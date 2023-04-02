NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is one of the most unique slates of the season. While almost every team is in action, we only have five games making up the main slate and that's where all the big prize pools will be taking place. We also have some fascinating situations to monitor, but we're definitely going to capitalize on some of these bizarre injury reports and rotations that have become common at this time of the year.

Guards

Kevin Porter, HOU vs. LAL ($28)

Porter isn't getting enough credit for what he's doing right now. He's established himself as the primary playmaker in Houston while scoring at least 33 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 games. KPJ's also posted 47 and 58 Y! points in his last two while providing a 40-point average over that 11-game stretch. That's superb from a sub-$30 player, and it should continue against the Lakers as they rank fifth in pace and 20th in points allowed while surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing guards. And in their last matchup, Porter dropped 47 Y!.

T.J. McConnell, IND at CLE ($16)

The Pacers are going to be heavily featured in this article. The reason for that is their tanking ways by sitting Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner for the remainder of the season. The Hali benching is what makes McConnell so valuable, locking the backup point guard into a 25-minute role. The stat-stuffing guard has played at least 24 minutes in 17 games this year while generating a 39-point average. One of those was a 42-point gem in his most recent fixture, and it's clear McConell will be one of the Indiana's primary playmakers the rest of the way.

Guard to Avoid

Austin Reaves, LAL at HOU ($23)

Reaves has been remarkable at times this season when LA has been shorthanded, but that's not the case right now. He now has to battle LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell for touches in this revamped rotation. That's too many cooks in the kitchen, limiting Reaves to fewer than 31 Yahoo points in three straight games. That's the minimum of what you need from a $23 player, and his role could continue to collapse with all these superstars fully healthy.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. PHI ($56)

We'll find a lot of value on this slate, so let's get one of the most reliable players into our build. The MVP candidate is one of the league leaders with 55 Yahoo points per game. That's been close to Giannis's floor for a month having recorded at least 46 fantasy points in 21 of the last 22 games he's finished. He's also posting a 60-point average during that span and always plays motivated against the Sixers. Giannis has played them 15 times over the last five years while averaging 63 Y!.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND at CLE ($11)

I was floored when I saw Mathurin's salary. He's one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year, and will be one of the focal points of the offense during the closing week. We already discussed how Turner and Haliburton are out, and that leaves Mathurin with a 38-minute role over his last three fixtures. He's also taking 16 shots a night and should be at least $20 if he logs 35-40 minutes and attempts 15-20 shots. That's evident by the fact Mathurin has produced 35 and 48 Y! points in two of those three games.

Forward to Avoid

Buddy Hield, IND at CLE ($22)

This Pacers team has been a headache. They've already decided to rest Turner and Hali, but they've relegated Hield to bench duties to give the younger players some extra run. They even handed him a couple of unexpected DNPs earlier in the week, and it will be tough for him to feel confident in this volatile role. That's led to Hield scoring fewer than 35 Yahoo points in 18 of his last 20 games. He's also produced numerous 20-point duds over this stretch, which is scary since his minutes and shot attempts are trending in the wrong direction. Not to mention, Cleveland boasts the NBA's best defensive rating.

Centers

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. LAL ($24)

Sengun has developed into one of the NBA's most exciting centers, and it's hard to understand why he's still only $24 as he's averaging 34 Yahoo points per game. That alone is absurd from such an affordable player, and it's even more mind-boggling when you see Alp managed 37 and 42 Y! points in his two most recent outings. Another one of those gems should be in play against a lackluster Lakers defense, with Sengun averaging 52 Y! in their two matchups this year.

Jalen Smith, IND at CLE ($10)

If you can find a minimum-salaried player with this sort of upside, you simply can't fade him. Smith has stepped into a prominent role with Turner out by averaging 27 Y! points across 25 minutes a night across his last four outings. He's always proven to be solid when given the opportunity, averaging 29 Yahoo points per game when he plays at least 23 minutes. That's nearly guaranteed with Turner out, and they'll need him to play big minutes to oppose this giant Cleveland frontcourt.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, PHX at OKC ($28)

Ayton has always looked unmotivated out there, and it's hard to imagine he finishes the season strong with so many weapons in Phoenix. He's the fourth option in the offense now, ceding all the touches to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. That's led to DA scoring 26 or fewer fantasy points in five straight. That'd be scary from a $20 player, but Ayton is flirting with a $30 value. He's also struggled against OKC this season by averaging just 29 Y! points per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.