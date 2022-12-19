NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We begin the week with nine games of NBA action. The first tip-offs are at 7:00 p.m. EST, and we've got you covered for FanDuel's many contest offerings.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I've identified the Kings, Spurs, Hornets and Rockets as being in fast-paced spots, and although Portland only got one major mention in this article, the rest of the Blazers' starting lineup is viable. I'm not very high on paying up for Philly's elites, and although the Bucks and Pelicans represent the headliner tonight, I believe it could end up as a defensive slugfest on both sides of the ball.

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic could return tonight, but how about Kemba Walker ($4,800) over the weekend? If Doncic sits again, Walker looks like the ideal pivot.

LAL Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

LAL Patrick Beverley (calf) - OUT

This is a back-to-back game and a tough matchup. Aside from one obvious elite, this is a lineup in flux without Davis. I do still like Lonnie Walker ($5,200) in this spot. Thomas Bryant ($5,800) got the start Sunday and double-doubled.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) - OUT

OKC Josh Giddey (illness) - OUT

You can find plenty of value here. My top pick here would be Luguentz Dort ($6,100), with Isaiah Joe ($4,200) and Kenrich Williams ($3,900) not too far behind. I'm not going to endorse Aleksej Pokusevski, and you'll see why later in the article.

PHO Devin Booker (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

PHO Deandre Ayton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

There's a possibility that Booker and Ayton will return. I would pivot to Mikal Bridges ($7,300) if Booker sits, and he's more likely to be scratched.

ATL Dejounte Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL John Collins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

Murray and Collins have been upgraded to questionable, so it's possible that they may return Monday. I'm not crazy about Onyeka Okongwu ($5,200) with other appealing big men on my radar, but I am definitely fine with Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,000) at that salary.

SAS Keldon Johnson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

I like the projected pace of this game, so it would be great to have Johnson in, but he's in a wait-and-see spot for now. I am not crazy about any pivot at this point, but this game is still a good value spot if Johnson were to sit. I'd expect Keita Bates-Diop ($4,200) to either draw the start or see extended minutes if Johnson is out.

CHA Terry Rozier (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Rozier was unable to return after getting hurt last night, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious. It's a back-to-back game, so the Hornets may give him the night off. I'm not thrilled with most of the team's salaries, but we have one obvious target we will mention in a moment.

MIN Rudy Gobert (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Naz Reid (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

D'Angelo Russell's tag is gone but Gobert's remains, and now Naz Reid is also injured. If Gobert plays one can assume that it's business as usual for Minnesota, but my punt play of the night is Nathan Knight ($3,800), who came in after Reid got hurt and scored 16 points in Sunday's blowout. If Gobert and Reid both sit, I would freeroll with Knight.

UTA Kelly Olynyk (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT

I suppose you have to consider Walker Kessler ($5,600) if Olynyk is out, but I don't think he is a slam dunk by any measure. With Sexton out, Mike Conley ($5,500) will take another crack at getting his shooting stroke in order.

ELITE PLAYERS

If Luka Doncic ($11,900) plays, he's a nightly chalk spot that can't be ignored. I'm not as crazy about Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,600, who will have to contend with Zion Williamson ($10,100). It's a potential foul-out situation if I've ever seen one, as these two are going to be relentless against each other inside. LeBron James ($11,000), despite the back-to-back, may be one of the safer elites, as he will have to do a bit of everything with Anthony Davis out for a month. The Lakers need to play at least .500 ball during AD's absence, and that will depend on James.

Trae Young ($9,200) would only be worthwhile for me if the Murray and Collins absences hold. Otherwise, I think his salary is a bit too inflated.

The pace of the Hornets-Kings game is pretty appealing, and it's generally a wise move to play centers against Charlotte. Domantas Sabonis ($9,200) should be an absolute smash play in this spot, and with his dual eligibility, you don't have to lose the center spot to field him. De'Aaron Fox ($8,400) is also entirely too cheap for a spot like this. A Fox/Sabonis stack is certainly a worthy consideration.

Finally, we have LaMelo Ball ($8,000) on the other end of that fast-paced matchup. Ball is an obvious add if Rozier is out, but he's been playing well enough that it might not matter either way. As we said, the expected pace of the game is excellent, and Ball's been brilliant recently, averaging 41 FDFP over the last five games.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

CJ McCollum, NOR ($7,800) vs. MIL

This isn't a game I am all that excited about, but it's hard to ignore McCollum below $8k, especially while Brandon Ingram is still out. He's recently been a nightly threat to go north of 40 FDFP, and he'll get there if he can dish out enough assists to his playmakers.

Kevin Porter ($7,700) and Jalen Green ($7,600), HOU vs. SAN

Next to the Hornets-Kings game, this matchup is the best pace-up spot. Right off the bat, I'll say that I prefer Green's upside and shot volume to Porter's, but I think both of these dynamo guards will have productive evenings. Both are averaging right around 33 FDFP over the last five games, and they are a few steals or three-pointers away from going north of 40. Both of them are viable, but I'd stay away from stacking them.

Jusuf Nurkic, POR ($7,500) @ OKC

Nurkic is expected to play despite the injury tag, and I bet he's looking forward to this matchup. Aleksej Pokusevski is tall, but he looks like an oversized novelty pencil next to Nurkic. There's no way Pokusevski will be able to handle this matchup, and there really isn't anyone else on the Thunder who can handle Nurkic either. He's only eligible at center, but Sabonis' ability to slot in at PF makes Nurkic an excellent option.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,400) vs. UTA

We can also enjoy Allen's dual eligibility, as he faces a Utah squad that could be short-handed in the frontcourt. We'd love to see a higher rebound total from him, and I think it's quite doable if Olynyk sits as expected.

Also consider: Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($6,800) @ MIN

VALUE PLAYS

Refer back to the injury section for some excellent value plays to choose from, like Thomas Bryant, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and value from the Spurs.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,300) vs. CHA

Although Murray's numbers have been all over the map recently, I believe he could be a top producer in Sacramento for years to come, even though he isn't quite there yet. The pace of this game is excellent, and his previous thumb injury doesn't appear to be a concern.

Tre Mann ($4,100) or Eugene Omoruyi ($3,700), OKC vs. POR

When your top two producers are out, there's bound to be some value popping up out of the woodwork. Although I already mentioned Dort as my favorite pivot, Mann and Omoruyi don't need to do a lot to break 5x value at these salaries. I would wait and see on Mann, as weekend news indicated that a transfer to the G League may be imminent, but especially given the recent absences that may not happen right away. It's potentially a nice spot for him to prove his worthiness.

