimists last season. He may be on the verge of a break into stardom. See where he ranks in our Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings. Ja Morant, Grizzlies: Morant has something to prove after missing practically all of last season. He has holes in his fantasy profile, but he's unquestionably Memphis' No. 1 option and young enough to make improvements. Jalen Williams, Thunder: A void in usage left by Josh Giddey could vault Williams to a new level. He had his struggles in the playoffs, but Williams has made great development overall as a young wing. Dejounte Murray, Pelicans: Murray has a new opportunity away from the sky-high usage of Trae Young, but he'll still have to contend for touches with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy. Alex Barutha lists Murray in his article -- fantasy basketball do not draft list. Desmond Bane, Grizzlies: Bane did a strong job filling in as Memphis' lead option while Ja Morant missed almost all of last season. With Morant back, Bane will step back into his usual role. Jalen Johnson, Hawks: A frontrunner for Most Improved Player before succumbing to injury, Johnson could be Atlanta's second-leading scorer this season and boasts a well-rounded game Pascal Siakam, Pacers: Siakam started the year slowly with Toronto and then had to adapt after being traded to Indiana. A full training camp with his new squad should allow him to fully cement his role as the Pacers' No. 2 option. Darius Garland, Cavaliers: Injuries took their toll on Garland, resulting in a down year. He's entering the year healthy and ready to be Cleveland's second-leading playmaker behind Donovan Mitchell. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: A healthy season from Leonard would make drafting him here amazing value, especially with the departure of Paul George. But Leonard underwent surgery in the offseason and is limited to begin camp. The plan is for him to be ready for Opening Night, but when have things gone to plan for him? Mike Barner considers Leonard to be one of the Most Difficult Players to Rank in fantasy basketball. Evan Mobley, Cavaliers: Mobley hasn't made the offensive leap optimists were hoping for, but he's established himself as one of the league's best defenders. Jaylen Brown, Celtics: The 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Brown may have played better than Jayson Tatum when it mattered most, but he's not a better fantasy asset. He's still young enough to theoretically take a step forward, but his role is quite established. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: He's undoubtedly past his prime, and also undoubtedly still one of the best sources of traditional big man stats. Jimmy Butler, Heat: A healthy season from Butler would make this draft slot a steal. That's more difficult to assume as he gets older. Franz Wagner, Magic: Wagner's three-point shot failed him last season. However, a bounceback plus some development as Orlando's No. 2 option could lead to a nice campaign. Jalen Duren, Pistons: Duren has already established himself as one of the NBA's best rebounders and a nightly 15-and-15 threat. Injuries shook up his sophomore year, so he could be in line for a mini-leap forward. Myles Turner, Pacers: Turner brings a unique skillset as a three-and-D big man, though his upside is capped due to his below-average rebounding and minutes. Immanuel Quickley, Raptors: Quickly enters this season as a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He'll have to share touches with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, but Quickley could be in line for a small breakout. DeMar DeRozan, Kings: DeRozan has been one of the steadiest sources of fantasy value for the better part of a decade. On a new team with younger, established offensive options, will he take a step back? Mikal Bridges, Knicks: On the surface, moving to the Knicks presents as a downgrade for Bridges' fantasy value. At the same time, it may allow him to focus back on defense and become more efficient on offense. He also never misses games. Miles Bridges, Hornets: After sitting out all of 2022-23, Bridges returned to form quickly. While he's been Charlotte's No. 2 option recently, that could change with Brandon Miller potentially emerging. Cam Thomas, Nets: Brooklyn projects as one of the worst teams in the NBA, and Thomas is set to run the show. Can he handle a massive usage rate, or will his efficiency suffer too greatly? Coby White, Bulls: After a bit of a slow start, White broke out as a full-time starter last year. His role is safe, but how high is his ceiling with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic still on the roster? Derrick White, Celtics: White was one of last season's fantasy breakouts, taking on a bigger role than expected on both sides of the ball. Maybe he can repeat it, but does he have any upward mobility in the offense? Tyler Herro, Heat: Herro has shown upside to be Miami's second option, but he's having issues staying healthy. Zion Williamson, Pelicans: The risk/reward proposition with Williamson is clear by now. There aren't many players with his upside available in this range. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: Ingram has no problems averaging 20/5/5 every year, but he's quietly one of the most injury-prone players in the NBA. Josh Giddey, Bulls: Unable to retain his role in the playoffs for the Thunder, the organization dealt him to the Bulls. In Chicago, he'll still need to compete for touches, but the team should be invested in showcasing and developing him as a player of the future. Read more about Giddey in Michael Gillow's Fantasy Basketball Risers & Fallers article. Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers: Simons' 2023-24 season was derailed by injuries, but he still projects as Portland's No. 1 option and is young enough to take steps forward. Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers: It doesn't appear Ayton will live up to his No. 1 overall pick status, but he's been a fairly reliable source of big-man stats. D'Angelo Russell, Lakers: It seemed like the Lakers wanted to trade Russell last year – it didn't happen. His potential is only so high being surrounded by two stars and other solid offensive options, but Russell can provide traditional point guard stats with relative consistency. Brandon Miller, Hornets: After a slow start to his rookie year, Miller stepped up after LaMelo Ball suffered a season-ending injury. He should develop as a sophomore, but how much of the offense will he be tasked with running if Ball and Miles Bridges are both healthy? Julius Randle, Timberwolves: Randle being dealt to the Timberwolves could mean he's a 1-for-1 replacement for Karl-Anthony Towns. He projects to be Minnesota's No. 2 option, but his rebounds could suffer playing next to Rudy Gobert. Zach LaVine, Bulls: Chicago is actively attempting to trade LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, but finding takers is proving difficult. It complicates LaVine's fantasy value, but he still has upside as the Bulls' primary offensive option. Nic Claxton, Nets: Claxton signed a big contract extension this summer and projects as one of Brooklyn's building blocks. It's possible he's trusted with some more touches this season in addition to his traditional big-man duties. Kyle Kuzma, Wizards: Kuzma once again projects to be Washington's primary offensive option. That's bad news for the Wizards, but great news for fantasy. Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors: With Klay Thompson gone and Golden State entering a new phase, it seems like it's finally time for Kuminga to step up. There's a strong possibility he needs to be the team's second-leading scorer. Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers: Allen is boring but consistent. If you need rebounds and blocks, he can do the job. Nikola Vucevic, Bulls: Vucevic and Zach LaVine are both at risk of being traded by the Bulls. That, combined with his age, makes him a selection with some downside. Mark Williams, Hornets: A back issue cut into Williams' season, but he's shown upside as a rebounder and lob-finisher – something that pairs well with LaMelo Ball's passing ability. Jalen Green, Rockets: Green has demonstrated he can score 20 points per game. His next challenge is doing so efficiently and becoming a better passer or defender. CJ McCollum, Pelicans: McCollum is still a good source of backcourt offense, but he could take a step back in the playmaking department with Dejounte Murray's arrival. Austin Reaves, Lakers: Reaves had a slow start to last season but picked things up around December. His upside is relatively capped behind the Lakers' two stars and sharing touches with D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt. Brook Lopez, Bucks: Lopez provides a rare three-and-D skillset from a center, but his age is becoming a concern. Jordan Poole, Wizards: Poole was one of last season's biggest fantasy disappointments. Can he put that aside and become one of this season's NBA fantasy sleepers? Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards: Valanciunas' role with the Pelicans was decreasing over the years. Maybe he can be revitalized in Washington, but he's also a late-season shutdown risk. Tobias Harris, Pistons: Alarmingly, Harris has a chance to be Detroit's second-leading scorer. He's a late-season shutdown risk, but there is more upside than in previous seasons as well. Jrue Holiday, Celtics: Holiday took a big step back on offense last season but remains one of the best backcourt defenders in the NBA. He's one of the best players to draft in Rotisserie Fantasy Basketball. Michael Porter, Nuggets: Porter's back is still a concern when drafting him, but he could be entrusted more on offense with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope moving to Orlando. Terry Rozier, Heat: Rozier previously put up some nice offensive numbers for Charlotte, but he'll probably be asked to focus more on defense with Miami. Bradley Beal, Suns: We know Beal can produce at a higher level than this, but he's one of the biggest injury risks in the league. Draymond Green, Warriors: Always a triple-double threat, could Green take on slightly more usage with Klay Thompson gone? Or will age and temper get the best of him? RJ Barrett, Raptors: Barrett played some of the best basketball of his career after being traded to his home country of Canada. Could that continue for a full season? Jalen Suggs, Magic: Suggs broke out last season, becoming a nice source of steals while hitting his threes. If he can tack on more playmaking responsibilities, that would be a significant boost to his upside. Collin Sexton, Jazz: Utah has a busy backcourt, and Sexton's play can be up and down. Jusuf Nurkic, Suns: Assuming he can avoid injuries, Nurkic is a good source of late-round rebounds and assists. Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder: Coming over from New York in free agency, Hartenstein fills a glaring need at center for the Thunder. In his 49 starts last season, he provided 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Trey Murphy, Pelicans: Murphy has shown us plenty of potential, but it seems like he'll be stuck coming off the bench again with high-usage players in front of him. He's also dealing with a hamstring injury to begin the year. Devin Vassell, Spurs: Vassell projects as San Antonio's No. 2 option again behind Victor Wembanyama, but he underwent offseason foot surgery and won't be re-evaluated until Nov. 1. It sounds like he and the Spurs will be more cautious this time around, making Vassell a bit of a risk. OG Anunoby, Knicks: Anunoby will mostly be regulated to a three-and-D role in New York. He's also having trouble staying healthy. Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics: Porzingis is recovering from foot surgery and may not play until December. Walker Kessler, Jazz: Kessler took a step back as a sophomore and played in this year's Summer League. That's not a good sign, but his potential as a shot-blocker is hard to ignore. Jaime Jaquez, Heat: Jaquez should be in the mix for the starting power forward job after a solid rookie season. Cameron Johnson, Nets: Johnson was a bit of a disappointment last season but has the opportunity to be Brooklyn's second-leading scorer this year. Jakob Poeltl, Raptors: Prior to tearing a ligament in his finger, Poeltl looked like his usual self, providing fantasy managers with efficient scoring (65.6% FG), rebounding (8.6 RPG) and blocks (1.5 BPG) Jabari Smith, Rockets: The No. 3 overall pick in 2022 made some progress last season, most notably improving both his three-point (36.3%) and overall field goal (45.4%) percentages. John Collins, Jazz: In his first season with the Jazz, Collins returned top-100 value for the first time since 2020-21. Marcus Smart, Grizzlies: Injuries limited Smart to only 20 games a year ago, but he managed 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 2.1 steals in that limited sample. Khris Middleton, Bucks: Injuries have derailed Middleton's past few seasons. He underwent surgery on both his ankles this offseason and isn't a full go for training camp. But when healthy, he's one of the league's better third options. He qualifies as one of this season's Fantasy Basketball Sleepers. Naz Reid, Timberwolves: The reigning Sixth Man of the Year posted career-highs across the board while knocking down 2.1 threes per game at a 41.4% clip -- also a career-best. Daniel Gafford, Mavericks: Gafford will split time with Dereck Lively at center, but he won't need big minutes to be a borderline-top-100 fantasy option. Dereck Lively, Mavericks: After a breakout rookie season, expectations are high for Lively, who shot 74.7% from the field and blocked 1.4 shots in 23.5 minutes per game. Jaden Ivey, Pistons: Coming off of an up-and-down sophomore campaign, Ivey should find more stability this season under a new coaching staff. Alex Caruso, Thunder: In addition to shooting north of 40% from three, Caruso ranked third in the league in total steals (120) while blocking more shots (70) than Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and Herb Jones. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks: With Dejounte Murray now in New Orleans, Bogdanovic will be tasked with taking on more scoring and playmaking alongside Trae Young. Malik Monk, Kings: While the Kings added another veteran scorer in DeMar DeRozan, Monk should continue to feast with the second unit. Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers: Last year's No. 2 overall pick got off to a slow start but flashed his upside toward the end of the season, posting 18.3 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.4 steals over his final 15 games. Does he now qualify as a fantasy basketball sleeper? Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks: Fantasy managers continue to wait for Okongwu's opportunity to come, but for the time being he remains stuck behind Clint Capela. Clint Capela, Hawks: One of the steadiest big men in fantasy, Capela has averaged a double-double with at least 1.2 blocks per game in seven straight seasons. Keyonte George, Jazz: While he'll have to shoot the ball more efficiently, George will look to build on a productive rookie season. Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers: Coming off of easily the best season of his career, Avdija was traded to Portland this summer. He'll likely start on the wing, but it's unclear where he'll fall in the offensive hierarchy. Josh Hart, Knicks: One of the best pure rebounders in the NBA, Hart will need to bounce back after a poor shooting season. Even on a deep Knicks roster, he'll command plenty of minutes. Dennis Schroder, Nets: The veteran has played for five teams in the last three seasons, but he should be positioned for big minutes for the bottom-feeding Nets. Kelly Olynyk, Raptors: While he's never the most exciting player to draft, Olynyk has finished as a top-80 player in category leagues in each of the last two seasons. Malcolm Brogdon, Wizards: For the second straight year, Brogdon is somewhat of an odd man out on a rebuilding team. Missed time is a major concern, as Brogdon has played fewer than 40 games in two of the last three seasons. Zach Edey, Grizzlies: One of only a few rookies with a clear path to a starting job, Edey projects as a consistent source of rebounds and blocks with a high field goal percentage. Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves: The Wolves' backcourt is a bit crowded, but DiVincenzo proved a lot last season, and Mike Conley isn't getting any younger. He's probably still worth rostering in a standard fantasy league for the upside of teammates' suffering injuries, but it's not a guarantee he'll see 30 minutes per game. Brandin Podziemski, Warriors: With Klay Thompson now in Dallas, Podziemski will have a chance to emerge as the Warriors' starting two-guard on a full-time basis. Read more on the sophomore in Michael Gillow's fantasy basketball breakouts article. Caris LeVert, Cavaliers: LeVert enjoyed a nice bounceback season in 2023-24, providing managers with 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals per game. Chris Paul, Spurs: Paul's best days are clearly in the rear-view, but he still ranked 11th in the NBA in assist rate last season while adding 1.2 steals per game. Read more analysis on CP3 in Alex Rikleen's article: Non-Star, 9-Category Specialists. Ausar Thompson, Pistons: Much like his twin brother, Thompson put up eye-opening counting stats when the minutes were there. He should have a path to a starting spot this season in Detroit. Aaron Nesmith, Pacers: While he's ultimately a role player, Nesmith took a big step forward last season, posting 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks/steals and 1.9 threes per game (41.9% 3PT; 49.6% FG). Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers: On a per-game basis, Grant is easily a top-100 player, but he's missed 28, 19, 35 and 18 games, respectively, over the last four seasons. De'Andre Hunter, Hawks: While injuries have been an issue, Hunter has been a consistent producer over the last few years. The arrival of No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher could limit his upside, however. Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves: One of the best defenders in the NBA, McDaniels finished last season on a high note, shooting 38.4% from three and posting nearly 2.0 blocks/steals per game over his final 30 appearances, including the postseason. Herbert Jones, Pelicans: Jones shot nearly 42% from three last season and ranks second in total steals (behind only Dejounte Murray) since he entered the league in 2021-22. Ivica Zubac, Clippers: The Clippers could take a significant step back this season, but Zubac's role as one of the steadiest big men in fantasy basketball should be safe. Aaron Gordon, Nuggets: The veteran has settled into his role as a super-role-player for the Nuggets and should remain a safe investment in this range. Amen Thompson, Rockets: In the 25 games in which Thompson saw at least 25 minutes as a rookie, he averaged 14.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks. Tyus Jones, Suns: Jones landing in Phoenix means he'll return to being a bench player, but given the Suns' injury risks, he could see plenty of time with the starting unit. Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers: The 21-year-old is oozing with potential, but he'll likely come off the bench with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija in place. Alex Sarr, Wizards: While Sarr struggled in Summer League, it's tough to argue with the opportunity he should find in Washington from Day 1. Jeremy Sochan, Spurs: Sochan's counting stats are intriguing, but he'll need to become a better shooter to meet his potential. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors: Across his 17 starts last season, Jackson-Davis averaged 10.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting nearly 70% from the field. Max Strus, Cavaliers: In Year 1 with the Cavs, Strus averaged career-bests in points, rebounds, assists and minutes per game while drilling 2.4 threes per contest. Tari Eason, Rockets: Eason has been a fantasy-points-per-minute darling the last two seasons, but he missed 60 games in 2023-24 and will have to earn his minutes as part of a deep Houston wing rotation. Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers: Entering his third NBA season, Mathurin is a solid source of points, but he's yet to prove he can offer significant contributions in other categories. Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls: The Bulls' roster is filled with unknowns, but even if Chicago holds on to Zach LaVine, Dosunmu should play a key role on a shallow bench unit. De'Anthony Melton, Warriors: Now in Golden State, Melton is an excellent, late-round target for managers in need of threes and steals with some assists and rebounds mixed in. Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: Clarkson has missed 20-plus games in each of the last two seasons, but he's logged six consecutive top-150 finishes (per-game value) in 8-cat leagues. Reed Sheppard, Rockets: Sheppard's combination of efficient shooting and high-volume steals potential make him one of the most intriguing rookies in the class, even in a crowded Rockets depth chart. Klay Thompson, Mavericks: Thompson has entered a completely new phase of his career, but he still projects as one of the best volume three-point shooters in the NBA. Read more on his move to Dallas in Joel Bartilotta's fantasy implications of free agency and trades piece. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Magic: A consistent source of threes and steals, Caldwell-Pope's move to Orlando could bring slightly higher volume. His ability to stay on the floor (17 missed games over the last three seasons) could push him much higher. P.J. Washington, Mavericks: Washington was a key piece in the Mavs' run to the Finals and should return to a starting role up front. After the trade from Charlotte, Washington posted 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.1 steals/blocks and 1.8 threes per game. Grant Williams, Hornets: After a turbulent half-season in Dallas, Williams posted 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 threes per game in 29 appearances as a Hornet. Mitchell Robinson, Knicks: The big man is the Knicks' best option at starting center, but he won't be healthy until December at the earliest.

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: