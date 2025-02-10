Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Max Christie Looks Like a Winner

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 17th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Eight teams will take to the court three times, while the remaining 22 teams will suit up on two occasions. Sitting players who only go twice has advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

The trade deadline has come and gone for another season, and with it, a host of players have switched their allegiances. With the player movement over for now, our attention shifts to the All-Star break, beginning Friday at the Chase Center. The week-long festivities mean Week 17 will have only four days featuring NBA games. A reduction in the quantity of games means managers will want to focus on quality, ensuring they are looking at not only the games played but also the respective opponents.

Three Games: DAL, GSW, MIA, MIN, NOP, OKC, SAC, UTA

Two Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIL, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, WAS

Guards

Consider starting: Max Christie, DAL

Opponents: SAC, GSW, MIA

Christie was moved to Dallas as part of the deal that saw Luka Doncic head to Los Angeles to join the Lakers. Despite receiving very little in the way of fanfare, Christie has been a great addition for Dallas. Through three games played, he is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes per contest. Both Anthony Davis and PJ Washington were injured in Saturday's win over the Rockets, resulting in Christie moving into the starting lineup to begin the second half. Based on that fact, there is a decent chance he will remain in the opening five as long as one or both players are sidelined. He has demonstrated a varied offensive game of late. With the potential to build on his defensive contributions, he makes for a solid starting candidate this week.

Consider starting: Keon Ellis, SAC

Opponents: @DAL, @NOP, @NOP

Although Ellis was seen as a potential deadline winner, things did not go to plan, at least initially. De'Aaron Fox was indeed traded to the Spurs, as expected. However, Zach LaVine was also acquired from the Bulls. LaVine has slotted into Fox's role, meaning Ellis has continued coming off the bench, much like he has for the majority of the season. Things were trending in the wrong direction for Ellis until Saturday rolled around. In a win against the Pelicans, Ellis played 32 minutes, scoring 13 points to go with four rebounds, three steals and three triples. While he did again come off the bench, the Kings went with a shallow rotation, affording Ellis additional run. There is no guarantee this will be a move the coaching staff sticks with, but if you can afford to take a bit of a chance, we might finally see Ellis playing sizeable minutes on a consistent basis.

Consider sitting: Chris Paul, SAS

Opponents: @WAS, @BOS

The arrival of the aforementioned De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio appears to have impacted what Paul can and can't do on the court. Although he has started all three games since Fox landed, Paul has taken a back seat on offense, averaging just 7.7 points, 7.0 assists and 0.3 steals. His value is tied up in assists and steals, making him more of a specialist asset across all fantasy formats. Any downgrade in production is going to impact his overall value, perhaps to the point where he could be dropped in certain situations. For now, moving him to the bench seems like a viable strategy.

Forwards

Consider starting: Nikola Jovic, MIA

Opponents: BOS, @OKC, @DAL

While the acquisition of Andrew Wiggins is likely to have some sort of an impact on Jovic, it does feel as though he has done enough to ensure himself a sizeable role moving forward. Over the past month, Jovic has averaged 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game. He has far outplayed those around him, namely Haywood Highsmith, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez. Wiggins will almost certainly slot straight into the starting lineup, sending Highsmith back to the bench. On the surface, this could cut into the time Jovic spends on the court. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Highsmith reduced to a minimal role, leaving Jovic as a 28+ minute-per-game player.

Consider sitting: Kyle Kuzma, MIL

Opponents: GSW, @MIN

Kuzma has played one game for his new team, a 24-minute performance in a loss to the Hawks. Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined due to an ongoing calf injury, Kuzma played a limited role, basically sliding into the Khris Middleton minutes. Kuzma should obviously be given a bit of a leash here, seeing as though he will need time to adjust to his new surroundings. It's been a rough season for Kuzma, averaging just 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers. Playing on a team with far more talent could result in his already low numbers taking a bit of a hit. Much like Paul, Kuzma could move into drop territory sooner rather than later. For now, consider leaving him on your bench, just until we see what his role looks like moving forward.

Consider sitting: Zaccharie Risacher, ATL

Opponents: @ORL, @NYK

Despite starting, Risacher continues to play minutes in the low-to-mid 20s. His scoring numbers have been encouraging, but his lack of supporting stats has not gone unnoticed. Over the past seven games since returning from injury, Risacher has scored double-digits on six occasions. However, his averages 16.0 points and 2.1 three-pointers leave a lot be desired when considering all-around fantasy appeal. With two relatively tough games on the docket for this week, unless you are simply seeking a modest amount of points, Risacher feels like a definite bench option.

Centers

Consider starting: Daniel Gafford, DAL

Opponents: SAC, GSW, MIA

The arrival of Anthony Davis was seen by many as an end for Gafford when it comes to fantasy value. However, Jason Kidd went on record stating that Gafford would continue to start at the center position, while Davis would open as the starting power forward. It wasn't looking great for Gafford during the opening quarter Saturday, although things turned around late in the game. Davis suffered what appeared to be a groin injury, something that could cost him at least a couple of games heading into the break. Many may have been on the fence as to whether Gafford was worthy of a starting spot this week. With Davis questionable at best, taking a chance on Gafford feels like a wise decision.

Consider sitting: Goga Bitadze, ORL

Opponents: ATL, CHA

Since returning from injury, Bitadze has failed to rediscover his form from earlier in the season. He has started six straight games but has eclipsed 25 minutes only once. In that time, he has scored double-digits only once, adding 10 combined steals and blocks. Although it doesn't appear as though Wendell Carter is coming for his minutes, the slow ramp up has been frustrating for fantasy managers. It does feel as though he will remain the primary option, at least for the foreseeable future. However, given his playing time is more reflective of a bench player, why not complete the scenario and move him to the bench for the shortened week.