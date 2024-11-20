NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
NOP at CLE: Pelicans on two-game slide; Cavs 8-0 at home
CHI at MIL: Bulls 5-4 on road; Bucks 4-3 at home
IND at HOU: Pacers 2-6 on road; Rockets 6-2 at home
PHI at MEM: 76ers on four-game slide; Grizzlies 5-3 at home
POR at OKC: Trail Blazers on three-game win streak; Thunder on two-game slide
ATL at GSW: Hawks 3-4 on road; Warriors 4-1 at home
NYK at PHX: Knicks 3-4 on road; Suns on four-game slide
ORL at LAC: Magic on six-game win streak; Clippers on two-game win streak
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
NOP - CJ McCollum (thigh): Questionable; Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT
CLE - Caris LeVert (knee), Isaac Okoro (ankle), Dean Wade (ankle): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT
CHI - Patrick Williams (foot): OUT
IND - Myles Turner (calf), Ben Sheppard (oblique): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT
HOU - Jalen Green (illness), Cam Whitmore (knee):Questionable
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): Questionabel; Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT
MEM - Marcus Smart (illness), Vince Williams (ankle): Questionable; Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (hip): Questionable
POR - Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (finger): Doubtful
OKC - Isaiah Joe (calf): Questionable; Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT
ATL - Jalen Johnson (leg): Questionable
GSW - Kyle Anderson (neck): Questionable; De'Anthony Melton (knee): OUT
NYK - Miles McBride (knee): OUT
PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): OUT; Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf): OUT
ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable; Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT
LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,300) at Rockets
Haliburton is averaging 18.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 65.0. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,800) vs. Pelicans
Mitchell is on a major hot streak, averaging 30.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances, including three games with more than 60 DK points. He has a great opportunity to maintain his groove against the Pelicans, who remain significantly shorthanded, and who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.
Forwards/Centers
Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,000) at Clippers
Wagner continues to do a great job leading the charge for the Magic in the absence of Paolo Banchero. He is averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 63.8, and he should keep rolling against the Clippers, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,700) vs. Pelicans
Mobley delivered 49.3 DK points in the last game and has a high of 54.5 DK points within his last five outings. He also has four double-doubles in his last five appearances and has a great opportunity to prosper against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's second-most points in the paint.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,400) at Suns
Towns is looking more than comfortable with the Knicks and is averaging 29.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 71.5 DK points. He is up for a great chance to thrive against the Suns, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Bulls
Antetokounmpo is on a mean streak, averaging 33.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 60 DK points and a high of 97.5. He is likely to deliver another major performance with a matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. He also finished with 59.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bulls.
Mid-Range Money
Jared McCain, 76ers ($6,300) at Grizzlies
McCain is looking at his fourth consecutive start for the Sixers' shorthanded backcourt. He reached the 20-point mark in five straight games, including a high of 34, and he is averaging 27.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his three starts. He also has a good chance to get his shot going against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.
Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,600) vs. Pacers
Eason continues to deliver a major impact out of a bench role, averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game.
Value Picks
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,200) at Clippers
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 20 DK points. He has a good chance to shine against the Clippers, who are shorthanded at the wing.
Derrick Jones, Clippers ($3,800) vs. Magic
Jones is up for a boost while his squad is shorthanded. He is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 33.3 DK points.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($3,800) vs. 76ers
Clarke is up for a fifth straight start for the shorthanded Grizzlies. He is averaging 7.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across his last five appearances and should do well against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.