NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 12

Dan Bruno 
January 12, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at PHI 
76ers on two-game win streak. 
MIL at MIA 
Heat 12-9 at home. 
BOS at BKN 
Celtics on four-game win streak.
CHA at TOR 
Raptors and Hornets meet for second straight game. 
DAL at LAL
Mavs on two-game slide.
CLE at POR
Trail Blazers on four-game slide. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report     

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT 

MIL - Grayson Allen (ankle), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable

MIA - Bam Adebayo (wrist): Probable 
Tyler Herro (Achilles), Caleb Martin (quadriceps), Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (suspension): OUT  

BOS - Marcus Smart (knee), Robert Williams (knee): Questionable  

BKN - Nic Claxton (shoulder): Probable
Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful 
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT   

DAL - Dwight Powell (hip): Questionable 
Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT      

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Troy Brown (quadriceps): Probable
Patrick Beverley (illness): Questionable 
Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT   

CLE - Jarrett Allen (illness): Probable 
Ricky Rubio (knee): Questionable 

POR - Gary Payton (ankle): Probable 
Damian Lillard (ankle): Questionable 
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT    

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,800) at Lakers 

Doncic finished with 72.9 DK points in his previous outing and has gone over 60 in eight of 10. He has another chance to prosper against the Lakers, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and give up a league-high average of 27.2 points per game to point guards. 

Gary Trent, Raptors ($6,200) vs. Hornets 

Trent surpassed 31 DK points in each of the last six games, with a high of 53.3. He is expected to maintain a starting role and should shine once again versus the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field. 

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,700) vs. Bucks 

Butler generated 62.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals over five appearances. He has a matchup advantage at his position against the shorthanded Bucks, who also give up the league's seventh most points per game to small forwards. 

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,900) vs. Mavericks 

James missed the last game but is expected to be ready for action. He recorded a high of 76 DK points, while averaging 35.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists across five outings and should keep the momentum going against the Mavericks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field. 

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,300) vs. Hornets

Siakam tallied 48 DK points in the previous meeting with the Hornets and is averaging 27.5 points, 7.7 points and 6.0 assists through 10 games. He has an opportunity to keep up the impressive play, as the Hornets give up the league's third-most rebounds per game and also the fifth-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk 

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,000) vs. Thunder

Embiid bounced back from a three-game absence with 36 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday. He is averaging 34.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals through 10 appearances and has a great chance to excel against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and seventh-most points in the paint per game. 

Value Picks

P.J. Tucker, 76ers ($3,100) vs. Thunder

Tucker continues to deliver a whole-hearted effort and is averaging 2.7 points and 4.6 rebounds across his last 10 outings, with a high of 18.5 DK points. He should do well against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to power forwards. 

Grant Williams, Celtics ($3,900) at Nets

Williams is averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 10 games, including a high of 37 DK points. He finished with 24.3 DK points in the last meeting with the Nets and faces a favorable matchup, as they remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. 

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($3,400) at Heat 

In 11 games this season, Ingles topped 30 DK points twice and is averaging 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He should find an advantage against the Heat's second unit, as they deal with a number of injuries.

Seth Curry, Nets ($3,500) vs. Celtics 

Curry should pick up added opportunity on offense in the absence of Kevin Durant. He is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through five games and has a good chance to find his shot from long range, as the Celtics allow shooting guards to shoot an average of 39.8 percent from deep. 

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($4,000) vs. Bucks

Vincent faces a tough matchup against Jrue Holiday and the Bucks, but he has to step in an extended role, as the Heat are shorthanded in the backcourt. He logged 23 DK points in the previous game and averages 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists on the season.  

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
