NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 6

Monday's eight-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST, and we've got all the bases covered for FanDuel endorsements.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The over-under for the Clippers-Nets game sits at 220, but I still think there is production to be had here, and we should keep an eye out for Spencer Dinwiddie to see if he debuts with his new/former team. We've tipped a hat to the high projected total in the Bucks-Trail Blazers matchup, but I'm a fan of the under in the Spurs-Bulls affair.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUIT

WAS Bradley Beal (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Kuzma's absence will probably result in an expanded role for Deni Avdija ($6,500), and Corey Kispert ($4,500) would start if Beal misses.

BKN Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith QUESTIONABLE

It's possible that both players could make their debuts with the Nets on Monday, but with Ben Simmons (knee) a game-time call and Seth Curry (thigh) out, Cam Thomas

($6,000) would end up seeing more time if Dinwiddie stays on the sidelines.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

Fox's status for Monday is unclear, but Malik Monk ($5,700) led the Kings in scoring Sunday as his replacement and would be a solid add if Fox remains out.

DAL Luka Doncic (heel) -OUT

DAL Kyrie Irving (calf) - OUT

Irving needs to pass a physical before making his Dallas debut, and Doncic's heel injury will take at least a few more days to heal. Without Spencer Dinwiddie, the future of the backcourt is pretty clear with Irving, but duties should slide to Tim Hardaway ($5,200) and Reggie Bullock ($4,500) for Monday's contest.

ELITE PLAYERS

As you'll soon see, we were able to find a lot of mid-range talent for our backcourt, so I'm keen on filling out frontcourt positions with elites. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200) and Domantas Sabonis ($9,500) rank as my top two, and Jayson Tatum ($10,800) could yield a value-beating number as well given his recent history against Detroit.

We'll continue picking SF/PF endorsements in the $8k range with Jaylen Brown ($8,600), DeMar DeRozan ($8,400), and Paul George ($8,300). While I think Kawhi Leonard is also fine against the Nets, Brooklyn's defense is much weaker against George's position.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jrue Holiday, MIL ($7,500) @ POR

Although I ultimately found more exposure for less expensive guards, I think Holiday is a smart avenue to take, especially if you're able to find room for Giannis on your roster. The projected total of 240 is excellent, and Holiday had one successful game against the Trail Blazers back in November.

Jordan Poole, GSW ($7,400) vs. OKC

Poole is a guy we'll be targeting heavily through the All-Star break since Stephen Curry (leg) will be out at least that long. Poole fares a lot better when in the Warriors' starting lineup, so mediocre totals off the bench can be largely ignored while looking deeper into his recent results.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,800) vs. SAC

As long as Kevin Porter (foot) remains out, Green should be a confident add as Houston's primary scoring threat. Green has averaged 22.5 points and 4.0 assists over Porter's absence.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,400) vs. MIL

Simons is running extremely hot right now, and he's heaving up threes with frequency and accuracy. At this salary, you almost have to roster him given the possibility he might match or even beat Damian Lillard's numbers. Although Lillard will outdo him more often than not, the gap is not enough to merit the $3,800 salary difference you'd have to swallow.

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,400) vs. MIL

Grant should be playing with a clearer head as he puts his concussion in the rearview mirror. I've favored him often this season, as he's the best option for Portland at a position the Trail Blazers have struggled to fill in recent seasons. If he's 100 percent, he should provide over 20 points and a handful of rebounds and assists against the Bucks.

VALUE PLAYS

Back in the Injuries section, I'd pay close attention to Tim Hardaway and Deni Avdija.

Robert Williams, BOS ($5,800) @ DET

This game could quickly get out of hand, but Williams has a reputation for sticking around late in contests due to Al Horford's age. His minutes should inch higher as he gets back up to speed after a recent absence, and the matchup against Detroit looks like an exploitable spot.

Keita Bates-Diop, SAN ($5,500) @ CHI

If Keldon Johnson happens to sit, I'd move Bates-Diop way up in my rankings, but either way his role in the starting lineup should be safe. The promotion has driven his salary up in recent weeks, but since Josh Richardson ($5,600) returned, his production has taken a hit. I give a slight edge to Bates-Diop, but Richardson is someone I would seriously consider in tournament lineups.

Jaden Hardy, DAL ($3,800) @ UTA

Hardy won't be a secret much longer, but his opportunities will dwindle once Kyrie Irving makes his Dallas debut. Hardy shined with 25 points Jan. 15 when the Mavericks were shorthanded and has shown tremendous poise for a 19-year-old with no college experience. This might be the last chance for a while to get in on this bargain, although rest days from Irving will give him extra opportunities.

