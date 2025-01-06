NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at DET: Trail Blazers 4-14 on road; Pistons on three-game win streak

PHX at PHI: Suns on four-game slide; 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games

IND at BKN: Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

MIL at TOR: Bucks on two-game slide; Raptors 1-9 in last 10 games

ORL at NYK: Magic 8-11 on road; Knicks on two-game slide

SAS at CHI: Spurs 5-5 in last 10 games; Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games

DAL at MEM: Mavs on four-game slide; Grizzlies on two-game slide

LAC at MIN: Clippers 6-4 in last 10 games; Timberwolves on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Jerami Grant (face): OUT

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): Questionable; Jaden Ivey (leg): OUT

PHX - Royce O'Neale (ankle): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), Kyle Lowry (hip), Kelly Oubre (hand): Questionable; KJ Martin (foot): OUT

BKN - D'Angelo Russell (leg), Ben Simmons (calf): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

MIL - Andre Jackson (illness): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): Doubtful

TOR - RJ Barrett (illness): Questionable

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Franz Wagner (oblique), Jalen Suggs (back): OUT

NYK - Miles McBride (hamstring), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (calf): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving (illness): OUT

MEM - Luke Kennard (hamstring): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle): Doubtful; Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Santi Aldama (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,400) at Nets

Haliburton is coming off a couple of great games, including a 72.3 DK-point effort in the game before last, and he is averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 outings. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going and pad his stats with a matchup against the Nets, who are giving up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Spurs

LaVine hit the 30-point mark in three of his last four appearances while averaging 29.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep rolling in an encounter with the Spurs, who are likely to be a bit fatigued, as they will be playing their third game in four days.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,000) vs. Magic

Hart is on an incredible tear, averaging 14.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 10 appearances, including seven with at least 35 DK points and a high of 66.8. He faces a good opportunity to continue to stuff the stat sheet with a favorable matchup against a heavily shorthanded Magic squad.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) at 76ers

Durant has scored at least 20 points in each of the last 10 games and is averaging 30.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks across that span, including four games with over 50 DK points. He should keep up the dominant play against the 76ers, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($9,100) vs. Mavericks

Jackson topped 30 points twice in the last five games while averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over that span, including a high of 63.5 DK points. He is up for a good chance to thrive against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,300) at Raptors

After a four-game absence in late December, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last three games, including a high of 61.8 DK points. He faces a fantastic opportunity to shine against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points and ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($7,000) vs. Bucks

Quickley has looked good since returning from a six-week absence, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 13.0 assists over two games, including a high of 51.0 DK points. He should be up for another solid performance with a matchup against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,400) at Nets

Turner reached 35 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 blocks across his last 10 outings. He should continue to thrive with a meeting against the Nets, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,900) at Knicks

After he finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks in the last game, Anthony is looking at a second consecutive start for his shorthanded squad. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks but will need to hang in there to help his squad continue to navigate a difficult situation with injuries to their three top players.

Ben Sheppard, Pacers ($3,100) at Nets

Sheppard is averaging 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over nine outings since returning from injury and is coming off just his second game with at least 10 points within that span. Nonetheless, he has a great opportunity to find his groove against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,000) at Bulls

Barnes looks to be working his way out of a scoring slump, as he topped 20 points twice in the last four games while averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over that span. He has a good chance to stay on track against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game.

