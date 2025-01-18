NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a compact five-game slate on tap Saturday night, and one that thankfully has what would have to be considered a light injury report. There are a trio of big favorites, however, so roster rates may be rather concentrated if the prospect of limited minutes for some high-salaried players scares off some DFS contestants.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, 1/18 @ 11:30 a.m. ET:

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics (-10) (O/U: 235.5)

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers (-9.5) (O/U: 225.0)

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors (-13.5) (O/U: 229.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-6.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (O/U: 226.5)

Houston Rockets (-11.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 223.5)

As alluded to above, three double-digit favorites on a five-game slate isn't exactly ideal, but that's what we're faced with Saturday as of late morning. However, the Hawks-Celtics game could exceed expectations, especially if Jalen Johnson is cleared to return from his shoulder injury.

Projected totals aren't painting too bleak a picture, considering all but one game sits with a figure of at least 225 points as of late morning. Once again, the Atlanta-Boston clash could be a sneaky-good DFS spot from that perspective as well if it remains competitive and lives up to offensive expectations.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Paul George, PHI (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If George can't play, Ricky Council could draw a start at small forward while Tyrese Maxey could see even more usage than usual.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Johnson remains out, Vit Krejci or David Roddy would likely draw a start at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): OUT

Caleb Martin, PHI (groin): OUT

Deni Avdija, POR (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Jerami Grant, POR (face): QUESTIONABLE

De'Andre Hunter, ATL (foot): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (ribs): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Saturday's slate in Jayson Tatum ($10,300).

Tatum's Celtics are 10-point favorites over the Hawks, but as already noted, that game could be closer than projected. Tatum logged 35 minutes against the Magic on Friday and recorded 51.2 FD points in a comfortable victory for Boston, so the possibility of a rewarding return even if the Celtics eventually win going away is still there.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young is expected to return Saturday after a one-game absence and has scored over 57 FD points in two of his last three games, which should keep him highly rostered.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,400)

Maxey's usage could be even higher than usual if Paul George joins Joel Embiid on the list of inactives for Philadelphia, and Maxey also comes in with no fewer than 44.3 FD points in his last five games.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200)

Edwards has tallies of 63.7 and 56.1 FD points within his last three games, and that type of upside at his salary should lock in a high roster rate Saturday.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,100)

Sengun has scored 40.1 to 56.3 FD points in his last five games, making him all the more valuable on a small slate.

Amen Thompson, HOU ($8,300)

Thompson has earned his recent salary increase by scoring over 45 FD points in four of his last six contests.

Key Values

Alexandre Sarr, WAS at GSW ($6,500)

Sarr enters Saturday night on a solid run of production that's seen him average 29.5 FD points across his last 15 games and exceed 32 FD points in four of his last seven contests. The rookie second overall pick has particularly been surging in his last pair of contests, providing 35.1 and 38.8 FD points on averages of 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. The Warriors have surrendered 54.3 FD points per contest to centers in the last 15 games and gave up 34.2 to Sarr across 27 minutes in what was just his sixth NBA regular-season game back on Nov. 4, brightening his outlook for Saturday's rematch.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at BOS ($5,800)

Okongwu continues to come off the bench behind Clint Capela, but the former has provided elite production over the last two games while compiling 50.7 and 44.1 FD points in those contests. Those matchups against the Suns and Bulls profile as markedly softer on paper than the one he draws Saturday, but Okongwu has exceeded 30 FD points on 11 occasions this season despite not making any starts and will get to largely avoid having to go up versus Boston's full first unit due to his role off the bench. It's also worth noting Okongwu already enjoyed success against the Celtics this season, posting 22.2 and 35 FD points in a pair of prior meetings.

Tari Eason, HOU at POR ($5,600)

Eason returned from a multi-game absence due to a lower leg injury Thursday against the Kings and finished with 23.8 FD points in 24 minutes off the bench. The talented wing could be due for at least a slight bump in playing time Saturday against a Blazers squad that's ranked No. 30 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to second-unit players (48.9) and No. 26 (23.9) in that category versus small forwards. Eason already has one game of 40.6 FD points across just 22 minutes versus Portland this season, and with 10 tallies of between 31.4 and 57.3 FD points on the season, the ceiling he offers at his salary can't be ignored.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden McDaniels, MIN vs. CLE ($5,000)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.