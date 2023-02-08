NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

While contests in the preseason are probably the most difficult in NBA DFS, slates close to the day of the trade deadline rank a close second. The landscape looks quiet at the moment, but things can change on a dime, and it's imperative to check and re-check lineups before games lock. If you don't, you may miss a late scratch, and you'll also leave value on the table with teams that have dealt players away.

SLATE OVERVIEW

If you followed my endorsements for Monday, you were rewarded with a score in the top five percent of most FanDuel contests. This is a tricky slate, but we'll try to keep the ball rolling. You may be reading this after trades have occurred, so see our Top NBA News page for the latest developments. I would also check out Jonas Nader's recent article that discusses the latest trade rumors.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on Wednesday's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

WAS Bradley Beal (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

There's a good chance we'll see Beal on the court Wednesday, but Kuzma's status is cloudier. Deni Avdija ($6,200) will benefit if Kuzma sits.

TOR OG Anunoby (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

Take Anunoby out of the player pool right now. He won't play if he remains in Toronto and certainly won't play if he's dealt. Next to speculative talk about Durant that will likely go nowhere, Anunoby's name has been in the deadline rumor mill with the most frequency. Precious Achiuwa ($6,300) still seems to be the man to target in this spot.

SAS Keldon Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Tre Jones (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Johnson will probably play despite his ankle injury, but Jones' foot issue kept him out of action Monday. Malaki Branham ($5,300) played well in relief and will be a good value proposition if Jones is out.

MIA Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

MIA Gabe Vincent (ankle) - PROBABLE

Vincent ($4,200) will probably be healthy enough to start for Lowry. While I think he's fine to use in some lineups, I'm more inclined to utilize Tyler Herro ($7,300).

DAL Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT

DAL Kyrie Irving - PROBABLE

Irving should play, and while he carries a bit of risk, he's viable if Doncic is out. I gave you Jaden Hardy ($4,600) Monday, and he came through big time, but it's anyone's guess as to who will gel the best with Irving in the backcourt. I would wait and see who the Mavs elect to start alongside Irving and go from there.

ELITE PLAYERS

While I respect the players with the five-figure salaries tonight, they won't get much exposure from me. The first guy I will max out on is Domantas Sabonis ($9,500). It's a solid rematch against the Rockets, and the projected total is ideal. Although I feel the opposite about the over-under in the Pacers-Heat game, Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800) is going to rate as my first point guard off the board. With Lillard, Fox, VanVleet and Harden all ahead of him, I think he'll be overlooked despite posting three good games since his return.

Paul George ($8,400) is a much better choice over Kawhi Leonard ($10,200) due to the salary difference, and the Clippers will have the advantage against the Doncic-less Mavericks. I also favor Donovan Mitchell ($8,300), who tallied 40 FDFPs against Detroit the last time they played.

Also consider: Pascal Siakam, TOR ($8,600) vs. SAS, Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,700) vs. IND

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jordan Poole, GSW ($7,400) @ POR

Poole was saved by a career-high 12 assists Monday against the Thunder, but he quickly became irrelevant as a scorer when the game got out of hand. He ended up being the lone disappointment in my Monday projections, although he managed 40 FDFPs to match value. I'm going to stick with him against Portland. He popped for 41 points against the Trail Blazers in late December, so I have a lot of confidence in him Wednesday evening.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,900) vs. SAC

The chalk section has too many guards, but you'll have room for four due to dual eligibility. I don't think you can ignore Green's potential with Kevin Porter still sidelined, and he showed us his value with 40 FDFPs against the Kings on Monday. He plays Sacramento again tonight, and I see no reason for a dropoff.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,400) vs. GSW

Once again, Simons' low salary surprises me. Sure, he only put up 29 FDFPs against Lillard's 42 on Monday, but it's still a wide salary differential, and we all know that Simons could pop for a lot more. I doubt Lillard will be dealt despite the rumors, but you can bet I'll be firing up Simons if Lillard ships out.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,300) @ POR

Wiggins looked much more like himself Monday (37.6 FDFPs), and he should be good to go after a day of rest. His numbers have jumped around since his return, but there should be ample room for him to move against Drew Eubanks, who has the size but not the speed to keep up.

Also consider: Derrick White, BOS ($6,100) vs. PHI

VALUE PLAYS

While you should still focus on cheap options in the injury section as usual, the real value will come from scratches due to trades. Even if a role player is dealt, rotation changes will be significant, and those who stay diligent throughout the day will reap the benefits. Just be aware of what you're spending down for, and keep some elite plays in mind when you pivot. Here are some additional options below the $6,000 salary point.

SG/SF Donte DiVincenzo, GSW ($5,400) @ POR

C Kelly Olynyk, UTA ($4,900) vs. MIN

SF/PF Marcus Morris, LAC ($4,800) vs. DAL

