NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 15

Slate Overview

CHI at CLE: Bulls 6-12 on road; Cavaliers on four-game win streak

MIA at BKN: Heat on two-game win streak; Nets on two-game slide

BOS at TOR: Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors on three-game slide

IND at UTA: Pacers 8-2 in last 10 games; Jazz on five-game win streak

OKC at LAL: Thunder have won four straight; Lakers on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable; Torrey Craig (heel): OUT

Andre Drummond could get a boost.

CLE - Max Strus (knee): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade continue to handle added responsibility.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (toe), Kevin Love (knee): Questionable; Kyle Lowry (hand): Doubtful; Jaime Jaquez (groin): OUT

Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin are up for a boost.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): OUT

Sam Hauser and Al Horford should see increased playing time.

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle): OUT

Jontay Porter, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young continue to get more action.

IND - Aaron Nesmith (leg): Questionable; Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): OUT

Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell should get more opportunities in the backcourt. Obi Toppin could get a boost up front.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee): Questionable

Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe could pick up more opportunities.

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable; Anthony Davis (ankle): Questionable; Cam Reddish (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are in line for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,800) vs Bulls

Mitchell must continue to handle added responsibility in the absence of Darius Garland. He is coming off a season-best 77 DK-point performance, as he totaled 45 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals against the Nets on Thursday, and he has averaged 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals across six games since returning from a four-game absence. Mitchell should keep rolling against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,200) at Nets

Herro delivered 38 DK points in each of his previous two outings and has averaged 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Nets, who concede the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. Herro also totaled 42.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nets this season, and he must also step up to handle greater responsibility in the absence of Kyle Lowry.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,800) vs. Celtics

Barnes continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 62, which came in his previous meeting with the Celtics. He should find opportunities to pad his stats once again against the Celtics, as they give up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds per game. The Celtics are also without Jaylen Brown, which opens up a lighter matchup for Barnes.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,400) vs. Pacers

Markkanen topped 50 DK points in three of the last five games, including 55.3 in Saturday's win over the Lakers, where he totaled 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,900) at Raptors

Porzingis finished with 41.8 DK points in the Saturday's win over Houston, and while going in and out of the lineup over the last month, he has averaged 19.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 50 DK points. Porzingis has a good opportunity to shine against the struggling Raptors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Raptors also give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,900) vs. Thunder

James missed the last game but is listed as probable for Monday's matchup and should have lots of gas in the tank to impose his veteran savvy on the younger Thunder squad. James has averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five outings, including two with more than 50 DK points. He also finished with 68.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Thunder on Dec. 23.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,800) at Jazz

Nembhard is looking at his fourth consecutive start in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. He has averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three games, including a high of 27 DK points in that span. Nembhard also faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($6,700) vs. Pacers

Clarkson continues to deliver a major offensive boost off the bench, averaging 21.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists across the last five games, going over 30 DK points in each, including a high of 43. He has another opportunity to thrive against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($4,800) vs. Pacers

Dunn has averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 13 consecutive starts, including two games with more than 40 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($5,000) at Jazz

Toppin has averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He has a favorable matchup and is likely to prosper against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($4,700) vs. Pacers

Olynyk continues to provide a helpful boost off the bench, averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 45.5. He should also do well against the Pacers, who give up a league-most 61 points in the paint per game.

