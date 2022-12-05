NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIL at ORL
LAC at CHA
OKC at ATL
BOS at TOR
PHI at HOU
MIA at MEM
PHX at DAL
IND at GSW
Injuries to Monitor
MIL - Khris Middleton (rest): Probable
Jrue Holiday (knee), Grayson Allen (foot), Brook Lopez (rest): Questionable
Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT
ORL - Mo Bamba (back): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle)
Wendell Carter (foot): OUT
LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring): Questionable
Norman Powell (groin): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
ATL - John Collins (ankle), Justin Holiday (COVID-19), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT
BOS - Marcus Smart (hip): Questionable
Robert Williams (knee): OUT
TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle): Doubtful
Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
PHI - James Harden (foot), Georges Niang (foot): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable
MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle): Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Jimmy Butler (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (hip): Questionable
Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
DAL - Christian Wood (illness): Questionable
Kemba Walker (not injury related): OUT
IND - T.J. McConnell (illness): Questionable
Tyrese Haliburton (groin), Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
GSW - Jordan Poole (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (groin): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,900) vs. Pacers
Curry should have an easier matchup against the Pacers in the absence of their starting point guard, Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers also give up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep. Curry averages 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and he topped 45 DK points in four of the last five.
Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,400) vs. Thunder
Murray has plenty of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Thunder, who give up an NBA-third-most 117.8 points per game. They also give up an average of 25.7 free throws per game, which is second most in the league. Murray is averaging 26.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, going over 53 DK points in two.
Forwards/Centers
Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,000) at Rockets
Harris has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up an average of 116.9 points per game, which is fourth most in the league. He is averaging 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 games, and he exceeded 40 DK points in four of the last five.
Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,800) at Magic
Portis continues to make a significant impact, averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists through the last 10 games, surpassing 30 DK points in eight. He could be up for more playing time, as the Bucks have a number of players listed as questionable for action. Additionally, he should benefit against a Magic defense that allows opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.
Clint Capela, Hawks ($6,400) vs. Thunder
Capela averages 11.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and he topped 35 DK points in five of his last 10 outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 48.6 rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,400) at Rockets
Embiid should excel against a Rockets defense that allows opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field. He also has a size advantage against the less-experienced Alperen Sengun. Embiid is averaging 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals on the season, and he generated 70.5 DK points in the last game.
Value Picks
Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,100) vs. Thunder
Okongwu averages 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, and he topped 15 DK points in eight of the last 10. He has a good chance to fill the stat sheet against the Thunder's sub-par defense.
Maxi Kleber, Mavericks ($4,000) vs. Suns
Kleber is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, going over 18 DK points in four. He could be up for a boost in playing time if Christian Wood is sidelined.
Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,600) at Warriors
Nesmith is expected to pick up the start in place of Tyrese Haliburton. He averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals, surpassing 20 DK points in three of five consecutive starts in late November.
John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Heat
Konchar is averaging 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 consecutive starts, finishing with more than 20 DK points in eight. He will maintain a significant role as the Grizzlies manage injury trouble.
Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,100) at Magic
Carter has an advantage against the Magic, who give up the fourth most points per game to opposing point guards. He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, exceeding 28 DK points five times. He could also be up for added opportunity if Jrue Holiday or Grayson Allen are sidelined.