NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday could be a tricky slate. While there are only seven games, there are some potential rest situations because of teams either being on the front end or the back end of a back-to-back set. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARD

Anthony Edwards, MIN at IND ($43): The Timberwolves will be playing the first game of a back-to-back set, which likely contributed to them already ruling out Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for Thursday. Towns has only missed two games this season and Edwards scored exactly 34 points in both of them. Combine that with the Pacers having the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league and Edwards comes with tremendous upside.

Duncan Robinson, MIA at DAL ($12): With the Heat dealing with so many injuries, Robinson has logged an average of 34 minutes over the last nine games. During that span, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals. Tyler Herro (knee) is out again and the Mavericks have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving Robinson with the potential to provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Dante Exum, DAL vs. MIA ($19): We haven't seen much of Exum since he returned from injury. In all four games since making his return, he has logged 17 minutes or fewer. He didn't score more than four points in any of those games. The Mavericks improved their depth at the trade deadline, so expect Exum to remain in a limited role.

FORWARD

Jimmy Butler, MIA at DAL ($37): Butler is locked in right now as the Heat approach the playoffs. Over his last seven games, he has scored at least 48.6 Yahoo points six times. After battling injuries, it's encouraging to see him log at least 36 minutes in three straight games. With this favorable matchup, Butler should have a high floor.

Lonnie Walker IV, BKN at DET ($10): The Nets are running out of healthy players. Cam Thomas (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back) will all be out against the Pistons. Injuries contributed to Walker logging 30 minutes against the 76ers on Tuesday, which he made the most of to score 27.3 Yahoo points. At the minimum salary, he could get hot against a Pistons team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS vs. CHI ($25): Green comes into this matchup against the Bulls having scored 29.0 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last six games. He continues to provide limited offense, thanks to his 15.7 percent usage rate. The Bulls have played at the second-slowest pace in the league, which likely won't help Green to bust out of his funk.

CENTER

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. SA ($48): The Spurs are going to be compromised up front with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) out. Zach Collins is a capable backup, but he doesn't provide nearly the same shot-blocking presence inside the paint. After scoring 61.0 Yahoo points against the Lakers on Wednesday, another juicy all-around stat line could be in the cards for Sabonis.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR at PHO ($15): We might have seen the last of Jakob Poeltl (finger) for this season. Scottie Barnes (hand) is also out, leaving the Raptors very thin up front. Olynyk started with the both out Tuesday, producing 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks over 28 minutes against the Pelicans. He could have played even more, had the Raptors not been getting blown out. With a secure starting role in hand, Olynyk might be too good to pass up at his cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI at GS ($25): When the Bulls have played teams with big frontcourts, Drummond has started alongside Nikola Vucevic. That won't be the case against the Warriors, who like to play small. With the potential for limited minutes, it's difficult to justify rolling with Drummond at his salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.