NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 16 - Play-In Tournament

Slate Overview

LAL at NOP: Lakers went 19-21 on the road this season; Pelicans went 21-19 at home this season; Lakers won season series 3-1

GSW at SAC: Warriors finished 25-16 on the road this season; Kings went 24-17 at home this season; season series tied at 2-2, with three games being decided by only one point

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable; Anthony Davis (back), Cam Reddish (ankle): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince must be ready to step up.

GSW - Gary Payton (calf): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT

Keon Ellis is up for another start. Davion Mitchell must also step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,700) at Kings

Curry did not play in the final game of the season but averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last five appearances. He must keep up the incredible play to carry his squad into a playoff spot, and he is likely to shine against the Kings, after he averaged 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists through their four meetings this season. The Kings also gave up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards during the regular season.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,700) vs. Lakers

McCollum closed the season on a roll, averaging 27.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points and a high of 60.5. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Lakers, who gave up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards this season. McCollum also averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, including a high of 48.3 DK points, over four encounters with the Lakers this season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,400) at Pelicans

James showed no signs of slowing down in his 20th NBA campaign, especially as he closed the season averaging 29.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 2.6 steals over his final five appearances. He also delivered a whopping 81.8 DK points in the most recent outing, which happened to be against the Pelicans. James is likely to come up big once again as he will be looking to lead his squad into a playoff spot, especially after he averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 1.5 steals across four games versus the Pelicans this season.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Lakers

Williamson closed the season averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the final five games, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 63.5. He also averaged 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists across four meetings with the Lakers, including one outing with a high of 51.8 DK points. He could also be up for a significantly lighter matchup if Davis can not play.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,600) vs. Warriors

Sabonis finished up an impressive season by averaging 17.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the final 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He also had success against the Warriors this season, averaging 17.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.0 steals across four matchups. The Kings' big man should continue to thrive against the Warriors, who gave up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) vs. Warriors

Fox was dominant, averaging 32.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals in three games against the Warriors this season, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to prosper again, as the Warriors give up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards. He can also pad his stats at the foul line, where the Warriors give up the league's ninth-most attempts per game.

Mid-Range Money

Chris Paul, Warriors ($5,200) at Kings

Paul averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals over the final 10 games of the season, including four outings where he topped 30 DK points. The veteran point guard has a great opportunity to impose himself against the Kings' younger and shorthanded backcourt, and he should pad his stats at the foul line as the Kings give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,400) at Kings

Despite a few ups and downs through the season, Green came into good form down the stretch, averaging 7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals over his final 10 appearances, including a high of 59 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Kings' frontcourt but should find room to make his mark, as they give up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Keon Ellis, Kings ($4,500) vs. Warriors

Ellis averaged 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals, including a high of 50.5 DK points over 15 consecutive starts to close the season. He must continue to step up for his squad's shorthanded backcourt, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game this season.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,300) vs. Warriors

Barnes closed the season on a high note, with more than 28 DK points in each of the final three games, while averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against his former squad, as the Warriors concede the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. Barnes also amassed 53 DK points in his previous matchup with the Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($4,900) at Kings

Wiggins returned from a two-game absence to average 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks through the final four games of the season, including a high of 33 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Kings, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

