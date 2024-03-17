NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 17 -- MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at ORL: Raptors on six-game slide; Magic have won two in a row

BOS at WAS: Celtics on four-game win streak; Wizards on three-game slide

BKN at SAS: Nets on two-game slide; Spurs on three-game slide

ATL at LAC: Hawks on three-game slide; Clippers 22-10 at home

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji continue to see bigger roles.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (ankle), Jayson Tatum (ankle): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Derrick White (hand): OUT

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Al Horford are in line for more opportunities.

WAS - Deni Avdija (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Marvin Bagley (back): Questionable

Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and Richaun Holmes are up for a boost.

SAS - Cedi Osman (ankle): Questionable

ATL - Kobe Bufkin (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter are up for a boost.

LAC - James Harden (shoulder) Norman Powell (leg): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Amir Coffey and Bones Hyland are in line for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($8,500) at Magic

Quickley has been making the most of his opportunity to lead the way for the Raptors, averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 62.8 DK points. He continues to see increased opportunities to stand out as the Raptors deal with several injuries. The Magic give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Hawks

George topped 50 DK points in two of his last five outings, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span. He enters a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded and give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,000) vs. Raptors

Banchero continues to lead the charge for the Magic, averaging 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Raptors, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,300) vs. Nets

Wembanyama is averaging 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.4 blocks over his last 10 appearances, going over 50 DK points in six games, including three with more than 70. The dominant rookie has a great chance to keep rolling against the Nets, who face the second game of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,600) vs. Hawks

Despite one outing where he played only 12 minutes, Leonard is averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals across his last 10 outings, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50.5. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points, fourth-most three-pointers and sixth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,200) at Spurs

Bridges is coming off a couple of modest performances and is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 46.8 DK points. He enters an ideal opportunity to get back on track and shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points and fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,300) at Wizards

Horford totaled 42.8 DK points in the last game and is looking at a fourth consecutive start due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. The former faces a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,700) vs. Raptors

Carter faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Raptors after he produced 30 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his last 10 appearances and has a great chance to keep rolling against a shorthanded opponent.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,600) at Wizards

Pritchard is up for extended playing time in the absence of Derrick White, and he could get an even larger role if Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown are sidelined. The backup guard faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Wizards, who struggle to contain opposing backcourts and face the second game of a back-to-back.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,300) vs. Raptors

Anthony is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 28.8. He is up for a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Raptors, who also give up the league's seventh-most points per game.

