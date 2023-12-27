NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have six games of DFS action available for Wednesday's main slate on FanDuel. The first tipoff for the contests is at the usual 7:00 p.m. ET start time.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: MIL/BKN (240.5), TOR/WAS (239), NYK/OKC (238.5)

Back-to-backs: BKN, ORL, WAS, OKC

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic came close to 100 FDFPs on Christmas Day, but there's a chance that his quad may need a break. The Mavericks would endure a big shakeup if he misses, with Jaden Hardy's ($4,400) role expanding.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Antetokounmpo may sit for injury management. Bobby Portis' ($5,900) salary is higher than I'd like, but he will be the biggest beneficiary if this designation downgrades.

PHI Joel Embiid (ankle) - OUT

Paul Reed ($5,300) will be in line for another start, but he barely scratched 10 FDFP with his last opportunity. Although Tobias Harris ($7,000) is more expensive, he looked like the primary beneficiary with almost 46 FDFPs in the previous contest.

ELITE PLAYERS

With Luka Doncic's status in question, I'm inclined to select Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) against the Knicks. Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers have been excellent, scoring under 50 FDFPs only once in the past 10 games. The narrow spread and high projected total further compel me to smash this elite spot.

Following the narrative of the high total in this game, Julius Randle ($8,500) and Jalen Brunson ($8,800) are decent options for production. However, I'm inclined to give Randle more run against the Thunder and take advantage of his dual eligibility. With Embiid out, Tyrese Maxey ($8,400) will likely produce a higher total than Brunson at a cheaper salary.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,000) @ DAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,700) vs. PHI

This will be Orlando's first game against the 76ers, and the Magic are slight home favorites due to Embiid's absence. Philadelphia is soft against Wagner's position, and I suspect the interior to be more susceptible to a player like Wagner, who can rack up points and rebounds quickly. His three-point proficiency has fallen off, but a high shot volume can offset that.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI ($6,400) @ ORL

I would normally be wary of Melton at this salary, but he turned out one of his best totals of the season in his return to action Christmas Day, and the 76ers will be looking for more playmakers without Embiid. I doubt we will see over 40 FDFPs as we saw two days ago, but his salary is just low enough to consider, especially with his dual eligibility.

Dereck Lively, DAL ($6,100) vs. CLE

Jarrett Allen is likely to win this battle, but Lively had a nice total in his return to action, and better shooting from the line could have yielded a higher number. If he can come close to the 32.5-FDFP result, his salary is right where we want it.

Deni Avdija, WAS ($5,700) vs. TOR

Several factors are working in Avdija's favor tonight. Kyle Kuzma showed some negative effects from his ankle injury Tuesday night. Another off night could yield more production to others, and Avdija played only 20 minutes in the front end of this back-to-back, which is unusually low compared to his usual usage. He's recently seen 30 or more minutes with some frequency, and the decreased output signals a desire to have him fresh against Toronto.

Craig Porter, CLE ($5,500) @ DAL

A return from Donovan Mitchell would potentially move me away from Porter, but the rookie's exemplary play makes him worthwhile at this salary. The Cavaliers need support with several backcourt players sidelined, and he's looked great as Mitchell's replacement during his illness. We'll see if Mitchell returns, but $5,500 is still a good salary for Porter with the second unit.

Also consider: Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK ($6,500) @ OKC

