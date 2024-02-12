NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, Feburary 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
As the All-Star break draws near, we have a sizable 10-game slate available to begin the week. We'll navigate the player pool in search of the best endorsements for FanDuel, with contests tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
HOU Alperen Sengun (back) - QUESTIONABLE
Sengun's back kept him out of Saturday's game. The Rockets went with Jeff Green ($4,600) as a replacement, and he'll be a sound pivot if Sengun misses again.
NOP Zion Williamson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE
The Pelicans struggled mightily without Williamson against Portland, and I'm reticent to endorse a pivot here if this injury tag holds.
MIL Khris Middleton (ankle) - OUT
This is another spot I would like to avoid, though I think Jae Crowder ($4,600) is the best pivot option they have right now.
DEN Michael Porter (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
DEN Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
The Nuggets look out of sorts without two of their starters. This is yet another spot where I will steer clear, as Peyton Watson and Justin Holiday haven't done enough to impress me.
DAL Dereck Lively (nose) - OUT
While this is an ongoing injury, the recent acquisition of Daniel Gafford ($6,800) has changed the situation significantly. Although Gafford's salary is still high from his previous usage with the Wizards, he'll become more of a fixture as the season progresses and has a revenge night against his former team on tap. This move is the worst possible news for Lively, who can probably be dropped in season-long leagues.
ELITE PLAYERS
Five players sit atop the Player pool at 10k-plus salaries, and if Luka Doncic ($12,800) plays without restrictions, he should enjoy a very productive evening against the Wizards. He had a 26/7/10 line against a stronger starting five, and although you need close to 70 FDFPs to match value at this salary, he has the potential to hit the mark. If you want a piece of Dallas without the high cost, Kyrie Irving ($9,200) is probable to play and should also put up a solid total.
The elite guards in the 9k range are fine, but all of their salaries are inflated. Jaren Jackson ($8,900) has returned to action and will re-emerge as Memphis' best chance for success, and he could have a nice night against New Orleans, and an even better evening if Zion misses. I've balked at Scottie Barnes' ($8,700) salary recently, but he's finally justifying his salary and has a soft game against the Spurs.
Nikola Vucevic ($8,500) is probably the best center for elite value against the Hawks, who are thin and overworked at center. The Chicago center also had an excellent 26/17/4 line against the Magic in his last game.
Also consider: Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,000) @ DAL, DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,100) @ ATL
EXPECTED CHALK AMD OTHER TARGETS
Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,800) vs. PHI
Choosing between Allen and Evan Mobley is a tough call, but I think Allen has the best chance of success as they take on the Embiid-less 76ers. Philly still has solid starters at the wing positions where Mobley roams more frequently, and Allen is most comfortable in the paint.
Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($7,000) vs. SAS
Players like Quickley are a reason for fading those 9k guards, as I think he has a chance to generate elite production against the Spurs. His production has jumped around a bit, but the Spurs are a soft spot to exploit and Quickley's salary is low enough to risk.
Deni Avdija, WAS ($6,700) @ DAL
His run of success could end in Dallas, but Avdija has been clutch since Daniel Gafford's departure, providing much-needed frontcourt support. Bilal Coulibaly ($4,500) and Marvin Bagley ($6,000) are doing their best as a platoon, but Avdija is in line for a larger complement of minutes.
John Collins, UTA ($6,600) vs. GSW
Collins isn't usually the first name off the board for the Jazz, but I like his salary relative to his recent production. The Warriors are not a strong road team, and they'll have their hands full with Lauri Markkanen, allowing Collins to mix it up inside alongside him.
Also consider: Tre Mann, CHA ($6,000) vs. IND
VALUE PLAYS
Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,600) @ UTA
Although Thompson's talents have faded into the background due to Jonathan Kuminga's resurgence, he's at a salary we can afford against the Jazz. Thompson relies on a hot night on the perimeter, and Utah ranks near the bottom of the pack in defending beyond the arc.
Grant Williams, CHA ($4,800) vs. IND
Gordon Hayward's departure leaves a glimmer of hope for Williams, who had a disappointing tenure with Dallas. He found daylight for a 24.1-FDFP total in his last game, so the potential for matching value is there. He comes with a bit of risk, however.
Also consider: Gary Trent, TOR ($5,000) vs. SAS, Dillon Brooks, HOU vs. NYK