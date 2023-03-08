NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's seven-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and FanDuel's DFS offerings have plenty of solid options.

SLATE OVERVIEW

There's a significant lack of injuries in Wednesday's player pool, so our ability to pivot is limited. You won't find many deep values tonight, although you can certainly strike off some players with salaries that are too high relative to their recent production. As you'll see in the injury section, the Thunder's roster is worth looking at for significant value, and the starters will be immensely popular.

INJURIES

BOS Robert Williams (hamstring) - OUT

The team sat Al Horford ($5,700) due to a back issue after he posted a massive number without Williams, but he's currently off the injury report and should be available.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (wrist) - OUT

Since there are so few new or relevant injuries for Wednesday's slate, this spot for Thunder warrants revisiting. While Josh Giddey ($8,400) is a pretty obvious target in this spot, Luguentz Dort ($6,200) and Aaron Wiggins ($5,300) should also see spikes in production.

ELITE PLAYERS

You'd be foolish to fade Nikola Jokic ($11,900) or Luka Doncic ($11,800) tonight, and I think choosing between the two of them comes down to positional scarcity. If you look at what else is out there for the center position, you'll see a few guys who can also perform in PF slots. While I don't mind some other players with just center eligibility, they presumably won't exceed Jokic's production. Making Jokic your anchor is a pretty solid call.

While Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are part of the game with the highest projected total, they aren't viable if you're spending up with Jokic -- you'll need to dig slightly deeper. The first player that stands out to me is Pascal Siakam ($8,800), who is at a reasonable salary against a Clippers squad that's had trouble finding consistency in the interior. Siakam also put up 58 FDFPs against the Clippers back in late December.

The lower-cost elite for the center position would probably be Bam Adebayo ($8,700), although I can see an argument for Deandre Ayton ($8,500) against the Thunder as well. Obviously, these two players only have utility if you're fading Jokic. Other options in the 8k range include Brandon Ingram ($8,300) and DeMar DeRozan ($8,200).

Also consider: CJ McCollum, NOR ($8,000) vs. DAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

When discussing chalk, the previously mentioned Thunder players come to mind, especially Josh Giddey ($8,400). I think it's imperative to get Thunder value involved in your roster builds because it's one of the few places you can get more production for less money.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($8,100) @ DEN

I actually like LaVine a bit more than DeRozan tonight. LaVine popped for over 40 FDFPs in two of his last four games, and the other two games allowed him to sit right at a 40-FDFP average over that span. It's not wise to stack two Chicago players against the Nuggets, but I'd like to get one of them involved.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,500) vs. ATL

We rarely see Kuzma this low. His salary fell slightly despite a 35-FDFP performance against Detroit after a one-game absence. FanDuel gave us an opening here. Unless you're worried about a flare-up with his knee, there's little reason to fade Kuzma against Atlanta.

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS ($5,700) vs. POR

After a three-game absence, Brogdon came hot out of the gate and put up 35.3 FDFPs in a supporting role off the bench. He may end up as the most popular Celtic on the board afterward, although Robert Williams' absence may drive Jayson Tatum and Al Horford up a bit higher.

VALUE PLAYS

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, keep the Thunder in your sights. You'll find Aaron Wiggins ($5,300) and Jaylin Williams ($4,800) way down the board, and you have to consider them. If you're feeling lucky, Dario Saric ($4,000) might also be a flier worth considering due to his dual eligibility.

John Collins, ATL ($5,100) @ WAS

Collins finally showed signs of life Monday night after a horrific string of games. He'll have low rostership because I highly doubt the public's faith in him, but the dual eligibility and low salary persuade me to utilize him in tournament builds.

Josh Richardson, NOR ($5,100) vs. DAL

Assuming Richardson is back, he'll have a mini-revenge matchup against his former team in the Smoothie King Center. Richardson is a virtual lock to start as he comes back from a brief stint away from the team, and although he's had some rocky performances, there's a good chance for increased production against his old teammates.

Victor Oladipo, MIA ($4,800) vs. CLE

Oladipo showed us what he can do against the Hawks on Monday night. This is a high-variance call, but if you need a salary break, you can look at his 28-FDFP showing against the Cavs in late January as justification to get him involved. He only has SG eligibility, and that limits his viability.

