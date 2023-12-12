NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at BOS: Celtics are 10-0 at home; Cavs face second game of back-to-back.

LAL at DAL: Both sides have won three in a row; Mavs face second game of back-to-back.

DEN at CHI: Nuggets coming off win; Bulls coming off loss. Both sides face second game of back-to-back.

GSW at PHX: Suns have dropped two in a row; Warriors are 4-6 on the road.

SAC at LAC: Kings have won two in a row; Clippers on four-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro could get more responsibility if LeVert is out. Dean Wade and Georges Niang get a boost without Mobley.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip), LeBron James (calf), Jarred Vanderbilt (back): Questionable

Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Rui Hachimura could be up for bigger roles.

DAL - Luka Doncic (back), Tim Hardaway (back), Derrick Jones (quadriceps): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe), Josh Green (elbow), Kyrie Irving (heel): OUT

Dante Exum and Seth Curry could pick up another start. Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell are also up for a boost.

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu is expected to start. Jevon Carter could also pick up more opportunity.

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle), Grayson Allen (groin): OUT

Devin Booker has to carry the offense in the absence of Durant. Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie are also in line for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) at Suns

Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists over nine games since returning from a two-game absence. He also topped 45 DK points five times during that span, with a high of 53.5. Curry was limited to just 28.3 DK points in his previous meetings with the Suns, but he has momentum in his favor, with more than 30 points scored in each of the last two outings, while also facing the Suns in the midst of their two-game slide.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,400) vs. Warriors

Booker topped 60 DK points twice in the last 10 games, while averaging 26.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists over that span. He delivered a total of 53 DK points in his previous meeting with the Warriors, and he has another good chance to pad his stats, as the Warriors give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game. Booker may also have to carry a bigger responsibility on offense, if Kevin Durant is out.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) vs. Cavaliers

Tatum is averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games, including three outings with more than 50 DK points and a high of 77.8. He is likely to come up with another impressive performance after he averaged 33.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks through three meetings with the Cavs last season.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,000) vs. Kings

Leonard topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and in three of the last six outings, while averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game over that span. Additionally, Leonard totaled 56.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Kings, and he should prosper again, as they are allowing opponents to shoot the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,800) at Mavericks

Despite carrying a questionable tag most of the way, Davis is averaging 24.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games. He has gone over 50 DK points in each of the last five games, including two with more than 60. Davis also faces an excellent chance to stand out against the Mavs, who are allowing opposing centers to shoot 60.7 percent from the field. The Mavs also give up the sixth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,900) at Bulls

Jokic continues to deliver massive totals, averaging 27.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including six games with more than 60 DK points and two games with over 80. He faces another chance to thrive against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game and the sixth-most free-throw attempts per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,300) at Bulls

Murray has looked good in three consecutive games since his last absence, averaging 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span, including a high of 51.3 DK points in the last outing. Murray faces a favorable matchup against the Bulls' backcourt in the absence of Zach LaVine and possibly Alex Caruso.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,500) vs. Cavaliers

Porzingis totaled 30.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a four-game absence. The big man is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks on the season and should shine against the Cavs, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($7,400) vs. Warriors

Nurkic is averaging 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including eight outings with more than 30 DK points and a high of 50.5. Nurkic was quiet in his last encounter with the Warriors, but he should fare better this time around, as they are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($4,900) at Suns

Podziemski continues to earn himself added playing time by delivering strong efforts on the court. He is averaging 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28 minutes per game over the last four outings, including three with more than 25 DK points. Podziemski also totaled 24.5 DK points in his previous run in with the Suns.

Taurean Prince, Lakers ($4,100) at Mavericks

Prince topped 24 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 35.8 percent from long range on the season. Prince faces a favorable matchup against an injury-riddled opponent. He also finished with 25 DK points in his previous meeting with the Mavs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.