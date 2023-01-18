NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 18

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 18

Dan Bruno 
January 18, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at DAL 
Hawks on three-game win streak. 
WAS at NYK 
Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games. 
MIA at NOP 
Pelicans 17-5 at home. 
CHA at HOU
IND at OKC
Thunder on four-game win streak. 
CLE at MEM
Grizzlies on 10-game win streak. 
LAC at UTA
Jazz 14-8 at home 
MIN at DEN 
Nuggets on seven-game win streak. 
SAC at LAL
Kings on four-game win streak. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report     

DAL - Josh Green (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Luka Doncic (ankle): Probable 
Tim Hardaway (ankle), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT  

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable    

MIA - Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Probable
Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable
Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT    

NOP - Herbert Jones (back): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT   

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring), Cody Martin (knee): Doubtful 
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT    

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT 

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT  

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): Doubtful 

LAC - Reggie Jackson (back), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable
Kawhi Leonard (rest), Paul George (hamstring), John Wall (abdomen): OUT  

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hip): Questionable 
Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT 

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable 
Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT  

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) at Houston 

Ball exceeded 50 DK points in eight of his last 10 appearances, while averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds 9.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He should continue to thrive in an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most steals and third-most points per game to point guards. 

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Pacers 

Giddey recorded more than 50 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 10 games. He should find a chance to excel against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and seventh-most free-throw attempts per game. 

Forwards/Centers

Norman Powell, Clippers ($6,000) at Jazz

Powell has an opportunity to take the leading role on offense in the absence of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. He is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five outings with at least 29 DK points, while coming off the bench. He has a chance to flourish against the Jazz, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. 

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,700) at Pelicans 

Butler is averaging 25.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals through five outings, with a high of 62.8 DK points. He has an opportunity to stand out against the Pelicans, who give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game and also remain shorthanded at the forward positions. 

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) at Lakers 

Sabonis is rolling with at least 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including a high of 73.3, while averaging 21.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He should be able to keep up the strong play against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to centers. 

Expected Chalk 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, averaging 27.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including six with more than 45 DK points and a high of 62. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot the third-highest percentage from downtown. The Pacers are also shorthanded in the backcourt without Tyrese Haliburton

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Cavaliers 

Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 outings, including three in which he surpassed 40 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Cavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.6 percent from deep and are likely to be shorthanded in the backcourt.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,100) at Nuggets 

Nowell continues to deliver solid production while the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble, as he is averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and a high of 31.5. He has a good chance to prosper against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field. 

Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($4,600) vs. Hornets

Martin picked up three consecutive starts while Kevin Porter (questionable) has been sidelined and could be up for a fourth if Porter remains out. Regardless of whether he starts, Martin is playing well, with an average of 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 10 games, including four with at least 27 DK points. He also has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game. 

Tari Eason, Rockets ($3,500) vs. Hornets

Eason is averaging 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, including four with more than 19 DK points and a high of 33.8. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game and 10th-most points in the paint. 

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Nuggets

Reid topped 25 DK points in two of the last five outings and continues to see extra playing time while the Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should do well against the Nuggets, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and also face the second game of a back-to-back. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
