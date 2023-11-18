NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 18 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

MIN at NOP: Pelicans on two-game win streak and face second game of back-to-back.

MIA at CHI: Heat on seven-game win streak; Bulls on three-game slide and face second of back-to-back.

DAL at MIL: Bucks face second of back-to-back. Also on three-game win streak and are 5-1 at home.

MEM at SAS: Spurs on seven-game slide and are 1-5 at home; Grizzlies face second of back-to-back.

OKC at GSW: Thunder on three-game win streak and are 4-1 on the road; Warriors have dropped five straight and are 1-5 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ankle), CJ McCollum (chest), Trey Murphy (knee), Larry Nance (ribs): OUT

Jordan Hawkins, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall remain up for added opportunities.

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson must pick up the slack.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Josh Green should continue to see more playing time.

MIL - MarJon Beauchamp (ankle): OUT

More playing time for Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (knee): Questionable; Marcus Smart (foot), Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Bismack Biyombo and Santi Aldama continue to gain a boost in the frontcourt. Jacob Gilyard is expected to start at the point.

SAS - Tre Jones (hamstring), Devin Vassell (thigh): Questionable

Malaki Branham remains in line for more action.

OKC - Cason Wallace (shoulder): Questionable

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins would pick up a boost.

GSW - Stephen Curry (knee): Questionable; Draymond Green (suspension), Gary Payton (ankle): OUT

Chris Paul would have a major role without Curry. Brandin Podziemski also gets a more opportunity in place of Payton. Jonathan Kuminga will continue to see a boost in Green's absence.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, averaging 32.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through his last five games. He topped 45 DK points in less than 30 minutes of action in each of the last two outings, and he went over 50 in four of the last five, including a high of 65.8 DK points. He faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Warriors and could face another favorable matchup in the absence of Stephen Curry. Additionally, the absence of Draymond Green helps open up the path to the rim.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) at Pelicans

Edwards is coming off his worst game of the season, which marked the first time in 11 appearances that he finished with less than 30 DK points. Nonetheless, he has been stellar overall, averaging 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has a good chance to thrive again, after finishing with 51.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,100) vs. Grizzlies

Johnson returned from a one-game absence and totaled 47.8 DK points in his last outing. He also went over 50 DK points in the game prior to his absence, and is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists on the season. Johnson faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,200) vs. Grizzlies

Wembanyama continues to shine in his debut season, averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks, in 30.1 minutes per game. He topped 40 DK points in three of his last five outings, with a high of 56.3, on November 10, against the Timberwolves. Wembanyama faces a favorable matchup with the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and are giving up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,200) at Bulls

Adebayo finished with 37.8 DK points in the last game, which marked the first time in the last six outings that he totaled less than 49. He has a high of 71.8 DK points on the season and is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Adebayo also faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's sixth-most free-throw attempts per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) vs. Mavericks

Antetokounmpo is coming off a relatively quiet outing in the last game, which was a blowout win for the Bucks. However, he is likely to step up against the Mavs in what should be a more competitive showdown, after he averaged 29.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals, over two meetings last season.

Value Picks

Jacob Gilyard, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Spurs

Gilyard is up for a fourth consecutive start for the Grizzlies after averaging 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals through the previous three outings. He will see extended playing time due to absences in the Grizzlies backcourt, and he has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Malik Beasley, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Mavericks

Beasley is coming off a couple of solid performances, including a season-high 41.0 DK points in the game before last. He is averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals, on the season, and he continues to have plenty of opportunity to explore his game as a starter for the Bucks.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,400) at Pelicans

Anderson topped 18 DK points in four of the last five games and is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals through 11 appearances. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's most points per game and allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50.2 percent from the field.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($4,300) vs. Timberwolves

After missing the first nine games of the season, Marshall has looked good in three consecutive outings, including delivering a high of 30 DK points in the game before last. He does a good job of increasing his production by earning steals and blocks, as he has a total of two steals and two blocks over the last two games.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Pelicans

Reid continues to provide a solid boost off the bench, averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. He surpassed 20 DK points in two of the last three outings and should do well against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.