NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18 -- MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate for Monday consists of five games with a tipoff time of 7:00 p.m. ET. We'll run down our favorite DFS picks in an injury-saddled player pool.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The CLE/IND matchup has the best pace and projected total, and we identified some options for both rosters. Detroit didn't make our list for obvious reasons, so they represent your contrarian roster for Monday.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Jaylen Brown (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (back) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Sam Hauser (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although some Celtics are creeping back to health, Boston faces a similar predicament to Sunday's status, with Hauser added to the mix. Payton Pritchard ($4,200) and Al Horford ($6,400) are possible pivot options if all tags hold.

MIA Jimmy Butler (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (foot) - OUT

MIA Kevin Love (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Terry Rozier ($7,000) remains a great option as an absorber of Herro's production, and Jaime Jaquez ($5,200) would get a boost if Butler is out.

MIN Rudy Gobert (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

Naz Reid ($7,800) is a bit expensive but should be fine independent of Gobert's status, as the team continues to struggle without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). Reid's stock would climb if Gobert is a scratch.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (groin) - OUT

DFS options are a little shaky in this spot, as the team opted to send Collin Sexton ($7,300) to the bench in the previous game. Sexton was still excellent off the bench, however. Keyonte George ($6,800) isn't a bad pivot for Clarkson, and the return of John Collins ($7,000) will help fill the void if Markkanen misses.

CHI Coby White (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Alex Caruso (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

These tags could create a hole in the backcourt, and I'd expect good numbers from Ayo Dosunmu ($6,100) if one or both players are out.

CLE Dean Wade (knee) DOUBTFUL

The continued absences of Evan Mobley (ankle) and Donovan Mitchell (nose) loom large on this slate, and I still think you can't do much better than Jarrett Allen ($8,300) as a replacement. Caris LeVert ($7,500) also has added value amid Mitchell's absence.

POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL

POR Matisse Thybulle (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Instead of other potential pivots, look for Deandre Ayton ($8,200) to shine. He had a solid game in his only outing against Nikola Vucevic this season.

PHI Tobias Harris (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Sixers are happy to have Tyrese Maxey ($8,800) back, but Kelly Oubre ($6,200) and Nicolas Batum ($4,400) will warrant consideration if Harris misses.

ELITE PLAYERS

Anthony Edwards ($10,300) and Jayson Tatum ($10,000) sit atop Monday's slate, and I think there's ample cause to reach for them. Both players have excellent matchups, and I would lean toward Tatum as the slightly better option against Detroit. Tyrese Haliburton's ($9,100) salary continues to drop due to poor shooting performances, and I am not quite ready to go back to him yet.

Bam Adebayo ($8,500) is my first big man off the board, as he'll be a top producer against the Sixers, who may have a woeful interior if Harris is added to the list of casualties tonight. We already mentioned Allen and Ayton as other possible centers, and Allen's dual eligibility makes him a versatile frontcourt add.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,500) vs. POR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Our injury section was chock-full of pivot options, and you should find plenty of avenues to choose from in that section. We will also go very low in search for bargain options below. Taking some or all of this trio could get you Tatum and Edwards alongside mid-range value without much difficulty.

Dalano Banton, POR ($5,200) @ CHI

Banton is playing too well right now, and it's keeping Scoot Henderson stuck in the second unit. Anfernee Simons ($7,600) and his dual eligibility is still the best Portland play, but expect a good total from Banton with his limited PG eligibility.

Sam Merrill, CLE ($4,700) @ IND

While Darius Garland ($7,900) makes a lot of sense amid Mitchell's absence, taking Merrill at a discount makes sense if you are reaching for multiple elites. His sharpshooting capabilities will reap huge benefits if he gets an extended opportunity against the Pacers.

Taylor Hendricks, UTA ($4,500) vs. MIN

I still like Collins best as a Markkanen pivot, but Hendricks should also play a part, and it could be a productive night for Hendricks if he can find room against a depleted Minnesota frontcourt that could be without Gobert tonight.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.