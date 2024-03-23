NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The FanDuel Saturday night main slate features six games, and while there are essentially no injury concerns at the very top of the player pool, there are quite a few mid-salary options that have an uncertain status.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, 3/23 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic (-3) (O/U: 218.5)

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks (-8) (O/U: 214.0)

*Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards (-6) (O/U: 231.5)

*Boston Celtics (-7) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 221.5)

Phoenix Suns (-10.5) at *San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 232.0)

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (-11) (O/U: 228.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

Point spreads Saturday are more encouraging than not, as outside of the two games with double-digit spreads, we have lines that portend a mostly competitive night. The projected totals are more of a mixed bag – two of the three games with the highest projected figures also feature very large favorites, and there's a pair of sub-220-point totals as well.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (personal): QUESTIONABLE

If Quickley remains out Saturday, Bruce Brown and Javon Freeman-Liberty could handle plenty of point guard minutes.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (rest): OUT

With Markkanen resting, Brice Sensabaugh could draw a start at small forward, while the rest of the starting five should see elevated usage.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (ankle): OUT

With Johnson out again Saturday, De'Andre Hunter will be in line for another start.

Other notable injuries:

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO (eye): PROBABLE

Coby White, CHI (hip): PROBABLE

Alex Caruso, CHI (ankle): PROBABLE

Jrue Holiday, BOS (shoulder): GTD

Al Horford, BOS (toe): GTD

Gary Trent, TOR (back): GTD

Jordan Poole, WAS (hip): QUESTIONABLE

John Collins, UTA (face): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (groin): QUESTIONABLE

Trae Young, ATL (finger): OUT

Alperen Sengun, HOU (leg): OUT

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

RJ Barrett, TOR (personal): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (groin): OUT

Tyus Jones, WAS (back): OUT

Marvin Bagley, WAS (back): OUT

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($11,200), Domantas Sabonis ($11,100) and Jayson Tatum ($10,100).

Wembanyama has tallies of 78.5 and 65.7 FD points in two of his last three games and continues to carry as high a ceiling as any player on the slate

Sabonis had a down game by his standards against the Wizards on Thursday (33.8 FD points), but he's been a lock for a double-double at minimum for months and is capable of offering 5x his salary even at his current elevated figure.

Tatum is fully expected to return to action after resting his ankle Friday and has tallies of just under 60 FD points in each of his last two games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Dejounte Murray, ATL ($9,900)

Murray continues to operate without Trae Young and is coming off having scored 61.8 FD points against the Suns on Thursday, which should make him very popular Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,800)

Fox has scored over 50 FD points in two of his last three games, which should keep him in plenty of lineups despite the tough matchup against the Magic.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,300)

Booker has been more productive from a fantasy standpoint than Kevin Durant and checks in having scored 45.7 FD points or more in four of his last six games.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,600)

Brown has scored 43.9 FD points or more in four of his last five games, and even with Tatum's expected return Saturday, the former should still be highly rostered.

Jalen Green, HOU ($8,300)

Green has recently overdelivered on his current salary on multiple occasions and has scored at least 39.3 FD points in four straight games, which lead to plenty of clicks on his name again Saturday.

Key Values

Grayson Allen, PHO at SAN ($6,100)

Allen's salary remains highly reasonable for a player of his upside, and he comes in averaging 40.5 FD points per contest over his last three games while shooting 56.4 percent, including 54.5 percent from three-point range. The veteran sharpshooter boasts even more impressive 57.5 percent and 75.0 percent figures in those respective categories in two previous games against the Spurs this season, and San Antonio comes in allowing the fourth-highest success rate from behind the arc (37.7 percent) overall this season.

De'Andre Hunter, ATL vs. DAL ($5,700)

Hunter is slated to draw another start in place of Jalen Johnson on Saturday, and he'll be doing so fresh off a tally of 33.3 FD points across 34 minutes against the Suns on Thursday. Hunter has shot an impressive 40.5 percent from three-point range as a starter overall this season, and he checks in having scored at least 20 points in three of his past four contests. The Mavericks also come in having allowed 49.2 percent shooting to power forwards, as well as 49.4 FD points per game to the position in the last 30 contests.

Jock Landale, HOU vs. UTA ($5,500)

Landale continues to see expanded opportunity in the wake of Alperen Sengun's serious leg injury, and the young big has mostly capitalized on the extra minutes to deliver some strong fantasy performances. Landale has most recently scored 34.6 and 41.9 FD points in his last two games, and he's posted at least 24 in four of his last six contests. The Jazz could facilitate another fruitful showing, considering Utah is ranked No. 21 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to the position (33.5) and is surrendering an NBA-high 64.8 FD points per contest to fives in the last 30 games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kelly Olynyk, TOR at WAS ($6,900)

