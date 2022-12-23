NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at ORL

Magic 7-3 in last 10.

LAC at PHI

76ers on six-game win streak.

DET at ATL

Pistons 2-8 in last 10.

MIN at BOS

Celtics on three-game slide.

TOR at CLE

Cavs 16-2 at home.

MIL at BKN

Nets on seven-game win streak.

CHI at NYK

Knicks 8-2 in last 10.

DAL at HOU

Mavs 4-11 on the road.

IND at MIA

Heat 9-7 at home.

NOP at OKC

Thunder on three-game win streak.

POR at DEN

Nuggets 10-3 at home.

MEM at PHX

Suns 14-4 at home.

WAS at SAC

Wizards 1-9 in last 10.

CHA at LAL

Lakers on two-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring): Questionable

ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable

Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

LAC - John Wall (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): Questionable

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (illness), Robert Williams (illness): Questionable

TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps), Khem Birch (illness): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

CLE - Lamar Stevens (knee), Evan Mobley (knee): Questionable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Khris Middleton (knee): Doubtful

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring): Questionable

CHI - Goran Dragic (ankle): Probable

Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful

Derrick Jones (ankle), Alex Caruso (concussion): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (leg), Quentin Grimes (ankle): Questionable

DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Kemba Walker (knee): OUT

HOU - Garrison Mathews (illness): Questionable

Eric Gordon (thumb): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (wrist), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Jimmy Butler (illness): Probable

Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable

NOP - Zion Williamson (COVID-19), Larry Nance (Achilles): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (ankle), Damian Lillard (wrist), Drew Eubanks (hip): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle): Doubtful

DEN - Jeff Green (back): Probable

Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): Questionable

PHX - Josh Okogie (hip): Questionable

Cameron Payne (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

WAS - Deni Avdija (back). Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Delon Wright (hamstring): Questionable

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Terry Rozier (hip): Questionable

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable

Austin Reaves (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,200) vs. Pistons

Young is averaging 26.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.7 assists in his previous 10 outings and topped 50 DK points in four with a high of 61.3. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points, including the sixth-most to point guards.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,000) at Kings

In three games since returning from a 10-day absence, Beal is averaging 28.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while going over 40 DK points over his last two appearances. He should keep it rolling against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field and give up the league's third-most points to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Timberwolves

Tatum recorded 41 points last time out, which marked the third time he exceeded 40 in the last 10. He has another good chance to shine against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from long range and also give up the league's sixth-most free throw attempts per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,100) vs. Spurs

Banchero continues to impress by averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points. He should flourish against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 119.7 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.4 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,600) vs. Pacers

Adebayo is coming off a 51 DK outing and is averaging 21.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists from his last 10. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,500) at Rockets

Doncic has delivered more than 50 DK points in eight of the last 10, including three over 60, while averaging 29.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He has a great chance to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points to opposing point guards and the second-most three pointers.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($5,000) at Hawks

In seven consecutive starts, Duren is averaging 9.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, including five with at least 25 DK points. He has another opportunity to excel against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most rebounds to centers.

Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($3,700) vs. Mavericks

Martin is expected to pick up the start in place of Eric Gordon and should benefit from extra playing time. He's averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games and generated 31.3 DK points Wednesday.

Saddiq Bey, Pistons ($4,200) at Hawks

Bey is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his previous 10 games, with one effort totaling 42 DK points. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points to small forwards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals from his last 10 games, and went over 23 DK points in four of the last five. He should keep the momentum going against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot 47.3 percent from the field.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Bulls

Quickley has surpassed 20 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, including a prior meeting with the Bulls where he managed 26.8. He could also be up for extra opportunity if Quentin Grimes remains sidelined.

