NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 19

Two elimination games are on the docket for Sunday. The action begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT as the Knicks and Pacers fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Nuggets and Timberwolves follow up with the winner going up against Dallas in the Western Finals.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Unfortunately, we haven't seen this combination of games since last Tuesday. So showcasing an optimal lineup won't bear much fruit. Minnesota's beatdown of the Nuggets in Game 6 was surprising. Although we should expect a closer game in Denver, the Timberwolves appeared to assemble the right formula to hold off the defending champs. I'm leaning toward Minnesota tonight, and taking a more balanced approach between the Knicks and Pacers.

INJURIES

NYK Josh Hart (abdomen) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK OG Anunoby (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK Josh Hart (abdomen) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK OG Anunoby (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Hart will likely try to play through this injury, but shouldn't be considered 100 percent unless we hear otherwise later in the day. Anunoby has been upgraded, though he'll likely be hampered by his hamstring. Donte DiVincenzo ($7,600) sets up well in this scenario, and I plan on using him in a majority of my lineups.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four blue-chip players to choose from. And while it's a close call, I'm favoring Anthony Edwards ($10,100) and Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800) over Nikola Jokic ($12,200) and Jalen Brunson ($10,300). We don't have enough value on the slate to put Jokic's exorbitant salary on the docket, though an inspired performance from the MVP is a near certainty. While Brunson is bound to log a high number, we're getting Haliburton at a solid discount and we'll be able to put together a more balanced lineup without him.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Myles Turner, IND ($6,800) @ NYK

Turner seems like a no-brainer with one of New York's best rebounders (Hart) saddled with injury. Although Pascal Siakam ($7,700) makes some sense, his ability to beat 5x value is a taller order. Turner's floor-stretching perimeter potential matched with solid board production is more than enough reason to take him at this salary point. He's my first center off the board.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK ($6,400) vs. IND

Although a return from Anunoby would hurt this pick, it would probably send Precious Achiuwa ($4,900) back to the player pool first. With Hart limited, the Knicks need to find rebounds from someone, and Hartenstein's salary is too good to pass up. He's a virtual lock to land in one of my PF spots and joins DiVincenzo as a sensible choice from New York's roster.

Miles McBride, NYK ($5,000) vs. IND

With Edwards and Haliburton at the top, we need to mine the budget aisle. McBride has exceeded 23 FDFPs in three consecutive games and his minutes have been quite consistent over that span. A return from Anunoby would wreak havoc on this lineup, though I still believe McBride would hang on to his starting role. A hot night beyond the arc will send him to a value-beating number, and he'll be used more frequently off the ball if Hart is severely limited.

Andrew Nembhard, IND ($4,900) @ NYK

Nembhard made plays all over the court in Game 6. The 13-point victory likely taught the Pacers some lessons on how to take advantage of the Knicks through him as he forced the ball into some tight spots and increased his shot volume along the way. Nembhard's SG eligibility earns him a slot alongside DiVincenzo in most of my builds.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($4,800) @ DEN

I've been all over McDaniels throughout the playoffs, and I see no reason to abandon him in this elimination battle. I'll probably also have some exposure to Naz Reid ($4,200) as my appeal for Achiuwa fades at PF. With McDaniels eligible at SF, I have no problem stacking Reid with him. And though there would be room to fit in Aaron Nesmith ($4,700), I like the Minnesota combo a bit more.

CONTRARIAN PLAYS

Many of you think Denver will bounce back and take this series. I remain unconvinced, yet secondary players like Aaron Gordon ($6,900) and Michael Porter ($5,800) are solid options for those who favor that outcome. I would even pepper in some Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,600) as an alternative to Nembhard, though Porter would be a more logical swap for McDaniels or Reid. Of course, Denver's success will likely live and die by Jamal Murray's ($7,800) hand, with those who take the chance could get rewarded with a winning lineup if he returns to form.

