NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 10

Slate Overview
DET at PHI
76ers 16-6 at home.
OKC at MIA
Thunder on two-game win streak.
CHA at TOR
Hornets 6-16 on the road.
CLE at UTA
Jazz on two-game slide.
PHX at GSW
Suns on six-game slide.
ORL at POR
Trail Blazers on three-game slide.
DAL at LAC
Clippers on six-game slide.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Marvin Bagley (hand), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf): OUT
PHI - P.J. Tucker (illness): Probable
Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT
MIA - Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable
Bam Adebayo (wrist), Tyler Herro (Achilles): Questionable
Caleb Martin (quadriceps), Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT
CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
UTA - Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT
PHX - Landry Shamet (hip), Deandre Ayton (ankle), Torrey Craig (ankle): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee), Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
GSW - Klay Thompson (knee): Probable
Stephen Curry (shoulder): Questionable
Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (leg): OUT
ORL - Bol Bol (COVID-19), Jonathan Isaac (knee): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness), Gary Payton (ankle): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT
LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($7,200) vs. Pistons
Maxey is finding his groove again, averaging 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals through three consecutive starts, generating a high of 42.8 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game to point guards.
James Harden, 76ers ($10,400) vs. Pistons
Harden has four double-doubles and two triple-doubles in his last 10 games, including three where he topped 60 DK points and a high of 71.8. He should be able to keep it going against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field and give up the league's second most points per game.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) vs. Mavericks
Leonard has to carry the bulk of the load on offense in the absence of Paul George and should shine against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field. He is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings, with more than 40 DK points in three.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) vs. Thunder
Butler has to step up for his shorthanded squad. He is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals across 10 appearances, including two where he topped 50 DK points. He should prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's eight-most points and third-most free throws per game.
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,100) vs. Hornets
Siakam is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists through 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 76.3. He should excel in an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's most rebounds and fifth-most points per game to centers.
Expected Chalk
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,600) at Jazz
Mitchell surpassed 30 DK points in nine of his last 10 games, including one outing with 102.5, as a result of his historic, 71-point performance. He should be up for another solid outing with a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to shooting guards.
Value Picks
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($4,700) vs. Cavaliers
Kessler is expected to start in place of Kelly Olynyk, after he totaled 38.3 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10. Kessler also got the start in the Jazz's last matchup with the Cavs and finished with 25.5 DK points in 25 minutes of action.
Georges Niang, 76ers ($3,700) vs. Pistons
Niang is averaging 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 10 games, including five with at least 19 DK points. He could be up for added playing time if Joel Embiid (questionable) remains sidelined. He also has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh most rebounds per game.
Anthony Lamb, Warriors ($4,500) vs. Suns
Lamb is a on a roll, averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals through five games, with a high of 48.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He has a chance to keep the momentum going while the Warriors deal with injuries, and also has an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Suns.
Damion Lee, Suns ($3,400) at Warriors
Lee is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the last 10 games and should be up for added playing time, as the Suns are heavily shorthanded in the backcourt. He should find an opportunity to get his shot going from downtown against the Warriors, who give up the sixth most three-pointers per game.
John Wall, Clippers ($4,600) vs. Mavericks
Wall has a chance to step up as a more integral force in the offense while Paul George is sidelined. He is averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last 10 appearances and should have a few opportunities to get to the foul line against the Mavs, who give up an average of 24.4 free-throw attempts per game.