NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at WAS: Cavs have won six in a row; Wizards on three-game slide

TOR at CHA: Raptors on three-game slide; Hornets on eight-game slide

GSW at PHI: Warriors 9-12 on road; 76ers on two-game slide

ATL at BOS: Hawks 10-14 on road; Celtics 23-3 at home

SAS at MIA: Spurs on four-game slide; Heat 3-7 in last 10 games

NOP at LAC: Pelicans on three-game win streak; Clippers on four-game win streak

DET at SAC: Pistons 2-20 on road; Kings 14-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Marvin Bagley (back): OUT

Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly are likely to pick up extra minutes.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (calf), Cody Martin (knee): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Probable; Draymond Green (knee): Questionable; Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga could continue to get more minutes.

PHI - Danuel House (foot), Tyrese Maxey (illness), Marcus Morris (foot): Questionable; Nicolas Batum (hamstring), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed will continue to see more action.

ATL - Dejounte Murray (back): Questionable; Clint Capela (thigh): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic could be up for a boost. Onyeka Okongwu is expected to start in place of Capela.

BOS - Jrue Holiday (elbow): Questionable

Payton Pritchard and and Sam Hauser could get more playing time.

MIA - Haywood Highsmith (personal): OUT

Kevin Love should get a boost.

NOP - Naji Marshall (back), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

Trey Murphy and Larry Nance are in line for more responsibilities.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Cade Cunningham (knee): Questionable; Isaiah Stewart (ankle): OUT

Alec Burks and Ausar Thompson could be up for significant roles.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,100) vs. Pistons

Fox has delivered varying results lately, finishing with under 35 DK points in two of the last five games, in contrast to a high of 63 DK points within that span. He is also averaging 25.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals across the last 10 outings. Fox faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the struggling Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,900) at Wizards

Mitchell remains on a brilliant hot streak, averaging 28.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 55 DK points and a high of 72.5. He is up for another fantastic opportunity to fill it up against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game. Additionally, he topped 37 DK points in each of his last two encounters with the Wizards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) vs. Hawks

Brown missed the last game but is ready to go on Wednesday. He faces an optimal chance to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. Brown also finished with 36.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks this season.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,700) vs. Warriors

Harris made his return from a one-game absence and totaled 39.5 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals over his last three appearances, including two with more than 45 DK points, and he must continue to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. Harris should also do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,000) vs. Spurs

Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 58.3 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,600) vs. Hawks

Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 72.8. He is likely to thrive with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Tatum also totaled 54.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks.

Mid-Range Money

Terry Rozier, Heat ($6,000) vs. Spurs

Rozier seems to be settling in with his new squad, going over 30 DK points in each of the last five games, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch. He should keep up the strong play against the Spurs, who give up a league-most in points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Malik Monk, Kings ($5,400) vs. Pistons

Monk surpassed 40 DK points in two of the last three games, while averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists overt that stretch. He has another good opportunity to excel against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.1 percent from long range.

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($6,300) vs. Warriors

Oubre is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks across the last 10 games, including three games with more than 30 DK points and a high of 41.3. He must continue to pick up the slack for his shorthanded squad, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Caleb Martin, Heat ($3,800) vs. Spurs

Martin (quadriceps) got the start in the last game, finishing with 20.8 DK points in 25 minutes of action, and he is listed as probable for action on Wednesday. Martin is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points. He also has a great chance to boost his totals against the Spurs' lackluster defense.

Kevin Love, Spurs ($4,000) vs. Spurs

Love is averaging 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over the last five games, including a high of 30.5. He should find room to make a notable impact against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game. He is also up for additional playing time in the absence of Haywood Highsmith.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.