NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 27

After a quiet Tuesday, the NBA storms back Wednesday with 12 games on the schedule. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some of the top players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Vassell, SA at UTA ($30): With Victor Wembanyama (ankle) out Monday against the Suns, Vassell scored 50.3 Yahoo points. Wembanyama is listed as questionable against the Jazz, so if he is out again, it would lead to increased upside for Vassell. Even if he plays, though, Vassell is still appealing against a Jazz team with the worst defensive rating in the league.

Miles McBride, NY at TOR ($17): OG Anunoby (elbow) remains sidelined for the Knicks. McBride has started and logged at least 43 minutes in the last four games with Anunoby out. That helped him score at least 28.0 Yahoo points three times. Injuries have hammered the Raptors, who have the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving McBride with the potential to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, GS at ORL ($21): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors. Paul had seven assists against the Heat on Tuesday but failed to score in the matchup. He has come off the bench in six straight games, averaging just 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists during that span. Facing a Magic team with the third-best defensive rating in the league likely won't help Paul's cause.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI vs. IND ($41): DeRozan has been putting the Bulls on his back as they make a push for the playoffs. Over their last 20 games, he has averaged 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. That included a matchup with the Pacers in which he produced 46 points, nine rebounds and three assists over 44 minutes. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace in the league, which should afford DeRozan with plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Rui Hachimura, LAL at MEM ($15): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, who pulled off a win over the Bucks in double-overtime Tuesday. Anthony Davis logged 52 minutes in that game, so don't expect him to play Wednesday. Hachimura produced 16 points and 14 rebounds over 39 minutes and has averaged 16.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last nine games. With the potential for an expanded role if Davis sits, Hachimura is an appealing option in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Jonathan Kuminga, GS at ORL ($30): Paul isn't the only member of the Warriors who could struggle against the defensive-minded Magic. They have a lot of size up front, which could make things difficult for Kuminga. There are a lot of appealing forward options for this packed slate, so taking a chance on Kuminga in a bad matchup is not necessary.

CENTERS

Clint Capela, ATL vs. POR ($23): Capela enters this matchup with eight double-doubles over his last nine games. The one time he failed to record one during that stretch, he finished with 10 points and nine rebounds against the Lakers. The Hawks need his size with Onyeka Okongwu (toe) and Jalen Johnson (ankle) out, so look for him to come away with another double-double.

Richaun Holmes, WAS vs. BKN ($10): Holmes has taken over as the starting center for the Wizards. Over seven games in his new role, he has averaged 10.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. The key is, he averaged 28 minutes per game during that stretch. With no indication that his role will change anytime soon, he might be too good to pass up at the minimum salary.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. IND ($25): The Pacers are a tough matchup for Drummond. They play at a fast pace and a lot of their big men can stretch the floor by shooting three-pointers. When these two teams met two weeks ago, Drummond logged only 10 minutes. Another limited role could be in the cards for him.

