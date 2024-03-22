NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA finishes off the work week with eight games on the Friday schedule. Injuries continue to hamper a lot of teams, while also having a significant impact in DFS. Here are some of the top options to consider at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Gary Trent Jr., TOR vs. OKC ($18): Immanuel Quickley (personal) has been ruled out again, meaning the Raptors will be without four of their five starters. As a result of their limited depth chart, Trent has logged an average of 34 minutes over his last seven games while producing at least 31.2 Yahoo points in six of those. At such a cheap salary, Trent could be well worth the risk.

Dalano Banton, POR vs. LAC ($12): The Trail Blazers are giving Banton a longer look down the stretch. Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) might be done for the season, so Banton has a clear path to plenty of playing time. And over his last 10 outings, he's scored at least 28.4 Yahoo points seven times.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL vs. PHI ($20): It's baffling that Dinwiddie still has a salary this high. Ignore his overall numbers. Since he joined the Lakers, his production has fallen off the map as he's only averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 assists through 15 appearances. Even if he listed the minimum salary, he's not worth deploying in DFS.

FORWARDS

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. MEM ($52): Wembanyama had a rare off night against the Mavs where he posted 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field, though he still recorded 11 rebounds, three assists and six blocks. The Grizzlies are trotting out a skeleton crew with all of their injuries, which will make slowing down Wembanyama a difficult task.

Jordan Nwora, TOR vs. OKC ($10): Nwora continues to come off the bench for the Raptors, despite all of their injuries. However, he's been playing more of late averaging 20 minutes across four fixtures. And with a larger workload, Nwora was able to register at least 22.4 Yahoo points three times. At the minimum salary, he's at least worth considering in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC at TOR ($21): Hayward is a lot like Dinwiddie in that they used to be productive players, but have seen their roles decrease drastically on their new teams. Hayward has played fewer than 20 minutes in 12 of 14 games with the Thunder while averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He does have a favorable matchup against the injury-riddled Raptors, though he likely won't play enough to take advantage of it.

CENTERS

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. PHI ($54): Davis didn't look the worse for wear after suffering an eye injury Saturday against the Warriors. He took the floor Monday against the Hawks and produced 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes. Given the 76ers' lack of size up front, Davis offers a great opportunity to produce another juicy stat line.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS vs. IND ($11): Jackson-Davis has been asked to do more down the stretch as he's averaged 23 minutes across nine games. He's even logged at least 25 in four of the last five. Jackson-Davis has used his adding playing time to average 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks during this stretch. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace in the league, so expect him to receive enough opportunities to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO at MIA ($27): Bam Adebayo (back) is listed as questionable for the Heat. If he sits, things won't be nearly as difficult for Valanciunas. Still, he's only scored 21.4 Yahoo points or fewer in six straight. If Adebayo can go, Valanciunas doesn't come with much upside. And even if he doesn't, JV might not be worth considering at his salary.

