NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 26

Slate Overview

CHI at WAS: Bulls 5-5 on road; Wizards on 11-game slide

MIL at MIA: Bucks on four-game win streak; Heat on two-game win streak

HOU at MIN: Rockets 4-3 on road; Timberwolves on two-game slide

SAS at UTA: Spurs on three-game win streak; Jazz 2-5 at home

LAL at PHX: Lakers on two-game slide; Suns on five-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful; Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip): Questionable

MIL - Taurean Prince (illness): Questionable

HOU - Jalen Green (illness): Questionable; Steven Adams (knee): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (toe), Joe Ingles (calf): Questionable

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Kyle Filipowski (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,900) at Heat

Lillard surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 52.8, while averaging 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Heat, who are doing a good job on the defensive end, but he should still find room to pad his stats as they are giving up the league's sixth-most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,000) vs. Bucks

Herro topped 40 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 70.8, while averaging 24.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,800) at Wizards

LaVine is averaging 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.9 steals across nine games since returning from a three-game absence. He also topped 30 DK points in each of the last four outings, including a high of 45.0. He looks toward a great opportunity to fill it up against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,800) at Bucks

Butler hit the 30-point mark and topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games since returning from a four-game absence. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going on the offensive end against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage, and the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,200) at Wizards

Vucevic topped 40 DK points, with a high of 59.0, while averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,500) at Suns

Davis finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in his last outing, which represented one of his quieter games of the season. The Lakers' big man is averaging 29.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks through his last 10 appearances, including five games with more than 55 DK points and a high of 65.5. He is likely to prosper against the Suns, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers. He also finished with 60.3 DK points in their previous encounter.

Mid-Range Money

Coby White, Bulls ($7,000) at Wizards

White reached the 40 DK-point mark twice in the last four games, while averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. He faces a great chance to thrive against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($6,300) vs. Bulls

Kuzma is coming off his quietest performance of the year, as he finished with just 11.3 DK points in a loss to the Pacers on Saturday. Nonetheless, he is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists, including a high of 37.8 DK points, through seven games since returning from a five-game absence. He should also do well against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Bucks ($4,100) at Heat

Trent was unimpressive to start the season but is coming off his first stretch of three consecutive games with at least 20 DK points, averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across that span.

Corey Kispert, Wizards ($4,400) vs. Bulls

Kispert topped 20 DK points in five of the last seven outings, including a high of 32.5, while averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over that period. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,500) at Timberwolves

Smith has been off to a rocky start to the season, but he topped 30 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games. He is up for a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Timberwolves, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points in the paint per game.

