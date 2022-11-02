NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 2nd

November 2, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at PHI (-8), O/U:

BOS (-2) at CLE, O/U:

SAC at MIA (-7), O/U:

ATL at NYK (-1.5), O/U: 

CHA at CHI (-6), O/U:

LAC (-5) at HOU, O/U: 222.5

DET at MIL (-11.5), O/U: 224.5

TOR (-8) at SAS, O/U:

UTA at DAL (-5.5), O/U: 221.5

MEM (-3.5) at POR, O/U:

NOP (-3) at LAL, O/U: 229.5

Injuries to Monitor  

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT    

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable   

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT   

CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle), Raul Neto (illness): Questionable
Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT 

SAC - Trey Lyles (foot): Questionable
De'Aaron Fox (knee): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (eye), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): Questionable 
Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT 

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder): Questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT  

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot), Cam Reddish (illness): Questionable      

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable  
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT 

CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder), Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (knee): OUT  

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT    

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT  

DET - Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT  

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose), Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): OUT  

TOR - Otto Porter (personal), Fred VanVleet (back): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (calf), Isaiah Roby (illness), Jeremy Sochan (illness): Questionable, Devin Vassell (knee), Blake Wesley (knee): OUT 

UTA - Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): OUT 

DAL - Christian Wood (illness): Questionable
Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT   

MEM - Steven Adams (jaw), Desmond Bane (ankle), Jake LaRavia (illness): Questionable
Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT   

POR - Josh Hart (concussion): Questionable 
Trendon Watford (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT  

NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Dyson Daniels (ankle): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT   

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): Probable
Anthony Davis (back): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT  

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,200) vs. Pistons 

Holiday is off to an incredible start, averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He went over 50 DK points in the last two games, and logged 25 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in the last game against the Pistons. 

Paul George, Clippers ($9,800) at Rockets 

George is coming off a massive outing where he totaled 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks. He must continue to carry a heavy load, as fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined. He should be able to have his way on the offensive end against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league. 

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Hornets 

DeRozan logged 20 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 33 minutes of action on Tuesday night. He has an opportunity to dominate the offense with Zach LaVine sidelined, and he has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who are shorthanded in the backcourt.  

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,600) at Mavericks 

Markkanen continues his fantastic start, averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He is coming off a monstrous outing where he totaled 60.3 DK points with 31 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavericks who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. 

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,500) at Spurs 

Siakam is averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He logged 61.5 DK points in the last outing, which marked the second time he topped 60 in the last six games. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are giving up an average of 118.6 points, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field. 

Expected Chalk 

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,300) vs. Jazz

Doncic is an absolute force, averaging 36.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He dropped 44 point in his last outing, which marked his second time going over 40 this season. He already has two games in which he's topped 70 DK points, including one where he logged 84.8. He has three triple-doubles in the last four games and effortlessly stuffs the stat sheet thanks to his usage rate, which is highest in the league among players who play more than 15 minutes per game. 

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Kings ($4,200) at Heat 

Mitchell is coming off a superb performance where he logged 23 points, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes of action, as he filled in for the injured De'Aaron Fox. Fox will remain sidelined through Wednesday's action, which gives Mitchell another chance to pop. 

Evan Fournier, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Hawks 

Fournier averages 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's exceeded 16 DK points in five of six games, including two in which he topped 24. He has a size advantage against the Hawks backcourt, which should help him get his shot off and get his offense rolling. 

Troy Brown, Lakers ($3,900) vs. Pelicans

Brown went over 17 DK points in the last three games, with a high of 22. He started the last two games and should continue to see a considerable role. He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27 minutes per game. 

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,000) at Spurs 

Boucher continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18 minutes per game. He topped 20 DK points in the last two games. 

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,800) vs. Celtics

Love is coming off a vintage performance, where he logged 29 points and eight rebounds in just 22 minutes. He topped 15 DK points in five of six games, and he is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Celtics who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and have not been overly effective rebounding the ball. 

