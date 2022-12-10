NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
SAS at MIA
BKN at IND
LAC at WAS
OKC at CLE
DAL at CHI
BOS at GSW
UTA at DEN
MIN at POR
Injuries to Monitor
SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable
Keita Bates-Diop (foot), Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT
MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring): Probable
Nicolas Claxton (hamstring): Questionable
Ben Simmons (calf): OUT
IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Isaiah Jackson (knee): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
LAC - Terance Mann (concussion): Questionable
Reggie Jackson (rest), Norman Powell (groin): OUT
WAS - Will Barton (foot): Questionable
Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Kenrich Williams (knee): OUT
CLE - Kevin Love (back), Donovan Mitchell (leg): Questionable
CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable
BOS - Al Horford (COVID-19), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
GSW - Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT
UTA - Simone Fontecchio (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (illness): Questionable
Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT
DEN - Jeff Green (knee), Jamal Murray (knee): Probable
Michael Porter (heel): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
POR - Drew Eubanks (back), Josh Hart (ankle), Justise Winslow (groin): Probable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Marcus Smart, Celtics ($6,100) at Warriors
Smart is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.2 steals through his last five games, generating a high of 54 DK points. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth most points per game to opposing point guards. Smart also has an excellent chance to pad his stats with a couple extra steals, considering the Warriors give up the third most turnovers in the league.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,800) at Warriors
Brown continues his impressive output, averaging 28.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last five games, going over 60 DK points in two. He should keep it up against the Warriors, who give up an average of 12.6 three-pointers and 116.4 points per game, which is fifth most in the league.
Forwards/Centers
Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,600) vs. Timberwolves
Grant is averaging 26.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10. He also exceeded 39 DK points in six of the last seven games, with a high of 50.8. He has an advantage against the Timberwolves, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and facing the second game of a back-to-back.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($6,400) vs. Jazz
Gordon is averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games since returning from a three-game absence, passing 50 DK points twice. He should excel against the Jazz, who give up the third most offensive rebounds per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,200) vs. Mavericks
Vucevic is averaging 16.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He generated over 30 DK points on nine occasions, including 53.8 in the previous outing. He has an advantage against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field and also face the second game of a back-to-back.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Jazz
In the last nine games, Jokic topped 59 DK points five times, with a high of 71.5, while averaging 27.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He turned in solid performances in two meetings with the Jazz this season and should find a slight edge as they enter Denver for the second game of a back-to-back. The Jazz also give up an average of 25.5 points to centers, which is third most in the league.
Value Picks
Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,300) at Trail Blazers
Reid is averaging 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in the last five games, with a high of 49 DK points in one outing. He will continue to see added playing time while the Timberwolves are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,500) at Warriors
Williams is up for a boost in the absence of Al Horford. He is averaging 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the last 10 games, finishing with more than 20 DK points in five. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the third most rebounds to opposing power forwards.
T.J. Warren, Nets ($4,500) at Pacers
Warren is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17 minutes per game through four games this season. He will continue to work his way into a more significant role, and he should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh most points per game.
Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,800) at Warriors
Brogdon is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through his last 10 games, going over 30 DK points five times. He has a good chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Warriors in what should be a high-scoring and fast-paced game.
Derrick White, Celtics ($4,600) at Warriors
White topped 24 DK points in seven of the last 10 games and continues to be a key contributor for the Celtics. He has a tough matchup against the Warriors' dynamic backcourt, but his defensive ability should help keep him on the floor.