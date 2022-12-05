NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at ORL

LAC at CHA

OKC at ATL

BOS at TOR

PHI at HOU

MIA at MEM

PHX at DAL

IND at GSW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIL - Khris Middleton (rest): Probable

Jrue Holiday (knee), Grayson Allen (foot), Brook Lopez (rest): Questionable

Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT

ORL - Mo Bamba (back): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle)

Wendell Carter (foot): OUT

LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring): Questionable

Norman Powell (groin): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

ATL - John Collins (ankle), Justin Holiday (COVID-19), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (hip): Questionable

Robert Williams (knee): OUT

TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle): Doubtful

Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

PHI - James Harden (foot), Georges Niang (foot): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle): Probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Jimmy Butler (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (hip): Questionable

Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (illness): Questionable

Kemba Walker (not injury related): OUT

IND - T.J. McConnell (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (groin), Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

GSW - Jordan Poole (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (groin): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,900) vs. Pacers

Curry should have an easier matchup against the Pacers in the absence of their starting point guard, Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers also give up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep. Curry averages 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and he topped 45 DK points in four of the last five.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,400) vs. Thunder

Murray has plenty of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Thunder, who give up an NBA-third-most 117.8 points per game. They also give up an average of 25.7 free throws per game, which is second most in the league. Murray is averaging 26.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, going over 53 DK points in two.

Forwards/Centers

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,000) at Rockets

Harris has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up an average of 116.9 points per game, which is fourth most in the league. He is averaging 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 games, and he exceeded 40 DK points in four of the last five.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,800) at Magic

Portis continues to make a significant impact, averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists through the last 10 games, surpassing 30 DK points in eight. He could be up for more playing time, as the Bucks have a number of players listed as questionable for action. Additionally, he should benefit against a Magic defense that allows opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Clint Capela, Hawks ($6,400) vs. Thunder

Capela averages 11.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and he topped 35 DK points in five of his last 10 outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 48.6 rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,400) at Rockets

Embiid should excel against a Rockets defense that allows opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field. He also has a size advantage against the less-experienced Alperen Sengun. Embiid is averaging 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals on the season, and he generated 70.5 DK points in the last game.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,100) vs. Thunder

Okongwu averages 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, and he topped 15 DK points in eight of the last 10. He has a good chance to fill the stat sheet against the Thunder's sub-par defense.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks ($4,000) vs. Suns

Kleber is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, going over 18 DK points in four. He could be up for a boost in playing time if Christian Wood is sidelined.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,600) at Warriors

Nesmith is expected to pick up the start in place of Tyrese Haliburton. He averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals, surpassing 20 DK points in three of five consecutive starts in late November.

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Heat

Konchar is averaging 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 consecutive starts, finishing with more than 20 DK points in eight. He will maintain a significant role as the Grizzlies manage injury trouble.

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,100) at Magic

Carter has an advantage against the Magic, who give up the fourth most points per game to opposing point guards. He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, exceeding 28 DK points five times. He could also be up for added opportunity if Jrue Holiday or Grayson Allen are sidelined.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.