NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 19

The status of several key players hangs in the balance heading into Wednesday, and it's sure to cause headaches for DFS players navigating the three-game slate. You'll want to keep your ear to the ground leading up to the first tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

Wednesday's player pool is littered with injuries that have enormous ramifications. Although some injured players expect to play anyway, two All-Stars will likely sit out.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) - DOUBTFUL

I would expect Bobby Portis ($6,300) to start if Antetokounmpo is absent, and we should also expect increased production from the rest of Milwaukee's starting lineup.

MEM Ja Morant (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Morant is questionable, the team doesn't seem optimistic about his return. Morant left the court in noticeable pain after landing wrong on his hand Sunday, but the situation could be a game-time call. Tyus Jones ($7,000) would likely start if he misses, but we should expect production spikes from Desmond Bane ($8,500) and Luke Kennard ($4,600) as well.

MIA Tyler Herro (wrist) - OUT FOR PLAYOFFS

Herro's absence will force Gabe Vincent ($4,900) and Max Strus ($4,900) to play at a high level. Of course, Jimmy Butler ($10,000) will highlight the effort.

ELITE PLAYERS

I'm fading Nikola Jokic ($12,100) again, and the slight salary increase will also lower my exposure to Anthony Davis ($11,900). I still believe in LeBron James' ($10,800) ability to match 5x value at this salary, but Jimmy Butler ($10,000) will probably be the more popular elite at 10k and above in my builds.

In light of Giannis' likely absence, I think it's imperative to get more Bucks involved. I'm not a big fan of Khris Middleton's ($8,200) salary, but Jrue Holiday ($9,000) is at a number I can handle. He needs 45 FDFPs to hit 5x, and he's exceeded that number twice in a row.

You have to like Jaren Jackson ($9,000) if Morant is out, as the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year will be anxious to show off against the Lakers.

Also consider: Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200) @ DEN

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Brook Lopez, MIL ($7,200) vs. MIA

Lopez showed his value after Giannis Antetokounmpo left the floor in Game 1, and the Greek Freak's anticipated absence is the primary reason Lopez is my first center off the board. Although his usage increase won't be as high as it will be for Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton, Lopez's size will be necessary to fend off Bam Adebayo.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,700) @ MEM

I doubt the Grizzlies will have much success against Russell if Ja Morant isn't there to defend him, and Morant's presence didn't make much of a difference in the first half of Game 1. We'd like to see more of a full-game effort from Russell after cooling off significantly in the second half, but much of that was due to excellent contributions from other role players. This is a very favorable salary for Russell tonight.

Kyle Anderson, MIN ($6,300) @ DEN

I expect Rudy Gobert to stay limited as his back heals, inevitably leading to an increased run for Anderson. He always seems to be one play away from a technical foul, but if he can stay out of trouble, Anderson's a good candidate to match 5x value or more at this salary level.

Austin Reaves, LAL ($6,000) @ MEM

If you followed my endorsements Monday, you probably cashed as I did, and Reaves was a critical part of our success. Granted, FanDuel has responded with a huge salary increase, but it won't keep me from getting him involved. My exposure might be a bit lower due to a desire for the Bucks' supporting cast, but hitting 35 FDFPs is doable despite the salary spike.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($5,900) vs. MIN

I'd like to see more than 23 minutes from Gordon, but he still inflicted serious damage Sunday despite the minute limitation. His salary is a bit too low relative to his upside, and although his lingering shoulder injury is one reason for his decreased usage, the time gap between playoff games should help that issue.

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($4,800) @ MEM

Rui has arrived! He led the team with 29 points in Game 1. I moved the Lakers to the conference finals in my playoff bracket after the trade deadline, which seemed like a risk at the time. The Wizards don't get much TV time, but you have to hand it to general manager Rob Pelinka, who saw Hachimura's potential and added him, cementing an imposing frontcourt attack. Coach Darvin Ham saw the box score and knows Hachimura is imperative to advancing. I'm giving the 25-year-old universal exposure.

