NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, Feburary 12

As the All-Star break draws near, we have a sizable 10-game slate available to begin the week. We'll navigate the player pool in search of the best endorsements for FanDuel, with contests tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

HOU Alperen Sengun (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Sengun's back kept him out of Saturday's game. The Rockets went with Jeff Green ($4,600) as a replacement, and he'll be a sound pivot if Sengun misses again.

NOP Zion Williamson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The Pelicans struggled mightily without Williamson against Portland, and I'm reticent to endorse a pivot here if this injury tag holds.

MIL Khris Middleton (ankle) - OUT

This is another spot I would like to avoid, though I think Jae Crowder ($4,600) is the best pivot option they have right now.

DEN Michael Porter (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

The Nuggets look out of sorts without two of their starters. This is yet another spot where I will steer clear, as Peyton Watson and Justin Holiday haven't done enough to impress me.

DAL Dereck Lively (nose) - OUT

While this is an ongoing injury, the recent acquisition of Daniel Gafford ($6,800) has changed the situation significantly. Although Gafford's salary is still high from his previous usage with the Wizards, he'll become more of a fixture as the season progresses and has a revenge night against his former team on tap. This move is the worst possible news for Lively, who can probably be dropped in season-long leagues.

ELITE PLAYERS

Five players sit atop the Player pool at 10k-plus salaries, and if Luka Doncic ($12,800) plays without restrictions, he should enjoy a very productive evening against the Wizards. He had a 26/7/10 line against a stronger starting five, and although you need close to 70 FDFPs to match value at this salary, he has the potential to hit the mark. If you want a piece of Dallas without the high cost, Kyrie Irving ($9,200) is probable to play and should also put up a solid total.

The elite guards in the 9k range are fine, but all of their salaries are inflated. Jaren Jackson ($8,900) has returned to action and will re-emerge as Memphis' best chance for success, and he could have a nice night against New Orleans, and an even better evening if Zion misses. I've balked at Scottie Barnes' ($8,700) salary recently, but he's finally justifying his salary and has a soft game against the Spurs.

Nikola Vucevic ($8,500) is probably the best center for elite value against the Hawks, who are thin and overworked at center. The Chicago center also had an excellent 26/17/4 line against the Magic in his last game.

Also consider: Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,000) @ DAL, DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,100) @ ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AMD OTHER TARGETS

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,800) vs. PHI

Choosing between Allen and Evan Mobley is a tough call, but I think Allen has the best chance of success as they take on the Embiid-less 76ers. Philly still has solid starters at the wing positions where Mobley roams more frequently, and Allen is most comfortable in the paint.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($7,000) vs. SAS

Players like Quickley are a reason for fading those 9k guards, as I think he has a chance to generate elite production against the Spurs. His production has jumped around a bit, but the Spurs are a soft spot to exploit and Quickley's salary is low enough to risk.

Deni Avdija, WAS ($6,700) @ DAL

His run of success could end in Dallas, but Avdija has been clutch since Daniel Gafford's departure, providing much-needed frontcourt support. Bilal Coulibaly ($4,500) and Marvin Bagley ($6,000) are doing their best as a platoon, but Avdija is in line for a larger complement of minutes.

John Collins, UTA ($6,600) vs. GSW

Collins isn't usually the first name off the board for the Jazz, but I like his salary relative to his recent production. The Warriors are not a strong road team, and they'll have their hands full with Lauri Markkanen, allowing Collins to mix it up inside alongside him.

Also consider: Tre Mann, CHA ($6,000) vs. IND

VALUE PLAYS

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,600) @ UTA

Although Thompson's talents have faded into the background due to Jonathan Kuminga's resurgence, he's at a salary we can afford against the Jazz. Thompson relies on a hot night on the perimeter, and Utah ranks near the bottom of the pack in defending beyond the arc.

Grant Williams, CHA ($4,800) vs. IND

Gordon Hayward's departure leaves a glimmer of hope for Williams, who had a disappointing tenure with Dallas. He found daylight for a 24.1-FDFP total in his last game, so the potential for matching value is there. He comes with a bit of risk, however.

Also consider: Gary Trent, TOR ($5,000) vs. SAS, Dillon Brooks, HOU vs. NYK

