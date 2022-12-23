NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
SAS at ORL
Magic 7-3 in last 10.
LAC at PHI
76ers on six-game win streak.
DET at ATL
Pistons 2-8 in last 10.
MIN at BOS
Celtics on three-game slide.
TOR at CLE
Cavs 16-2 at home.
MIL at BKN
Nets on seven-game win streak.
CHI at NYK
Knicks 8-2 in last 10.
DAL at HOU
Mavs 4-11 on the road.
IND at MIA
Heat 9-7 at home.
NOP at OKC
Thunder on three-game win streak.
POR at DEN
Nuggets 10-3 at home.
MEM at PHX
Suns 14-4 at home.
WAS at SAC
Wizards 1-9 in last 10.
CHA at LAL
Lakers on two-game slide.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring): Questionable
ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable
Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
LAC - John Wall (ankle): Questionable
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (calf): Questionable
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable
Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
BOS - Marcus Smart (illness), Robert Williams (illness): Questionable
TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps), Khem Birch (illness): Questionable
Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
CLE - Lamar Stevens (knee), Evan Mobley (knee): Questionable
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Khris Middleton (knee): Doubtful
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring): Questionable
CHI - Goran Dragic (ankle): Probable
Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful
Derrick Jones (ankle), Alex Caruso (concussion): OUT
NYK - Obi Toppin (leg), Quentin Grimes (ankle): Questionable
DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Kemba Walker (knee): OUT
HOU - Garrison Mathews (illness): Questionable
Eric Gordon (thumb): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (wrist), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Jimmy Butler (illness): Probable
Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable
NOP - Zion Williamson (COVID-19), Larry Nance (Achilles): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (ankle), Damian Lillard (wrist), Drew Eubanks (hip): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle): Doubtful
DEN - Jeff Green (back): Probable
Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): Questionable
PHX - Josh Okogie (hip): Questionable
Cameron Payne (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
WAS - Deni Avdija (back). Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Delon Wright (hamstring): Questionable
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Terry Rozier (hip): Questionable
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable
Austin Reaves (ankle): Questionable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($10,200) vs. Pistons
Young is averaging 26.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.7 assists in his previous 10 outings and topped 50 DK points in four with a high of 61.3. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points, including the sixth-most to point guards.
Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,000) at Kings
In three games since returning from a 10-day absence, Beal is averaging 28.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while going over 40 DK points over his last two appearances. He should keep it rolling against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field and give up the league's third-most points to shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Timberwolves
Tatum recorded 41 points last time out, which marked the third time he exceeded 40 in the last 10. He has another good chance to shine against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from long range and also give up the league's sixth-most free throw attempts per game.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,100) vs. Spurs
Banchero continues to impress by averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points. He should flourish against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 119.7 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.4 percent from the field.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,600) vs. Pacers
Adebayo is coming off a 51 DK outing and is averaging 21.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists from his last 10. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,500) at Rockets
Doncic has delivered more than 50 DK points in eight of the last 10, including three over 60, while averaging 29.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He has a great chance to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points to opposing point guards and the second-most three pointers.
Value Picks
Jalen Duren, Pistons ($5,000) at Hawks
In seven consecutive starts, Duren is averaging 9.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, including five with at least 25 DK points. He has another opportunity to excel against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most rebounds to centers.
Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($3,700) vs. Mavericks
Martin is expected to pick up the start in place of Eric Gordon and should benefit from extra playing time. He's averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games and generated 31.3 DK points Wednesday.
Saddiq Bey, Pistons ($4,200) at Hawks
Bey is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his previous 10 games, with one effort totaling 42 DK points. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points to small forwards.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,400) vs. Trail Blazers
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals from his last 10 games, and went over 23 DK points in four of the last five. He should keep the momentum going against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot 47.3 percent from the field.
Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Bulls
Quickley has surpassed 20 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, including a prior meeting with the Bulls where he managed 26.8. He could also be up for extra opportunity if Quentin Grimes remains sidelined.