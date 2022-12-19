NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at CLE

Cavs on three-game win streak.

TOR at PHI

Raptors on five-game slide. Sixers on four-game win streak.

ORL at ATL

Magic on six-game win streak.

MIL at NOP

Pelicans 12-3 at home, but on overall three-game losing streak.

SAS at HOU

Rockets 6-7 at home.

DAL at MIN

Mavs 3-10 on the road.

POR at OKC

Trail Blazers 10-7 on the road.

LAL at PHX

Suns 13-3 at home.

CHA at SAC

Hornets 3-12 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): Questionable

Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

CLE - Lamar Stevens (knee): OUT

TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps): Questionable

OG Anunoby (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

PHI - Furkan Korkmaz (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

ATL - John Collins (ankle), Dejounte Murray (ankle: Questionable

Clint Capela (calf): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

NOP - Larry Nance (Achilles): Doubtful

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (back), Romeo Langford (illness): Questionable

Josh Richardson (personal): OUT

DAL - Dwight Powell (undisclosed), Tim Hardaway (illness), Davis Bertans (illness), Luka Doncic (quadriceps): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Rudy Gobert (ankle), Naz Reid (shoulder): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

POR - Josh Hart (ankle): Probable

Jerami Grant (back), Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

OKC - Darius Bazley (illness), Josh Giddey (illness), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

LAL - Patrick Beverley (calf): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Devin Booker (groin): Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,300) vs. Hornets

Fox is coming off two strong games, including a 27-point, 11-assist double-double with a total of 53.5 DK points. He should continue to excel, facing a Hornets team that gives up the league's third-most points and the sixth-most free-throw attempts per game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Jazz

Mitchell is averaging 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists across four games since returning from a two-game absence. He topped 45 DK points twice in that span, including one outing with 41 points on 14-of-24 shooting. He is likely to have an extra spark playing host to his former team, who also give up the league's sixth-most points to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,700) at Hawks

Banchero continues to impress, averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games. He totaled 42.5 DK points in the last meeting with the Hawks and should be up for more success, as they remain short-handed in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($7,900) at Timberwolves

Wood produced more than 50 DK points in back-to-back games and has another chance to stand out, as the Mavs deal with a handful of injuries. He has an advantageous matchup against the Timberwolves, who are short-handed in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,600) vs. Hornets

Sabonis has turned in seven consecutive double-doubles and should continue to stuff the stat sheet against an opponent that gives up the league's second-most rebounds per game. The Hornets also give up the league's fifth-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Raptors

Embiid is averaging 39.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks through five games, with more than 60 DK points in three and a high of 76. He has an advantage as the Raptors are short-handed in the frontcourt, and he recorded 31 points, five rebounds and three assists the last time they met.

Value Picks

Thomas Bryant, Lakers ($4,200) at Suns

Bryant passed 30 DK points in the previous two games and is up for another start in place of Anthony Davis. He has a favorable matchup versus the Suns, who give up the ninth-most points and the 10th-most rebounds per game to centers.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Williams is up for a fourth consecutive start as the Thunder are heavily short-handed. He is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last 10 games and should do well against the Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.

Keegan Murray, Kings ($4,500) vs. Hornets

Murray hit 20 DK points in four of the last five games, including two with 27. He is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in the last 10 games and has chance to stand out against the Hornets' sub-par defense.

Doug McDermott, Spurs ($3,900) at Rockets

McDermott is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the last five games, including a matchup with the Rockets in which he finished with 21.8 DK points. The Rockets give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game, which gives McDermott, who averages 4.8 attempts, a good chance to shine again.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Joe is up for a second consecutive start after he generated 23 points, three rebounds and a steal for a total of 30.3 DK points in the last outing. He should see considerable playing time as the Thunder are missing their starting backcourt.

