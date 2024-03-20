College Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 NCAA Tournament: How To Win Your Bracket Pool for March Madness

2024 NCAA Tournament: How To Win Your Bracket Pool for March Madness

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 20, 2024

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.

Adam Zdroik dives into the 2024 NCAA tournament bracket, discussing the best ways to win bracket pools. Should you pick UConn to go all the way or should you close your eyes and hope something sticks? It's March and the Madness has only just begun. 

NCAA Tournament Content at RotoWire

2024 NCAA Tournament Gospel

NCAA Tournament Futures

March Madness Player Rankings

Best Bets for Thursday, March 21

DraftKings DFS Picks for Thursday, March 21

Advanced College Basketball Lineups

NCAA Tournament Regional Previews

South Region
East Region
Midwest Region
West Region

*Additional stats from TeamRankings and BartTorvik

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
College Basketball Injuries: March Madness First Round
College Basketball Injuries: March Madness First Round
DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks
DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 20
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 20
DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Thursday, March 21
DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Thursday, March 21
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, March 21
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, March 21
DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, March 20
DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, March 20