NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 4

Slate Overview

HOU at IND: Rockets on two-game slide; Pacers 18-9 at home

TOR at ORL: Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games; Magic on three-game slide

MIL at ATL: Bucks on two-game win streak; Hawks 13-15 at home

GSW at NYK: Warriors 8-2 in last 10 games; Knicks on three-game win streak

CLE at CHI: Cavs on 10-game win streak; Bulls 2-8 in last 10 games

PHI at MIN: 76ers 1-9 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 16-14 at home

BKN at SAS: Nets 4-6 in last 10 games; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

HOU - Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

IND - Bennedict Mathurin (wrist): Doubtful

TOR - Ochai Agbaji (ankle), Gradey Dick (knee): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable

MIL - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): Questionable; Pat Connaughton (calf): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle): Questionable

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (personal): Questionable

CLE - Evan Mobley (rest): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist), Josh Giddey (quadriceps), Kevin Huerter (knee): Questionable; Nikola Vucevic (calf), Patrick Williams (knee): OUT

PHI - Quentin Grimes (biceps), Paul George (groin): Questionable; Tyrese Maxey (back), Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

MIN - Julius Randle (groin): Questionable; Rudy Gobert (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,200) vs. Nets

Fox scored 20 points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games. He should keep up the production as the lead offensive option for the Spurs, and he has a great chance to pad his stats against the Nets, who give up the league's most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) at Bulls

Mitchell sat out the last game for rest, but he racked up 55.8 DK points in his previous outing and is averaging 27.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over five games. He is likely to pick up where he left off with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,100) vs. Raptors

Wagner continues to fill the boxscore, averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points and a 25-point effort in his previous encounter with the Raptors. He should keep up the production against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game, and the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Raptors

Banchero poured in 41 points in the game before last and is averaging 25.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 blocks through 10 outings. He is up for a second consecutive meeting with the Raptors, after he tallied 23 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal in their last meeting, and he should thrive once again, as they give up the league's third-most rebounds and most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,800) vs. 76ers

Reid is averaging 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games and should continue to handle a significant role while his squad is shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also enters a favorable matchup against a significantly shorthanded 76ers squad that is giving up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) at Hawks

Antetokounmpo continues to stand out as one of the most dominant forces in the league, averaging 25.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 blocks through his last five outings, including three with more than 55 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to fill it up against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,500) vs. 76ers

DiVincenzo shined with 24 points while shooting 8-for-13 from downtown in his most recent outing, and he has a total of eight steals over three games since returning from a five-week injury absence. He is up for an ideal chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the 76ers, who are dealing with a handful of injury trouble, and who struggle to guard the three-point line.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,100) at Magic

Barrett faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Magic, after he finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in their previous encounter. He is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over five games and is likely to pad his stats once again, as the Magic give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,200) at Bulls

Allen is averaging 11.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 35 DK points and a high of 45.5. He is likely to prosper against the Bulls, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,600) vs. Nets

Barnes is averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games, including six with at least 19 DK points and a high of 38. He should find room to pad his stats against the Nets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,700) at Pacers

Brooks missed the last game but is expected back in action, after he topped 30 DK points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 10 outings. He should find the opportunity to deliver good production against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

