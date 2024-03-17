NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Per usual, FanDuel will exclude the earlier contests and opt for a four-game main slate beginning at 6:00 p.m. EDT. We'll run down our favorite DFS sections below!

SLATE OVERVIEW

The injury questions for Boston have temporarily spoiled the matchup with the highest projected total and pace, so our action favored ATL-LAC. Brooklyn ended up as the only team without a full recommendation. So if you're looking for contrarian value, that's a roster to explore.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Jayson Tatum (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (hand) - OUT

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) - OUT

The Celtics may choose to play conservatively against a weak opponent. It's safer to go with pivots for players who are guaranteed to miss time, making Al Horford ($6,300) and Payton Pritchard ($4,100) viable selections.

LAC James Harden (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Norman Powell (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

I'll dig deeper into the Clippers in a moment, though I'd prefer Terance Mann ($5,200) over Bones Hyland ($4,700) in this scenario.

WAS Deni Avdija (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The Wizards are also dealing with other long-term absences, so their eventual starting lineup for Sunday will be in flux. Aside from Kyle Kuzma ($8,300), there isn't much that excites me on their roster.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have two players above 10k on the slim slate. And with Tatum's status in doubt, Victor Wembanyama ($11,100) is the only player remaining over that threshold. We can find some budget center options on the slate, but he offers tremendous value due to dual eligibility. I wouldn't consider Wemby a must-start for Sunday, but he faces a great matchup against the Nets.

I think the Clippers will still be functional without Harden against Atlanta, while both Kawhi Leonard ($9,100) and Paul George ($8,500) will be key in that effort. Dejounte Murray ($9,900) is a bit too expensive on the other end of the matchup, though you could certainly do worse. We will look at some Atlanta value in the next section.

Also consider: Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,700) vs. TOR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Devin Vassell, SAS ($7,300) vs. BKN

Upside is the the reason Vassell makes our list, and the Nets are slipping having lost six of their last 10 games. The Spurs haven't fared much better, but Vassell and Victor Wembanyama are fantasy-immune to the team's woes. And though the former's salary has dropped after a few down performances, he's set up well to duel with the Nets as they've recently struggled against opposing wing players.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($7,100) @ WAS

I highly doubt the Celtics will universally bench the starters. And as the only fully-healthy first-unit player, Holiday should be set up for a solid game. He may have fewer targets to boost his assist totals Sunday, but the added pressure to absorb scoring production should keep his fantasy totals high.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL ($7,000) vs. LAC

I'm less confident in Jalen Johnson ($7,900), who'll have to contend with Kawhi Leonard, though Bogdanovic should emerge as a scoring option as he returns Sunday after a brief illness. His dual eligibility is a plus, and he's usually close to 5x value at this salary point. For slightly less, you can also think about De'Andre Hunter ($5,800) as a sneaky add.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,100) @ ATL

Zubac and Clint Capela will be an interesting interior battle to watch, but the Hawks didn't have to contend with Zubac the last time they faced the Clippers in a 149-144 shootout back in February. With added height in the frontcourt this time around, LA will have more control inside. And while James Harden may not be there to deliver assists, plenty of opportunities will come for Zubac to post up and get the rock. We have budget players like Horford at similar price points, yet Zubac should carry lower rostership.

Jonathan Isaac, ORL ($4,700) vs. TOR

You shouldn't expect too much from Isaac. But if you're angling for a maximum amount of elites, the veteran's limited participation has yielded close to 5x value at current salary. The floor for Isaac should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 FDFPs. And while that isn't a spectacular number, the point is to afford players who could go for 50-60, where we definitely have a few who could get that high.

Also consider: Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,700) vs. TOR, Gary Trent, TOR ($6,100) @ ORL

