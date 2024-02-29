NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at ORL: Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games; Magic 7-3 in last 10 games

MIL at CHA: Bucks on three-game win streak; Hornets 8-21 at home

ATL at BKN: Hawks on two-game win streak; Nets 2-8 in last 10 games

GSW at NYK: Warriors 8-2 in last 10 games; Knicks 3-7 in last 10 games

OKC at SAS: Thunder on six-game win streak; Spurs on five-game slide

HOU at PHX: Rockets on two-game slide; Suns 19-11 at home

Injuries to Monitor

UTA - Walker Kessler (foot): Questionable

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are in line for a boost.

ORL - Paolo Banchero (illness): Questionable; Jonathan Isaac (illness): OUT

Joe Ingles and Anthony Black should see more opportunities.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton get a boost.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Nick Richards and Tre Mann continue to start.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and Bruno Fernando are all likely to see more minutes.

BKN - Ben Simmons (leg): Questionable; Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker are up for a boost.

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

Klay Thompson and Moses Moody are in line for a boost.

NYK - Jalen Brunson (neck): Questionable; Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack. Miles McBride and Alec Burks are also up for a boost if Brunson is out.

HOU - Jalen Green (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore could get a boost if Green is out.

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): Probable; Bradley Beal (hamstring), Eric Gordon (groin): Questionable

Royce O'Neale could pick up greater opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,800) at Hornets

Lillard is averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 54.3. He faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Hornets, after he totaled 45.3 DK points in their last outing. He is likely to thrive once again as the Hornets give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) vs. Rockets

Booker faces his second encounter with the Rockets in the last week, after he turned in 37.8 DK points in their previous matchup. He is also averaging 22.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a high of 54.3 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats at the foul line as the Rockets give up the league's third most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,600) vs. Jazz

Wagner is averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58.3. He could be up for more responsibility on the offensive end if Banchero is out, and he should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers to opposing small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) vs. Rockets

Durant continues to lead the way for the Suns, averaging 26.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks across the last 10 outings, including three with more than 60 DK points. He finished with 60.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Rockets, and he should prosper again, as they give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,900) at Spurs

Holmgren topped 40 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 59, and he is averaging 18.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He faces an interesting matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, but Holmgren finished with 41.8 DK points in their previous encounter. The Spurs also give up the league's most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) at Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to stand out as one of the league's most dominant players this season, as he is averaging 30.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks across the last 10 games, including a high of 66.8 DK points. He also finished with 61 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,000) at Hawks

Bridges is coming off one of his worst games of the season and has been generally quiet lately, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, while going over 30 DK points twice during that span. Nonetheless, he has a good chance to get back on track against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most offensive rebounds per game. Bridges also finished with 50.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,500) at Hornets

Portis continues to perform well off the bench, going over 30 DK points in each of the last two games and averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 outings. He shined in the last game against the Hornets with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and he should excel again as the Hornets give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Kobe Bufkin, Hawks ($3,200) at Nets

Bufkin turned in 21.5 DK points in the last game and is expected to continue to see extended opportunity in the absence of Trae Young. Bufkin has a good chance to get his offense going against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,400) at Spurs

Dort has delivered on-and-off results over the last 10 games, including three games with more than 30 DK points and three games with fewer than 15. Nonetheless, he has a good chance to deliver on the higher side against the Spurs' unimpressive defense.

Bruno Fernando, Hawks ($3,600) at Hornets

Fernando is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists 0.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 26.5 DK points in a meeting with the Hornets, where he got the start. Fernando should continue to pick up extended opportunity in the absence of Onyeka Okongwu. He is also likely to turn in another solid performance against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.