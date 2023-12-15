NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a typically solid eight-game slate Friday night, one with high offensive expectations and plenty of stars to choose from when building lineups. The injury report doesn't appear to be too troubling and set us up for what should be a fun night of NBA DFS.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

There's one outlier spread with the 76ers favored by 16 points over the Pistons on FanDuel Sportsbook as of late morning. The remainder of the games check in with lines of nine points or fewer, including three where the favorites have projected advantages at five and under.

There's also optimism from the projected totals considering we have six matchups listing figures well over 230 points, including two at 240-plus. The best DFS environment of the night from that perspective unsurprisingly appears to be the Pacers-Wizards as it pits the two fastest-paced teams in the league and carries a total of 259.5.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Anthony Davis, LAL (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis - who notably is sporting a questionable tag instead of his usual probable designation - is out Friday, then Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood would both likely see the bulk of action at center while the remainder of the starting five should see significant usage boosts.

LeBron James, LAL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If James can't suit up for a second straight game, Rui Hachimura could draw another start. And if he's active and Davis sits, the former would be in for especially heavy usage.

Desmond Bane, MEM (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Should Bane be sidelined for a second straight game, Vince Williams would be up for another start.

Zion Williamson, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Williamson can't suit go, Naji Marshall could be due for a start at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (back): DOUBTFUL

P.J. Washington, CHA (shoulder): DOUBTFUL

Jordan Poole, WAS (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Markelle Fultz, ORL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

De'Andre Hunter, ATL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,600), Anthony Davis ($11,300), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,900), Devin Booker ($10,700), Victor Wembanyama ($10,300), Jayson Tatum ($10,100) and LeBron James ($10,000).

Embiid trampled the Pistons for a 41-point, 11-rebound double-double on Wednesday and gets another crack at their vulnerable frontcourt again as he aims for his fourth tally of more than 65 FD points from the last five games.

Davis' status will have to be monitored due to his questionable tag. But if he plays, he'll look to replicate the 60.5 FD he posted against the same Spurs side on Wednesday.

Haliburton could well overdeliver despite his hefty salary based on the Wizards' defensive struggles and the fact they essentially play at an equally fast pace as the Pacers.

Booker is still operating as the primary ball-handler despite Bradley Beal's return and has topped 50 FD in two straight and three of his last five overall.

Wembanyama continues to be a bright spot for the lowly Spurs and just went off for 70.6 FD Wednesday against the same Lakers team he'll see Friday.

Tatum faces a tough defensive matchup against the surging Magic, but comes in having posted between 42.7 to 56.4 FD over four straight. He also put up 40.5 against Orlando in his one previous meeting this season.

James' injury status will require monitoring after he sat out Wednesday. And if he's able to play, he could be in for increased usage with Anthony Davis also shown as questionable.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,900)

Durant produced 47.2 FD in his return from a two-game absence Wednesday and should continue to be very popular Friday despite the other two members of the Big Three also at full health.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,800)

Young has already demonstrated a ceiling north of 60 FD on multiple occasions this season, like when he recorded 63.3 FD against this same Raptors team on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,200)

Barnes continues to enjoy a career year and just put up 48 FD against the Hawks, which should keep him very popular.

Terry Rozier, CHA ($9,100)

Rozier has exceeded 50 FD over two consecutive outings and no less than 40.9 from six straight, which will place him in plenty of lineups Friday at his salary.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,900)

Jackson went off for 58.8 and 67.4 FD during his last two games. The latter total came Wednesday without Desmond Bane on the floor. And if Bane is ruled out again, Jackson's popularity would skyrocket.

Key Values

Austin Reaves, LAL at SAN ($6,500)

Reaves has been providing rock-solid returns off the Lakers' bench all year, and he just compiled 33.8 FD against the same Spurs squad he'll face Friday. That tally was actually his lowest over the last three games since he also produced 34.5 and 37 in the other two. The Spurs have allowed 40.0 percent three-point shooting to two-guards and the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to the position (25.0). They've also conceded 49.2 percent shooting and a Western Conference-high 47.9 offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players.

Tari Eason, HOU at MEM ($6,100)

Eason has come off the bench to record 40.3 and 46.3 FD from his last two appearances, the latter coming from an ultra-efficient 25-point, 14-rebound double-double across 27 minutes against these same Grizzlies. He's also had totals of 20 or more FD during five of his previous nine games and is shooting 50.0 percent - including 41.7 from three-point range - over his last 11 outings. The 2022 first-rounder draws a favorable statistical matchup considering Memphis is allowing 49.0 percent shooting - including 43.6 percent from three-point range - to power forwards and 49 FD per game to the position.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. NOP ($5,400)

Richards' fellow center Mark Williams is doubtful for Friday with a back injury, meaning the former is due for a spot start in a plus matchup. Richards contributed 28 FD against the Heat in a similar scenario Wednesday and also lists totals of 26.2 and 26.6 from his last four games. The Pelicans have struggled against centers all year while allowing the fifth-most FD to the position (57.6) while New Orleans could also be down Zion Williamson in the frontcourt due to an ankle injury.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bradley Beal, PHO vs. NYK ($6,600); O.G. Anunoby, TOR vs. ATL ($6,500); Goga Bitadze, ORL at BOS ($6,000); Kelly Oubre, PHI vs. DET ($5,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.