Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Championship Edition

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The 76ers have been hammered by injuries and will continue to play out the stretch run without Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Paul George (groin). While not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Kelly Oubre (knee) hasn't played since March 12. The 76ers should continue to give added minutes to their younger players.

The Grizzlies still have playoff seeding to play for, so Aldama should play in each of their upcoming four games next week. Three of their opponents rank inside the bottom half of the league in defensive rating. While he might not be flashy, look for Aldama to continue to provide steady contributions.

Aldama has come off the bench in each of the last four games for the Grizzlies. He has bounced between the starting lineup and the second unit throughout the season and has been productive in both roles. As a starter, he has averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers. Coming off the bench, he has averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.

All but six teams will play four games each next week. That leaves plenty of viable streaming options for fantasy managers in need of a boost as they push for a championship. Here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

All but six teams will play four games each next week. That leaves plenty of viable streaming options for fantasy managers in need of a boost as they push for a championship. Here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (55% available)

Aldama has come off the bench in each of the last four games for the Grizzlies. He has bounced between the starting lineup and the second unit throughout the season and has been productive in both roles. As a starter, he has averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers. Coming off the bench, he has averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.

The Grizzlies still have playoff seeding to play for, so Aldama should play in each of their upcoming four games next week. Three of their opponents rank inside the bottom half of the league in defensive rating. While he might not be flashy, look for Aldama to continue to provide steady contributions.

Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers (66% available)

The 76ers have been hammered by injuries and will continue to play out the stretch run without Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Paul George (groin). While not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Kelly Oubre (knee) hasn't played since March 12. The 76ers should continue to give added minutes to their younger players.

Edwards has spent a lot of time on the floor with the 76ers so shorthanded, averaging 34 minutes over their last 10 games. During that span, he averaged 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. The 76ers will play four games next week, three of which will be against bad defensive teams in the Wizards, Hawks and Bulls. Edwards brings plenty of scoring upside to the table.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (69% available)

The Bulls have clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament, but they still have a lot left to play for. They could move all the way up to the seventh seed or finish as low as 10th. Given their inability to get out of the Play-In Tournament in recent seasons, they would love to move up the standings and have an opportunity to advance at home.

One of the main reasons why the Bulls have been surging down the stretch has been the play of Buzelis. The rookie has started each of their last 25 games, averaging 27 minutes along the way. As he has settled into being a starter, he has averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers over his last 10 games. Of the Bulls' four games next week, two of them come against tanking teams in the Wizards and 76ers. That makes Buzelis an appealing waiver wire option.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (72% available)

The Pelicans are another team that has been hit hard by injuries to some of their best players. Zion Williamson (back) and CJ McCollum (foot) were recently ruled out for the season, joining Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy III (shoulder) on the sidelines. That paves a clear path for their young players to close out the season with significant roles.

Missi has started at center for the majority of the season for the Pelicans and has remained mostly healthy down the stretch. Over his last 11 games, he has averaged 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 26 minutes per game. He has also shot 54.5% from the field. The Pelicans will play four times next week, making Missi an excellent target for fantasy managers who need a center.

Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers (78% available)

Since the 76ers are missing so many players and have a favorable upcoming schedule, Edwards isn't the only player on their roster to target on the waiver wire. Butler has also played more down the stretch, averaging 29 minutes over their last 15 games. He turned that into averages of 12.5 points, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers. Expect him to remain in a prominent role moving forward. He could play even more if Quentin Grimes is shut down at some point. Grimes has sat out two of the last six games for rest.

Keon Johnson, Brooklyn Nets (80% available)

In a season filled with injuries for the Nets, Cameron Johnson (back) is their latest player to go down. He hasn't played in either of their last two games, and given where the Nets sit in the standings, we might not see him on the floor again this season. D'Angelo Russell (knee) has also bounced in and out of the lineup.

As the Nets close out their season, Keon Johnson has started each of their last 11 games. Not only has he started, but he averaged 28 minutes during that span. He was able to turn his new role into averages of 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. The Nets will play four times next week, with two of their games coming against bad defensive teams in the Pelicans and Hawks. While Johnson can have efficiency issues, he is at least worth considering in deeper formats.