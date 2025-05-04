NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday offers the first quarterfinal series between Cleveland and Indiana, and they'll begin the action with a 6:00 p.m. EDT tipoff. The Warriors and Rockets have battled to a Game 7, and they'll start at 8:30 p.m. EDT. We have a fun slate on tap, and I have my favorite starts and fades for you to peruse.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

CLE Darius Garland (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Though Garland has participated in daily workouts, he holds a questionable tag for Game 1. If he misses out, Ty Jerome ($5,600) will be the budget beneficiary.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have no players with five-figure salaries in the player pool, and only two above $9,000 with Alperen Sengun ($9,600) and Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000) topping the list. When exploring the idea of Sengun, his single eligibility at center compels us to look at a direct comparison to others at the position. While he lists the best FDFP average, the gap between him and the lowest center I'd consider is only 10. For that reason alone, I'm going to exclude him as a consideration. A similar case can be made for Hailburton, yet his dual eligibility and superb numbers against the Bucks make him slightly more viable. He's not the first guard I would take, but those going MME on Sunday should give him 15-20 percent exposure. As you'll read below, Indiana's frontcourt record against the Cavs was spotty to warrant more exposure for Indiana guards.

The pool in the $8k range is also slim, though you'll likely find at least one target. Let's consider the merits of Stephen Curry ($8,700) and Jimmy Butler ($8,900). Steve Kerr's small-ball tactic in Game 6 was a bust, and both have produced a low total or two this series. It's possible to fade them, yet that move would increase my interest in Halburton. If I had to choose, I'd go with Curry and his ability to take over with his long-range skills.

We also see two Cleveland targets in this range. Donovan Mitchell's ($8,800) DFS stock has risen slightly amid Garland's absence, and I'd be inclined to select him if his backcourt counterpart is once again absent. His record against the Pacers this season also makes him viable independent of Garland's involvement. Evan Mobley ($8,300) joins Mitchell in this tier, though he's failed to meet value during the postseason and I won't reach at this salary.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Indiana frontcourt questions

A look back at Myles Turner ($6,200) and Pascal Siakam ($7,500) against the Cavs in the regular season reveals a mixed bag. Turner's numbers weren't great. And while Siakam fared better, his totals weren't anything special. Turner's salary will immediately make him a popular target, but I don't think he'll make the cut for me. Interestingly, the player who rose to the top in my projections was Aaron Nesmith ($5,300) with both SF and PF eligibility while being one of my favorite Sunday budget calls. I'll definitely have higher exposure to Nesmith over Turner and Siakam, but Siakam is someone I'll consider after constructing a speculative build.

Green or Allen at center?

I've narrowed my preferred center list down to Jarrett Allen ($6,800) and Draymond Green ($6,000). Both offer the advantage of dual eligibility. So while it's intriguing to go with both, I'd have to select Allen over Green due to a slightly better postseason record. I'm not currently sold on Golden State's effectiveness under the basket, and Allen's shot volume seems like a more attractive proposition.

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($6,800) vs. GSW

It's fascinating how the vets show up in the playoffs, and VanVleet is a perfect example of a battle-tested baller ramping things up. Outplaying Jalen Green has been a big surprise, and we've been gifted with a salary that's easy to absorb. We've also seen Amen Thompson's ($7,100) numbers improve. He's definitely someone I would consider at SF, especially if Butler isn't in your lineup. The position is relegated to budget options outside of Thompson and Butler.

Andrew Nembhard, IND ($5,700) @ CLE

One has to consider Nembhard at this salary point, and his dual eligibility allows for maximum flexibility. His numbers predictably rise and fall with his effectiveness beyond the arc, though Darius Garland's potential absence softens Cleveland's ability to defend at the perimeter. Nembhard may be able to get more looks if the game flows in his direction, but I wouldn't stack him with Haliburton.

De'Andre Hunter, CLE ($4,900) vs, IND

While I believe Max Strus ($4,700) could fill a similar role, I found Hunter to show up more often as I navigated the PF position while loading up with an expensive backcourt. While you'll find the lack of elite salaries quite manageable, you'll need a couple of options around $5k to even things out. Indiana is one club that outdueled the Cavs during the regular season, so garbage time for Hunter is less likely. He'll earn extended court time if his three-point shot starts to hit. Hunter can also fit in four different positions and represents my favorite pick below $5,000.

