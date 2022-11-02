NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 2nd

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at PHI (-8), O/U:

BOS (-2) at CLE, O/U:

SAC at MIA (-7), O/U:

ATL at NYK (-1.5), O/U:

CHA at CHI (-6), O/U:

LAC (-5) at HOU, O/U: 222.5

DET at MIL (-11.5), O/U: 224.5

TOR (-8) at SAS, O/U:

UTA at DAL (-5.5), O/U: 221.5

MEM (-3.5) at POR, O/U:

NOP (-3) at LAL, O/U: 229.5

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle), Raul Neto (illness): Questionable

Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

SAC - Trey Lyles (foot): Questionable

De'Aaron Fox (knee): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (eye), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): Questionable

Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot), Cam Reddish (illness): Questionable

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder), Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT

DET - Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose), Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): OUT

TOR - Otto Porter (personal), Fred VanVleet (back): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (calf), Isaiah Roby (illness), Jeremy Sochan (illness): Questionable, Devin Vassell (knee), Blake Wesley (knee): OUT

UTA - Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (illness): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (jaw), Desmond Bane (ankle), Jake LaRavia (illness): Questionable

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

POR - Josh Hart (concussion): Questionable

Trendon Watford (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Dyson Daniels (ankle): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): Probable

Anthony Davis (back): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,200) vs. Pistons

Holiday is off to an incredible start, averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He went over 50 DK points in the last two games, and logged 25 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in the last game against the Pistons.

Paul George, Clippers ($9,800) at Rockets

George is coming off a massive outing where he totaled 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks. He must continue to carry a heavy load, as fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined. He should be able to have his way on the offensive end against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Hornets

DeRozan logged 20 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 33 minutes of action on Tuesday night. He has an opportunity to dominate the offense with Zach LaVine sidelined, and he has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,600) at Mavericks

Markkanen continues his fantastic start, averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He is coming off a monstrous outing where he totaled 60.3 DK points with 31 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavericks who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,500) at Spurs

Siakam is averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He logged 61.5 DK points in the last outing, which marked the second time he topped 60 in the last six games. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are giving up an average of 118.6 points, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,300) vs. Jazz

Doncic is an absolute force, averaging 36.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He dropped 44 point in his last outing, which marked his second time going over 40 this season. He already has two games in which he's topped 70 DK points, including one where he logged 84.8. He has three triple-doubles in the last four games and effortlessly stuffs the stat sheet thanks to his usage rate, which is highest in the league among players who play more than 15 minutes per game.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Kings ($4,200) at Heat

Mitchell is coming off a superb performance where he logged 23 points, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes of action, as he filled in for the injured De'Aaron Fox. Fox will remain sidelined through Wednesday's action, which gives Mitchell another chance to pop.

Evan Fournier, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Hawks

Fournier averages 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's exceeded 16 DK points in five of six games, including two in which he topped 24. He has a size advantage against the Hawks backcourt, which should help him get his shot off and get his offense rolling.

Troy Brown, Lakers ($3,900) vs. Pelicans

Brown went over 17 DK points in the last three games, with a high of 22. He started the last two games and should continue to see a considerable role. He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27 minutes per game.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,000) at Spurs

Boucher continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18 minutes per game. He topped 20 DK points in the last two games.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,800) vs. Celtics

Love is coming off a vintage performance, where he logged 29 points and eight rebounds in just 22 minutes. He topped 15 DK points in five of six games, and he is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Celtics who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and have not been overly effective rebounding the ball.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.