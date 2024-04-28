NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have four games on the docket as the quarterfinals continue. The Suns are in a do-or-die scenario tonight while the Knicks, Mavs and Pacers look to extend their series leads.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

We'll be posting perfect lineups in this section once we enter the next round.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - DOUBTFUL

MIL Damian Lillard (Achilles) - DOUBTFUL

Lillard's injury should result in usage boosts for Patrick Beverley ($6,000) and Malik Beasley ($4,400). Bobby Portis ($8,000) will continue to fill in for Antetokounmpo, though his salary is becoming prohibitively high.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

With the Clippers down 2-1, I suspect Leonard will do his best to take the floor despite a knee issue slowing him down.

PHO Grayson Allen (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Allen missed Game 3. And while his ankle may keep him out Sunday, the Suns are in a must-win situation so I expect he'll try to give it a go. I'll refrain from naming a direct pivot here since Royce O'Neale has gone scoreless over the last two games.

DAL Tim Hardaway (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Hardaway's absence in the second unit won't create many waves fantasy-wise.

ELITE PLAYERS

Joel Embiid ($11,700) and Luka Doncic ($12,200) sit atop the player pool with five-figure sums, and they're also holding injury tags entering Sunday. I see both of them playing, but the lofty salaries will keep them out of most lineups. Even though the exorbitant values will render them with lower exposure, the cost is too high for my taste.

I'd take Anthony Edwards ($9,900) or Jalen Brunson ($9,800) off the board over Embiid and Doncic without hesitation, and I would give the former a bit of an edge considering the other plausible options at point guard. Moving down the list, we face some difficult calls. After sifting through some overvalued premier players, Kevin Durant ($9,000) and James Harden ($8,900) stand out in the next tier.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Myles Turner, IND ($7,900) vs. MIL

I like Turner a bit better than Rudy Gobert ($8,100) on Sunday despite Minnesota's big men coming in on the cusp of my preferred list. I also think he's a better choice over Brook Lopez ($6,100) despite the salary difference. Turner has won the battle inside with relative ease in the series, though Pascal Siakam ($9,200) has played a big part in Indiana's success inside. Siakam is also a little too expensive, yet I have no problem sending Turner out and spending a bit more at center.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,900) @ PHI

Some may consider Hart's salary too high, but he's a worthwhile option when you consider his immense upside. His rebound totals dropped off a bit in Game 3, though he started the series with two value-beating double-doubles.

Aaron Nesmith, IND ($6,600) vs. MIL

Nesmith's salary is at a tricky level, very close to the FanDuel median. I can give him the green light based on his steady production increase this series, though I'll admit I'm not 100 percent confident the trend will continue. We need cheaper options to keep us under the salary cap. And based on the hard data, Nesmith's dual eligibility and upward trend will come in handy.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,200) @ PHI

I don't mind a stack of Anunoby and Hart, but it wouldn't be my first choice. Despite endorsing Hart, I feel like Anunoby is a necessary addition based on his steady usage in the Knicks' playoff scheme. He's shown the ability to beat 5x value at this salary, though he needs solid shot volume to get there.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($5,000) @ PHX

McDaniels leveled off in Game 3, but it's hard to believe his valuation is still this low. The Suns may have figured out a way to handle him, yet that salary is too cheap to ignore. We need as many upside budget guys as we can get, and McDaniels definitely fits the bill on Sunday.

Since McDaniels is the only player I've mentioned below 5k, here are some inexpensive options to consider at each position:

PG Andrew Nembhard, IND ($5,700)

SG Nicolas Batum, PHI ($4,500)

SF Derrick Jones, DAL ($4,600)

PF Naz Reid, MIN ($4,700)

C Daniel Gafford, DAL ($5,200)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.