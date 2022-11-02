NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 2nd

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at PHI (-8), O/U:
BOS (-2) at CLE, O/U:
SAC at MIA (-7), O/U:
ATL at NYK (-1.5), O/U:
CHA at CHI (-6), O/U:
LAC (-5) at HOU, O/U: 222.5
DET at MIL (-11.5), O/U: 224.5
TOR (-8) at SAS, O/U:
UTA at DAL (-5.5), O/U: 221.5
MEM (-3.5) at POR, O/U:
NOP (-3) at LAL, O/U: 229.5
Injuries to Monitor
WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable
BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle), Raul Neto (illness): Questionable
Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
SAC - Trey Lyles (foot): Questionable
De'Aaron Fox (knee): OUT
MIA - Tyler Herro (eye), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): Questionable
Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT
ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder): Questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot), Cam Reddish (illness): Questionable
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder), Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (knee): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT
DET - Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT
MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose), Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): OUT
TOR - Otto Porter (personal), Fred VanVleet (back): OUT
SAS - Keldon Johnson (calf), Isaiah Roby (illness), Jeremy Sochan (illness): Questionable, Devin Vassell (knee), Blake Wesley (knee): OUT
UTA - Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): OUT
DAL - Christian Wood (illness): Questionable
Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (jaw), Desmond Bane (ankle), Jake LaRavia (illness): Questionable
Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
POR - Josh Hart (concussion): Questionable
Trendon Watford (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT
NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Dyson Daniels (ankle): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (foot), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): Probable
Anthony Davis (back): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,200) vs. Pistons
Holiday is off to an incredible start, averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He went over 50 DK points in the last two games, and logged 25 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in the last game against the Pistons.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,800) at Rockets
George is coming off a massive outing where he totaled 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks. He must continue to carry a heavy load, as fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined. He should be able to have his way on the offensive end against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Hornets
DeRozan logged 20 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 33 minutes of action on Tuesday night. He has an opportunity to dominate the offense with Zach LaVine sidelined, and he has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who are shorthanded in the backcourt.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,600) at Mavericks
Markkanen continues his fantastic start, averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He is coming off a monstrous outing where he totaled 60.3 DK points with 31 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavericks who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,500) at Spurs
Siakam is averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He logged 61.5 DK points in the last outing, which marked the second time he topped 60 in the last six games. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are giving up an average of 118.6 points, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,300) vs. Jazz
Doncic is an absolute force, averaging 36.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He dropped 44 point in his last outing, which marked his second time going over 40 this season. He already has two games in which he's topped 70 DK points, including one where he logged 84.8. He has three triple-doubles in the last four games and effortlessly stuffs the stat sheet thanks to his usage rate, which is highest in the league among players who play more than 15 minutes per game.
Value Picks
Davion Mitchell, Kings ($4,200) at Heat
Mitchell is coming off a superb performance where he logged 23 points, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes of action, as he filled in for the injured De'Aaron Fox. Fox will remain sidelined through Wednesday's action, which gives Mitchell another chance to pop.
Evan Fournier, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Hawks
Fournier averages 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's exceeded 16 DK points in five of six games, including two in which he topped 24. He has a size advantage against the Hawks backcourt, which should help him get his shot off and get his offense rolling.
Troy Brown, Lakers ($3,900) vs. Pelicans
Brown went over 17 DK points in the last three games, with a high of 22. He started the last two games and should continue to see a considerable role. He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27 minutes per game.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,000) at Spurs
Boucher continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18 minutes per game. He topped 20 DK points in the last two games.
Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,800) vs. Celtics
Love is coming off a vintage performance, where he logged 29 points and eight rebounds in just 22 minutes. He topped 15 DK points in five of six games, and he is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Celtics who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and have not been overly effective rebounding the ball.