NFL Draft: First-Round Mock

Jacksonville – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Hutchinson's height (96th percentile according to Mockdraftable) makes him a big target that his weight (31st percentile) and reach (7th percentile) do nothing to protect, so while he's generally regarded as the safest pick there might be more myth to that belief than solid basis. Hutchinson should still be a good player thanks to considerable skill and unique athleticism, but if he's a star then he'll be the first of his type to be one.

2. Detroit – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis is not as good of a prospect as Trey Lance or Justin Fields were last year, but he offers a compelling athletic skill set to work with and wins people over with his character. The Lions are in no position to be picky, and next year's draft is not guaranteed to offer an equal or better alternative.

3. Houston – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Arguably the best player in the draft, Neal would give Houston a big upgrade at right tackle unless/until they eventually move on from Laremy Tunsil at left tackle.

4. Jets – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Walker gets knocked a bit for rawness and for being more toolsy than productive, but he was one of the best players on one of college football's historically best defenses, and the toolsiness is off the charts. Cameron Jordan and Ezekiel Ansah are two players with similar prospect profiles to Walker's, and his is arguably better than either of theirs. A player like Emmanuel Ogbah is probably the worst-case scenario.

5. Giants – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

Perhaps this is too indulgent for the Giants given that former fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas is already at left tackle, but the Giants have surprisingly few actionable needs for a team with two top-seven picks.

6. Carolina – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

This is a stinky pick but the Panthers are probably the NFL's single biggest circus at the moment. Rhule and Tepper will blow it one way or another, believe that.

7. Giants (from CHI) – Kayvon Thibodeaux, (3-4) OLB, Oregon

Azeez Ojulari is a promising starter on one side and adding Thibodeaux to the other would instantly make the Giants pass rush concerning for opponents.

8. Atlanta – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Falcons roster is still totally busted, so a box defender like Hamilton would have plenty of work to do as they try in vain to get their defense off the field.

9. Seattle (from DEN) – Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

A team losing as much as Seattle will doesn't really need top-tier corner play, but you know a defensive-minded optimist like Pete Carroll can't see things that way.

10. Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Jets have pursued top-tier veteran wide receivers with remarkable aggression this offseason, so if they strike out in their trade talks a player like Wilson could be their target at 10.

11. Washington – Drake London, WR, USC

This would be a disaster landing spot for London since Carson Wentz is not a top 40 NFL quarterback, but the Commanders have to make somebody sad in the first round and it might as well be him.

12. Minnesota – Derek Stingley, CB, LSU (6-0, 190)

It would probably drive Mike Zimmer mad to see the Vikings draft a corner like Stingley after working with much lesser talents prior to his firing, but it's a no-brainer pick for Minnesota all the same.

13. Houston (from CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (6-6, 341)

Given the number of games they're likely to trail in the second half, a run stopper like Davis might be the most high-impact pick they're capable of. He is freakishly athletic (4.78-second 40), to be fair.

14. Baltimore – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6-7, 325)

A team committed to a bullying style of play on offense would have an obvious use for a player as imposing and obnoxious as Penning. He may be from a small school but all of his athletic traits conventionally grade as blue chip.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue (6-4, 266)

Karlaftis is a little less toolsy than some of the other edge rushers in this strong class, but his overall sum of traits is convincing and he fits the Eagles' type.

16. New Orleans (from IND via PHI) – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (6-3, 211)

Ridder isn't a slam-dunk prospect but he's just good enough that a team like the Saints probably shouldn't pass on him in their position. An exceptionally steady four-year starter who improved with experience, Ridder checks all the character/culture boxes and has considerable athletic traits to mold with.

17. Chargers – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (6-2, 179)

Williams' ACL tear doesn't really matter, and his primary strength (downfield routes) is such a desperate need for the Chargers.

18. Philadelphia (from NO) - Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson (6-0, 194)

Darius Slay is 31 and the Eagles pretty much have backups at corner otherwise.

19. New Orleans (from PHI) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (6-5, 307)

Cross warrants an earlier selection than this, but if he slips this far it might be due to checking in at a relatively small 6-foot-5, 307-pounds in an otherwise very strong tackle class. The Saints would in any case be fortunate to get a hold of him.

20. Pittsburgh - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (6-5, 324)

The Steelers have Dan Moore at left tackle and might consider him the long-term answer there, but it would take a leap of faith to reach that conclusion and Smith offers more certainty with higher upside.

21. New England – Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota (6-4, 261)

Mafe seems at least as good of a prospect as someone like Kwity Paye last year, and his DE/OLB versatility might appeal to Bill Belichick.

22. Green Bay (from LV) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (6-2, 225)

I think Chris Olave would be the correct answer here, but the Packers seem to have a thing against skinnier receivers. They need speed whether they know it or not, but if they're too dense to get it then a player like Burks is a fine guard rail. At 225 he absolutely meets the Packers' typical demands, and he's a strong prospect in his own right, even if somewhat redundant to someone like Allen Lazard.

23. Arizona – Jermaine Johnson, (3-4) OLB, Florida State (6-5, 254)

Johnson would hopefully be the long-term replacement for Chandler Jones.

24. Dallas – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 189)

Olave would be an unreasonable steal for Dallas this late – he's absolutely in the same tier as CeeDee Lamb as a prospect – so maybe it's best to assume he goes earlier than this.

25. Buffalo – Dax Hill, CB/S, Michigan (6-0, 191)

Hill is skinny by even corner standards, so he might not play safety to the traditional extent. That would work fine in Buffalo, where his burning speed would play at corner as he otherwise provided Buffalo with some three-safety possibilities between himself, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

26. Tennessee – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M (6-4, 323)

With Rodger Safffold gone the Titans are staring down a big downgrade at an important position. Getting Green would probably put those fears to rest.

27. Tampa Bay – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College (6-3, 312)

With Tom Brady and Chris Godwin back the Buccaneers are almost fully reloaded, and a player like Johnson to replace Ali Marpet would be the last conceivable piece to their puzzle.

28. Green Bay – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia (6-3, 304)

A linebacker like in-state product Leo Chenal might make sense here, but the Packers might also consider themselves done with the position after re-signing De'Vondre Campbell. Wyatt would be a long-term upgrade over stopgap projected starter Jarran Reed.

29. Kansas City (from SF via MIA) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (6-2, 199)

Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen are out, and Cine can pick up a lot of that slack.

30. Kansas City - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (6-2, 191)

Elam generally isn't regarded as highly as fellow corner Trent McDuffie, but at 6-foot-2 with top-end speed Elam is a trait match to prior starting KC corner Charvarius Ward, who signed with San Francisco in free agency.

31. Cincinnati – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (5-11, 193)

The Bengals seem to prefer taller players at outside corner, but McDuffie's skills could allow them to make an exception, especially when the alternative is Eli Apple.

32. Detroit (from LAR) – Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

The Lions could use a cornerback here and a player like Roger McCreary could be a viable pick here even if a slam-dunk pick like McDuffie isn't available, but Chenal would bring a lot of mass and athleticism to the Detroit front seven otherwise.