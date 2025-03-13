Formula 1 DFS Picks and Best Bets: Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix

Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Course: Albert Park Circuit

Course Length: 5.28km

Laps: 58

Race Preview

The 2025 Formula 1 series kicks off this week with the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix moving back to its traditional spot on the calendar as the first race of the year. While Melbourne has hosted Formula 1 since 1996, the race was moved from its traditional opening slot to the third race for the last three seasons. Last year, Carlos Sainz Jr. won in a Ferrari one-two finish with the two McLaren teammates finishing third and fourth. After no major driver changes from the 2023 to 2024 seasons, 2025 brings a plethora of new faces in new places. Lewis Hamilton moves to Ferrari after 12 seasons with Mercedes AMG, and Liam Lawson joins Red Bull Racing as teammate to Max Verstappen. Verstappen's former teammate Sergio Perez was left without a drive after being released from his Red Bull contract after last season. Lawson is one of six rookies to join the grid full-time in 2025, which is set to be the largest rookie class the series has seen in more than two decades. Joining him are Oliver Bearman (Haas), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Jack Doohan (Alpine), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), and Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls). Despite a few days of testing, many questions remain that can only be answered once the cars get on track. This is the final season of the current rules package, and with all of the changes in personnel up and down the grid, this week's Australian Grand Prix could kick off one of the most competitive and close-fought Formula 1 seasons in history.

Key Stats at Albert Park Circuit

Races: 27

Winners from pole: 11

Winners from top-5 starters: 24

Winners from top-10 starters: 26

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 228.130kph

Previous 10 Australia Winners

2024 - Carlos Sainz Jr.

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Charles Leclerc

2019 - Valtteri Bottas

2018 - Sebastian Vettel

2017 - Sebastian Vettel

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2015 - Lewis Hamilton

2014 - Nico Rosberg

2013 - Kimi Raikkonen

The Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne Australia returns to its traditional season-opening spot for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The circuit is a 5.28-kilometer street circuit that circles Albert Park Lake. It is a medium- to high-speed circuit with some heavy braking areas that enable some passing. The venue has been part of the Formula 1 season since 1996 and rejoined the schedule in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Since returning in 2022, the race has been won twice by Ferrari and once by Red Bull Racing. Starting position is a key indicator of success, too. Carlos Sainz Jr. dominated last year's race from the front row, leading all but one lap after Max Verstappen retired with brake trouble. In 2023, Verstappen led 47 laps from pole on his way to winning in a chaotic finish marked by multiple red flags and a processional finish behind the safety car for the final lap. Similarly, in 2022, Charles Lecerc won from pole having led all 58 laps. A two-stop race is predicted due a softer tire compound selection and warmer temperatures, but the track generally isn't too hard on tires. As usual, fantasy players and wagerers will want to wait before making selections to see which cars are quick in practice and who qualifies up front (preferably on the front row).

DraftKings Value Picks for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $12,400

Lando Norris - $12,000

Charles Leclerc - $10,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

George Russell - $9,600

Liam Lawson - $7,000

Fernando Alonso - $5,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Pierre Gasly - $4,800

Oliver Bearman - $4,000

Gabriel Bortoleto - $3,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $12,000

Ferrari - $11,500

Mercedes - $10,000

F1 DFS Picks for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix

Team Captain - Lewis Hamilton - $16,500

Liam Lawson - $7,000

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $6,600

Pierre Gasly - $4,800

Gabriel Bortoleto - $3,000

Constructor - McLaren - $12,000

It is usually important not to read too much into preseason testing, but some of the more obvious truths can be indicative of what to expect. One thing that is undeniable is that Ferrari had a great few days in Bahrain, completing a significant number of laps with no major issues and posting some times near the top of the charts. Lewis Hamilton completed a total of 162 and set the second-fastest time of the weekend on the second of the three days. The significant mileage and relatively quick time could be a good omen for the former champion looking to add some more titles to his resume with Ferrari power at his back. Other veterans that fantasy players should consider for the season opener are Carlos Sainz Jr. and Pierre Gasly. Sainz posted the overall fastest testing time, but given how far Williams has been behind the competition, it would be shocking to see that relative advantage carry through the year. However, with both cars showing improved speed, it is likely that the team have found improvements, and that is why Sainz is one to watch this week. He is also the defending winner of this race. Similarly, Gasly set the fastest testing time of the Alpine drivers and was just behind the heavy-hitters of the series in Bahrain. His best prior Melbourne finish was ninth in 2022.

Despite being series rookies, Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto may be worth selecting this week. Lawson is stepping into one of the best cars in Formula 1 and he comes with 11 prior series starts. While the Red Bull has lost much of the advantage it enjoyed over the other cars recently, it has still been the most successful of the current rules package. The team also seem to have found some of the problems that held them back last season, which is good news for Lawson. This will be his first Melbourne start, but he should expect to be racing in the points positions and higher despite that. Bortoleto, on the other hand, has significantly less pressure on his shoulders. He has not made any Formula 1 starts and is at a team that hasn't produced the best cars. Expectations for him and the team are relatively low, but Bortoleto did outpace his much more experienced teammate in testing. He is also the reigning F2 champion.

The favorite to win both driver's and constructor's championships in 2025 is McLaren. The team has two race-winning drivers that should regularly finish on the podium this season and nothing less than another team title is the goal in 2025. While their true standing against Ferrari and Red Bull can't be completely known yet, they remain the team with the highest expectations on the grid. This is an obvious choice to take as constructor for lineups until on-track evidence proves the squad's competitiveness is less than expected.

F1 Betting Picks for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 AM ET Thursday

Race Winner - Lewis Hamilton +600

Top 10 - Fernando Alonso +135

Fastest Lap - McLaren +200, Lando Norris +275

Unlike last year when Max Verstappen commanded negative odds nearly every week, the 2025 season appears to be starting off with a bit more parity. Lando Norris and McLaren are the clear favorites, but former champion Lewis Hamilton offers a potential value at Melbourne due to the many unknowns. As noted above, Hamilton and Ferrari had a good test and Hamilton was the faster of the two teammates. Given there isn't much else to go on before cars actually hit the track, it does seem like Hamilton could have a chance of winning in his first race with Ferrari, and the odds for doing so compare favorably against the other top contenders.

Further down the action, wagerers might want to take a look at Fernando Alonso's odds for grabbing a top-10 finish. The former champion said that this year's car was a step forward for the team, but Aston Martin turned the fewest laps in testing and ran no race simulations. This gives fans almost nothing to judge their potential against, which is why his odds seem pretty attractive. Questions remain as to whether the team is sandbagging or in real trouble, but no one will know for sure until the race weekend arrives. Adrian Newey joined the team from Red Bull, but his impact will likely take time to see any effects. What we can go by are Alonso's finishes last season, though. His average 2024 result was 10.2 and he finished inside the top 10 in 14 of 24 races.

More attractive wagers can be found in the fastest lap category. The odds here are more favorable for those looking to go with this weekend's favorites, McLaren and Lando Norris. The McLaren car is expected to be as competitive (or more) as last season, which means both Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri could be clocking off the fastest times of the weekend. There is one thing fans should keep in mind, though. The extra championship point drivers received last season for setting the race's fastest lap is gone for 2025. This means teams will have little incentive to risk a race finish by ducking into the pits and putting on new tires for a shot at the consolation point for turning a quick time. Fastest laps this season will occur more naturally as the race progresses, which could still favor McLaren and Norris.

