NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29

We have another busy Friday night. And with the regular season winding down, the stakes are increasingly higher for a number of clubs in both conferences. There are plenty of big names on the injury report, which makes it especially important to keep up with the latest news on RotoWire leading up to lineup lock.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/29 @11:00 a.m. EDT:

Los Angeles Clippers (-1.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 212.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers (-4) (O/U: 243.5)

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards (-3.5) (O/U: 228.0)

Golden State Warriors (-13) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 220.0)

Chicago Bulls (-3) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 215.0)

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) (O/U: 212.0)

Phoenix Suns (-2) at Oklahoma City Thunder (O/U: 228.0)

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat (-14) (O/U: 209.5)

New York Knicks (-9) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 213.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

We usually have a nice mix of betting lines whenever there are many games, and Friday is no exception. The two double-digit spreads aren't unusual for this time of year when you have two contenders with plenty of incentive facing those playing out the string, as is the case with Warriors-Hornets and Blazers-Heat. The rest of the projections are pretty favorable for DFS purposes, especially with four lines of four points or less as of Friday morning.

The totals tilt slightly to the lower side with six matchups at 220 points or fewer. That means the three with at least 228 points could feature plenty of heavily rostered players. But with nine games on the ledger, there should still be many ways to differentiate even if gravitating toward the chalkier options.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Should Davis miss out and LeBron James suited up, the latter would be the biggest beneficiary. Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura could also reap the benefits of a Davis absence with extra playing time and rebounding opportunities.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If LeBron can't go and Davis can, the latter will stand to benefit the most. Taurean Prince would also likely draw a start at small forward while D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves would also see their usage increase.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (quadriceps): DOUBTFUL

If Gilgeous-Alexander sits as appears likely, the usage for Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren should get a major bump. Meanwhile, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe could handle the bulk of the point guard duties.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (nose): QUESTIONABLE

Should Mitchell remain out Friday, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill should continue covering the majority of the shooting guard work.

Cade Cunningham, DET (injury management): QUESTIONABLE

Assuming Cunningham can't go, Marcus Sasser would be in line to fill in at point guard while the rest of the starting five will be in for elevated usage.

Other notable injuries:

Jimmy Butler, MIA (illness): PROBABLE

Darius Garland, CLE (ankle): PROBABLE

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI (illness): PROBABLE

Alex Caruso, CHI (ankle): PROBABLE

Deandre Ayton, POR (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Ivey, DET (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant, POR (hamstring): DOUBTFUL

Anfernee Simons, POR (knee): OUT

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

Tyler Herro, MIA (foot): OUT

Tyus Jones, WAS (back): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Anthony Davis ($11,800), Victor Wembanyama ($11,200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,900) and LeBron James ($10,300).

If Davis is able to play through his ankle injury, he'll look to build on the 78.6 FD points he posted in the double-OT win over the Bucks and the pair of 60-plus efforts from the two previous games.

Wembanyama has earned the salary bump with some recent breakout performances, though it's worth noting he comes into Friday with totals of 23 and 46.6 FD over his last two appearances.

As mentioned earlier, SGA is unlikely to play Friday while LeBron - if able - may be doing so without Davis for a second straight matchup after producing 56.8 FD over 34 minutes in his teammate's absence on Wednesday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,700)

Booker lists a pair of 50-plus FD tallies in his last three games and will be an integral part of a matchup with one of the night's narrowest spreads, factors that should make him very popular.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,300)

Brunson continues to offer a very safe floor and faces an appealing positional matchup against the Spurs, which should lead to a high roster rate.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($8,900)

Maxey is coming off 53.4 FD against the Clippers on Wednesday while eclipsing 40 from three of his last four and coming in at a decent salary.

Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,300)

Williams just dropped 48 FD against the Rockets Wednesday and is likely to take the floor without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, all factors making him a popular value play.

Josh Giddey, OKC ($7,400)

Giddey has upped his production of late by scoring between 38.8 and 50.4 FD across three outings. And like Williams, he also stands to be a major beneficiary of SGA's projected absence.

Key Values

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW at CHA ($6,400)

Jackson-Davis returned from a one-game absence and delivered as a spot starter against the Magic on Wednesday with 35.3 FD that featured 14 rebounds. The rookie has produced plenty of similar performances throughout March having averaged 29.4 over 12 games while eclipsing 30 five times during that stretch. Jonathan Kuminga is once again questionable Friday, meaning Jackson-Davis could be set for another turn with the first unit. And even if a reserve role awaits, he's already proven capable of delivering equally impressive returns and will be facing a Hornets squad that's allowed the third-highest offensive efficiency rating (90.0) to frontcourt players this season and the second highest (46.9) and third-most rebounds (16.4) to bench performers.

Miles McBride, NYK at SAN ($6,300)

McBride continues to enjoy a lead role due to the ongoing absence of OG Anunoby, and is making excellent use of the opportunity by averaging 33.9 FD on the strength of 21.6 points (on 55.2 percent shooting, including 48.9 percent from three-point range), 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals during a current five-game stint with the lead group. The strong production has led to a bump in salary, yet McBride remains worthy of consideration against a Spurs as they give up the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.5) along with 37.4 percent three-point shooting to the position.

Marvin Bagley, WAS vs. DET ($6,100)

Richaun Holmes will sit out Friday with a toe injury, teeing up Bagley for a start at center against one of his former teams. The 2018 second overall pick has posted 24.6 and 28.2 FD within his last three matchups while coming off the bench and has averaged a solid 29.5 across 12. Bagley faces a favorable matchup on paper against the Pistons considering they're conceding 57.7 FD per game to centers over the last 30. With what should be robust allotment of minutes, he should have a great chance of delivering a strong return.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andre Drummond, CHI at BKN ($6,500); Rui Hachimura, LAL at IND ($6,100); Precious Achiuwa, NYK at SAN ($6,100)

