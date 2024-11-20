NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at CLE: Pelicans on two-game slide; Cavs 8-0 at home

CHI at MIL: Bulls 5-4 on road; Bucks 4-3 at home

IND at HOU: Pacers 2-6 on road; Rockets 6-2 at home

PHI at MEM: 76ers on four-game slide; Grizzlies 5-3 at home

POR at OKC: Trail Blazers on three-game win streak; Thunder on two-game slide

ATL at GSW: Hawks 3-4 on road; Warriors 4-1 at home

NYK at PHX: Knicks 3-4 on road; Suns on four-game slide

ORL at LAC: Magic on six-game win streak; Clippers on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - CJ McCollum (thigh): Questionable; Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee), Isaac Okoro (ankle), Dean Wade (ankle): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT

CHI - Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (calf), Ben Sheppard (oblique): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (illness), Cam Whitmore (knee):Questionable

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): Questionabel; Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

MEM - Marcus Smart (illness), Vince Williams (ankle): Questionable; Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (hip): Questionable

POR - Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (finger): Doubtful

OKC - Isaiah Joe (calf): Questionable; Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

ATL - Jalen Johnson (leg): Questionable

GSW - Kyle Anderson (neck): Questionable; De'Anthony Melton (knee): OUT

NYK - Miles McBride (knee): OUT

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): OUT; Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable; Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,300) at Rockets

Haliburton is averaging 18.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 65.0. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,800) vs. Pelicans

Mitchell is on a major hot streak, averaging 30.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances, including three games with more than 60 DK points. He has a great opportunity to maintain his groove against the Pelicans, who remain significantly shorthanded, and who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,000) at Clippers

Wagner continues to do a great job leading the charge for the Magic in the absence of Paolo Banchero. He is averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 63.8, and he should keep rolling against the Clippers, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,700) vs. Pelicans

Mobley delivered 49.3 DK points in the last game and has a high of 54.5 DK points within his last five outings. He also has four double-doubles in his last five appearances and has a great opportunity to prosper against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,400) at Suns

Towns is looking more than comfortable with the Knicks and is averaging 29.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 71.5 DK points. He is up for a great chance to thrive against the Suns, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Bulls

Antetokounmpo is on a mean streak, averaging 33.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 60 DK points and a high of 97.5. He is likely to deliver another major performance with a matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. He also finished with 59.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bulls.

Mid-Range Money

Jared McCain, 76ers ($6,300) at Grizzlies

McCain is looking at his fourth consecutive start for the Sixers' shorthanded backcourt. He reached the 20-point mark in five straight games, including a high of 34, and he is averaging 27.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his three starts. He also has a good chance to get his shot going against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,600) vs. Pacers

Eason continues to deliver a major impact out of a bench role, averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Value Picks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,200) at Clippers

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 20 DK points. He has a good chance to shine against the Clippers, who are shorthanded at the wing.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($3,800) vs. Magic

Jones is up for a boost while his squad is shorthanded. He is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 33.3 DK points.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($3,800) vs. 76ers

Clarke is up for a fifth straight start for the shorthanded Grizzlies. He is averaging 7.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across his last five appearances and should do well against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.

