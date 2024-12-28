NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We have seven games available for DraftKings' featured slate on Saturday. The first tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and I've got you covered with my favorite recommendations for the evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

No particular total stands out, but the spread of the NYK/WAS game is putting the Knicks squarely in our sights. There were a few teams with players just outside my list of endorsements, so I'd recommend drilling into the following rosters for additional options: Dallas, Milwaukee, Portland

INJURIES

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ribs) - OUT

Kuzma was questionable earlier but has been downgraded to out again. It'll be business as usual for that injury scenario, and I'd give Malcolm Brogdon ($5,400) a slight upgrade if Poole can't make it.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) -QUESTIONABLE

MIL Damian Lillard (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Khris Middleton (ankle) - PROBABLE

Middleton's return will help the cause if Lillard and Giannis remain out, but Bobby Portis ($7,800) will help in the frontcourt. I'm not as enthusiastic about a Lillard pivot, but Ryan Rollins ($4,800) was the best budget guard during the Bucks' last game.

CHI Josh Giddey (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

CHI Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - DOUBTFUL

While there are several role players who could contribute, clicking on Coby White ($6,700) or Zach LaVine ($7,700) is probably the safest route against the Bucks.

PHX Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

PHX Grayson Allen (concussion) - OUT

Royce O'Neale ($5,200) is still the guy to target here, and Tyus Jones ($5,400) will also continue to see an enhanced role.

GSW Stephen Curry (injury management) - PROBABLE

GSW Draymond Green (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Both players will probably take the floor after sitting the front end of the back-to-back, but check their pre-game status before slotting either player. Jonathan Kuminga ($5,500) is at a great price and would work well if Green is absent.

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

Embiid has played through the foot injury and the sinus fracture, but he still may miss Saturday's game. Andre Drummond ($4,600) (toe) is probable, and he'll take over the duties at center if Embiid is sidelined.

UTA John Collins (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Keyonte George (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

I'm still a big fan of Collin Sexton ($6,200) with George and Clarkson out, and his salary is too good to pass up. A Collins absence is harder to account for, but more pressure will fall on Walker Kessler ($6,500) to keep the backcourt in line.

DAL Luka Doncic (calf) - OUT

DAL Dereck Lively (hip) - OUT

Doncic will be out for a month, and we're only just beginning to see how the rotation will shake out as they deal with the absence. Kyrie Irving ($8,400) is an obvious choice, but we will likely see more of Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,000) and Klay Thompson ($5,500) with Irving sliding to point guard. With Lively out, pivot to Daniel Gafford ($4,200). He threw down multiple dunks against the Suns Friday evening.

POR Toumani Camara (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Scoot Henderson ($4,300) isn't a direct pivot for Camara, but his work with the second unit makes him a worthwhile budget pivot for the Trail Blazers. His single eligibility PG limits him, but I still think he's viable as a money-saving option.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Sabonis' return is unclear, but roll with Trey Lyles ($4,200) if the big man is out.

LAL LeBron James (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Anthony Davis (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Rui Hachimura (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

As usual, the Lakers will be tough to figure out, but if any combo of these players is out, I have no problem rolling the dice with Austin Reaves ($6,500).

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players beyond the $10k threshold for Saturday's contests, and I think it's one of those days where Nikola Jokic ($11,900) should anchor several of your lineups. His salary will limit you, but I think he will have the clear upper hand opposite Jalen Duren. Jokic will almost always give you massive volume, but his salary is sometimes too high to merit a full-throated endorsement. I'm fine with going all-in with him against the Pistons. I would consider a pivot to Anthony Davis ($10,500) at center if Sabonis is out and, of course, if the Lakers' big man is active.

There's a lot to like in the $9k range, but we can't pick everyone. Of the group, I like Kevin Durant's ($9,100) chances against his former team on the road. In the $8k range, we have a few players who could beat 5x value. We already mentioned Irving, and I will gladly fire up Jalen Brunson ($8,100), who is still registering as a massive discount in DraftKings' player pool.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jamal Murray, DEN ($7,400) vs. DET

Detroit traveling to altitude makes for an exploitable matchup, and if you're looking for positive correlation, a Murray/Jokic stack fits the bill. I'd like to see a slightly lower salary for the point guard, but I believe he'll be extremely valuable if you can afford him. He's coming off a solid 42.3 DKFP performance against the Cavs and is certainly trending up. I can also envision using Michael Porter ($6,300) as a stack, but I'm slightly less enthusiastic about that option.

Josh Hart, NYK ($6,800) @ WAS

Rolling with the Knicks against the Wizards is a no-brainer, and I like Hart along with most of the starting five. I didn't give Karl-Anthony Towns a direct endorsement after topping the article with two centers, but he's playable. Mikal Bridges ($6,100) is also trending up, but I prefer Hart's favorable salary.

Deandre Ayton, POR ($6,600) vs, DAL

Several Portland players have sneaky value, and you can certainly consider Ayton if you elect to take the budget route at center. Consistency and injuries were problems earlier in the season, but he's demonstrated a very stable floor in recent weeks, and he's a nightly threat for double-double totals.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,500) @ LAL

Murray's salary has sunk to an interesting level, but I think DraftKings isn't accounting for the rebound increase coming Murray's way if Sabonis is out. Even if he returns, Murray is a scoring threat who should have little trouble beating 5x value at this salary. Dollar-for-dollar, his recent numbers make him slightly more reliable than DeMar DeRozan ($7,700) right now, and although he's limited to PF, we still have the option of using him in a few spots.

Malik Beasley, DET ($5,400) @ DEN

Beasley began his career with Denver, but he's had experience playing in the altitude, and I predict a solid spark from the veteran off the bench, especially if Detroit is at a huge deficit by halftime.

Caleb Martin, PHI ($4,100) @ UTA

I'm more inclined to use Martin during an Embiid absence, and his value would also dip if Paul George is humming on all cylinders. Still, I like the salary savings, and he's also very convenient with dual eligibility.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.