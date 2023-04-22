NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Is there anything better than playoff basketball? If you're reading this, you probably agree! The regular season can slog down at times, but every game in the postseason matters. That's why it's the best time to play DFS because these rotations are more predictable than ever. With that in mind, let's start with one of my favorite players in the NBA.

Guards

Russell Westbrook, LAC vs. PHX ($34)

It's been a tumultuous season for Russ, but things have been much better since he joined the Clippers. The former MVP has scored at least 45 Yahoo points in four straight games. The production bump is no surprise since Paul George is out, guaranteeing Russ 40 minutes, 15-20 shots and a 25 percent usage rate. That culminated in a 64-point gem in Game 3, which should be easy to duplicate if Kawhi Leonard also has to sit. All of those 45-point games came against Phoenix, and it's clear the matchup with Kevin Durant has Russ as feisty as ever.

Jrue Holiday, MIL at MIA ($31)

Holiday has been amazing throughout his career, but he's been even better in the postseason. Over the last four years, Jrue is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in the playoffs. That's nearly 45 Yahoo points per game, which isn't far off his 38-point average in the regular season. He's a good option whether Giannis Antetokounmpo plays or not, but Holiday is averaging nearly 50 Y! points per game when Giannis is out. That looks even better since Holiday has at least 47 fantasy points in four straight fixtures.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. MEM ($23)

D-Lo was amazing when LA acquired him from Minnesota, but things have changed in the postseason. What's altered is the health of this roster, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves running this offense. That's terrifying since Dennis Schroder has been stealing D-Lo's minutes, with Russell scoring 28 or fewer Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games. He's also averaging just 24 Y! points per game in that span, and facing a second-ranked Memphis defense won't make things any easier.

Forwards

Jaren Jackson Jr, MEM at LAL ($37)

JJJ just took down Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier in the week, but don't overlook this guy on the offensive end. Jackson has scored at least 29 Yahoo points in 15 consecutive outings, reaching 43 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. He's also got a 45-point average in that 15-game span, which is no surprise since this has been one of the best per-minute producers throughout his career. If JJJ continues to see the 35-40 minutes we've seen in these playoffs, he needs to be above $40. He's also had his way against this lackluster Lakers defense, scoring at least 43 Y! points in three straight meetings.

Norman Powell, LAC vs. PHX ($23)

Powell was phenomenal in Game 3, but he's been playing like this for three weeks. The bench stud has scored at least 39 Yahoo points in four of his last six games. The absence of Paul George has led to this massive bump, with Powell providing a 31 percent usage rate with PG13 off the floor. That usage was sky-high in Game 3 when Kawhi was out, with Powell providing a season-high 52 fantasy points. We don't expect him to do that again, but he only needs half of that to be a good value in this price range, which should be easy since Kawhi looks likely to sit again.

Forward to Avoid

Rui Hachimura, LAL vs. MEM ($14)

You might see that Hachi went nuts in the first two games of this series, but those are outlier performances. This guy was barely in the rotation going into the playoffs, playing fewer than 20 minutes a game over his final 14 regular season outings. Rui also had a 16-point average in that span, scoring 20 or fewer fantasy points in 11 of those. We have to assume the upside games won't continue with this roster at full health, especially against a Top-3 defense.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. MEM ($49)

Davis had a dastardly performance in Game 2, but that's an outlier on an otherwise clean radar. The big man had at least 53 Yahoo points in eight of his previous nine games before that dud, and it's funny to call 40 Y! points a stinker. That shows just how high this stud's ceiling is, averaging over 50 Y! points per game in the regular season. He's mauled Memphis all year, too, scoring at least 60 fantasy points in three of their four matchups. That's scary since the Grizzlies are missing Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams.

Brook Lopez, MIL at MIA ($25)

Bro-Lo finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and he's genuinely amid a renaissance season in Milwaukee. The big man averaged 33 Yahoo points per game in the regular season, scoring at least 38 Y! points in three of his last four outings. We like him whether Giannis plays or not, but the big man has averaged nearly 40 Y! points per game without him this year. That makes him tough to avoid since Bro-Lo should be locked into 35 minutes and 15 shots in this playoff game, which is incredible from a sub-$30 player.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, PHX at LAC ($27)

Ayton is a fantastic player, but he's impossible to trust right now. All he does is score and rebound, averaging 0.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks across his last 20 outings. He's been even worse since this team acquired Durant, scoring 31 or fewer fantasy points in 10 of his previous 11 games. The big man has a 27-point average in that span, and there are simply too many cooks in the kitchen with KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul swallowing up all of the usage. Not to mention, he hasn't cracked 30 fantasy points in any of his five matchups with this challenging Clippers defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.