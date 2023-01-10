NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 10

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
January 10, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at PHI
76ers 16-6 at home.
OKC at MIA
Thunder on two-game win streak. 
CHA at TOR
Hornets 6-16 on the road. 
CLE at UTA 
Jazz on two-game slide. 
PHX at GSW
Suns on six-game slide. 
ORL at POR
Trail Blazers on three-game slide. 
DAL at LAC 
Clippers on six-game slide. 

Injuries to Monitor  

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Marvin Bagley (hand), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf): OUT

PHI - P.J. Tucker (illness): Probable
Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable 

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT 

MIA - Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable 
Bam Adebayo (wrist), Tyler Herro (Achilles): Questionable
Caleb Martin (quadriceps), Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT 

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful 
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT 

UTA - Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT   

PHX - Landry Shamet (hip), Deandre Ayton (ankle), Torrey Craig (ankle): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee), Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT  

GSW - Klay Thompson (knee): Probable
Stephen Curry (shoulder): Questionable 
Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (leg): OUT 

ORL - Bol Bol (COVID-19), Jonathan Isaac (knee): Questionable 
Chuma Okeke (knee): OUT    

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness), Gary Payton (ankle): Probable 
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT    

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable 
Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT     

LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf): OUT 

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($7,200) vs. Pistons 

Maxey is finding his groove again, averaging 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals through three consecutive starts, generating a high of 42.8 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game to point guards. 

James Harden, 76ers ($10,400) vs. Pistons 

Harden has four double-doubles and two triple-doubles in his last 10 games, including three where he topped 60 DK points and a high of 71.8. He should be able to keep it going against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field and give up the league's second most points per game. 

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) vs. Mavericks

Leonard has to carry the bulk of the load on offense in the absence of Paul George and should shine against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field. He is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings, with more than 40 DK points in three.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) vs. Thunder

Butler has to step up for his shorthanded squad. He is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals across 10 appearances, including two where he topped 50 DK points. He should prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's eight-most points and third-most free throws per game. 

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,100) vs. Hornets

Siakam is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists through 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 76.3. He should excel in an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's most rebounds and fifth-most points per game to centers. 

Expected Chalk 

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,600) at Jazz 

Mitchell surpassed 30 DK points in nine of his last 10 games, including one outing with 102.5, as a result of his historic, 71-point performance. He should be up for another solid outing with a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to shooting guards. 

Value Picks

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($4,700) vs. Cavaliers

Kessler is expected to start in place of Kelly Olynyk, after he totaled 38.3 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10. Kessler also got the start in the Jazz's last matchup with the Cavs and finished with 25.5 DK points in 25 minutes of action. 

Georges Niang, 76ers ($3,700) vs. Pistons 

Niang is averaging 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 10 games, including five with at least 19 DK points. He could be up for added playing time if Joel Embiid (questionable) remains sidelined. He also has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh most rebounds per game. 

Anthony Lamb, Warriors ($4,500) vs. Suns

Lamb is a on a roll, averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals through five games, with a high of 48.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He has a chance to keep the momentum going while the Warriors deal with injuries, and also has an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Suns. 

Damion Lee, Suns ($3,400) at Warriors 

Lee is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the last 10 games and should be up for added playing time, as the Suns are heavily shorthanded in the backcourt. He should find an opportunity to get his shot going from downtown against the Warriors, who give up the sixth most three-pointers per game. 

John Wall, Clippers ($4,600) vs. Mavericks 

Wall has a chance to step up as a more integral force in the offense while Paul George is sidelined. He is averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last 10 appearances and should have a few opportunities to get to the foul line against the Mavs, who give up an average of 24.4 free-throw attempts per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
