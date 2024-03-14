NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

While there are only six games in the NBA on Thursday, there is no shortage of injuries that will have a significant impact on the DFS slate. Let's highlight some of the top players to consider at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC vs. DAL ($56): After being held to 23 points in a blowout win over the Grizzlies, Gilgeous-Alexander had yet another 30-point performance against the Pacers on Tuesday. Not only does he score in bunches, but he's averaging 5.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. That leaves him with a high floor against a Mavericks team that has played at the ninth-fastest pace in the league.

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI vs. LAC ($18): This is a tough spot for the Bulls, who played an overtime game against the Pacers on Wednesday. Dosunmu logged 43 minutes and scored 33.3 Yahoo points in that matchup. Coby White left the game late in the fourth quarter with a hip injury, so it would seem unlikely that he will play Thursday. That should leave plenty of minutes and shot attempts for Dosunmu.

Guard to Avoid

Scoot Henderson, POR vs. NY ($18): This is also the second game of a back-to-back set for the Trail Blazers. In the first game, they limited Henderson to 17 minutes off the bench. With the expectation that he is limited again, he likely won't play enough to warrant consideration in DFS.

FORWARD

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. PHI ($59): Giannis is a nightmare matchup for most teams, but especially the 76ers. With Joel Embiid (knee) out, they have very little size up front. The last time he faced them without Embiid, he produced 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Don't expect the 76ers to be able to slow him down in their rematch.

Jabari Smith, HOU vs. WAS ($23): Smith is going to spend more time playing center with Alperen Sengun (ankle) out. He started at center Tuesday against the Spurs, scoring 32.3 Yahoo points over 33 minutes. This a great matchup for him to be productive again, given that the Wizards have played at the fastest pace and have the worst defensive rating in the league.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC vs. DAL ($21): With Jalen Williams out Tuesday against the Pacers, Hayward started and logged 30 minutes. However, he only scored 22.3 Yahoo points. Williams is not listed on the injury report against the Mavericks, so expect Hayward to return to a limited role off the bench.

CENTER

Daniel Gafford, DAL at OKC ($21): It took a little while, but Gafford has grabbed a hold of the starting center job for the Mavericks. He hasn't missed a shot from the field in five straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks along the way. The last time he faced the Thunder, he scored 32.8 Yahoo points in just 17 minutes. With their lack of size up front, Gafford has the potential to provide significant value.

Jock Landale, HOU vs. WAS ($10): Landale didn't start with Sengun out Tuesday, but he logged 26 minutes off the bench. He made the most of his added opportunities, scoring 31.3 Yahoo points. At the minimum salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY at POR ($24): The Knicks seem intent on limiting Hartenstein's minutes after he missed time with an Achilles injury. He has logged 24 minutes or fewer in each of the last six games, averaging just 5.5 points and 6.7 rebounds during that span. There's no reason to believe that his playing time restrictions will be lifted anytime soon.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.