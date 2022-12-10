NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at MIA

BKN at IND

LAC at WAS

OKC at CLE

DAL at CHI

BOS at GSW

UTA at DEN

MIN at POR

Injuries to Monitor

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable

Keita Bates-Diop (foot), Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT

MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring): Probable

Nicolas Claxton (hamstring): Questionable

Ben Simmons (calf): OUT

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Isaiah Jackson (knee): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

LAC - Terance Mann (concussion): Questionable

Reggie Jackson (rest), Norman Powell (groin): OUT

WAS - Will Barton (foot): Questionable

Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Kenrich Williams (knee): OUT

CLE - Kevin Love (back), Donovan Mitchell (leg): Questionable

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

BOS - Al Horford (COVID-19), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT

UTA - Simone Fontecchio (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (illness): Questionable

Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

DEN - Jeff Green (knee), Jamal Murray (knee): Probable

Michael Porter (heel): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

POR - Drew Eubanks (back), Josh Hart (ankle), Justise Winslow (groin): Probable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($6,100) at Warriors

Smart is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.2 steals through his last five games, generating a high of 54 DK points. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth most points per game to opposing point guards. Smart also has an excellent chance to pad his stats with a couple extra steals, considering the Warriors give up the third most turnovers in the league.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,800) at Warriors

Brown continues his impressive output, averaging 28.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last five games, going over 60 DK points in two. He should keep it up against the Warriors, who give up an average of 12.6 three-pointers and 116.4 points per game, which is fifth most in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,600) vs. Timberwolves

Grant is averaging 26.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10. He also exceeded 39 DK points in six of the last seven games, with a high of 50.8. He has an advantage against the Timberwolves, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and facing the second game of a back-to-back.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($6,400) vs. Jazz

Gordon is averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games since returning from a three-game absence, passing 50 DK points twice. He should excel against the Jazz, who give up the third most offensive rebounds per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,200) vs. Mavericks

Vucevic is averaging 16.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He generated over 30 DK points on nine occasions, including 53.8 in the previous outing. He has an advantage against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field and also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Jazz

In the last nine games, Jokic topped 59 DK points five times, with a high of 71.5, while averaging 27.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He turned in solid performances in two meetings with the Jazz this season and should find a slight edge as they enter Denver for the second game of a back-to-back. The Jazz also give up an average of 25.5 points to centers, which is third most in the league.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,300) at Trail Blazers

Reid is averaging 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in the last five games, with a high of 49 DK points in one outing. He will continue to see added playing time while the Timberwolves are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,500) at Warriors

Williams is up for a boost in the absence of Al Horford. He is averaging 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the last 10 games, finishing with more than 20 DK points in five. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the third most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

T.J. Warren, Nets ($4,500) at Pacers

Warren is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17 minutes per game through four games this season. He will continue to work his way into a more significant role, and he should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh most points per game.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,800) at Warriors

Brogdon is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through his last 10 games, going over 30 DK points five times. He has a good chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Warriors in what should be a high-scoring and fast-paced game.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,600) at Warriors

White topped 24 DK points in seven of the last 10 games and continues to be a key contributor for the Celtics. He has a tough matchup against the Warriors' dynamic backcourt, but his defensive ability should help keep him on the floor.

