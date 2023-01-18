NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at DAL

Hawks on three-game win streak.

WAS at NYK

Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games.

MIA at NOP

Pelicans 17-5 at home.

CHA at HOU

IND at OKC

Thunder on four-game win streak.

CLE at MEM

Grizzlies on 10-game win streak.

LAC at UTA

Jazz 14-8 at home

MIN at DEN

Nuggets on seven-game win streak.

SAC at LAL

Kings on four-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Josh Green (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Luka Doncic (ankle): Probable

Tim Hardaway (ankle), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

MIA - Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Probable

Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (back): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring), Cody Martin (knee): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): Doubtful

LAC - Reggie Jackson (back), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (rest), Paul George (hamstring), John Wall (abdomen): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hip): Questionable

Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) at Houston

Ball exceeded 50 DK points in eight of his last 10 appearances, while averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds 9.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He should continue to thrive in an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most steals and third-most points per game to point guards.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Pacers

Giddey recorded more than 50 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 10 games. He should find a chance to excel against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and seventh-most free-throw attempts per game.

Forwards/Centers

Norman Powell, Clippers ($6,000) at Jazz

Powell has an opportunity to take the leading role on offense in the absence of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. He is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five outings with at least 29 DK points, while coming off the bench. He has a chance to flourish against the Jazz, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,700) at Pelicans

Butler is averaging 25.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals through five outings, with a high of 62.8 DK points. He has an opportunity to stand out against the Pelicans, who give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game and also remain shorthanded at the forward positions.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) at Lakers

Sabonis is rolling with at least 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including a high of 73.3, while averaging 21.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He should be able to keep up the strong play against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, averaging 27.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including six with more than 45 DK points and a high of 62. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot the third-highest percentage from downtown. The Pacers are also shorthanded in the backcourt without Tyrese Haliburton.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Cavaliers

Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 outings, including three in which he surpassed 40 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Cavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.6 percent from deep and are likely to be shorthanded in the backcourt.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,100) at Nuggets

Nowell continues to deliver solid production while the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble, as he is averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and a high of 31.5. He has a good chance to prosper against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($4,600) vs. Hornets

Martin picked up three consecutive starts while Kevin Porter (questionable) has been sidelined and could be up for a fourth if Porter remains out. Regardless of whether he starts, Martin is playing well, with an average of 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 10 games, including four with at least 27 DK points. He also has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($3,500) vs. Hornets

Eason is averaging 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, including four with more than 19 DK points and a high of 33.8. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game and 10th-most points in the paint.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Nuggets

Reid topped 25 DK points in two of the last five outings and continues to see extra playing time while the Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should do well against the Nuggets, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and also face the second game of a back-to-back.

