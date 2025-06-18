This article is part of our NFL Observations series.

Moore's 2024 totals of 98 receptions, 966 yards and six touchdowns do not reflect how dangerous he still is. He ranked in the 85th percentile in yards after the catch and has now gone four consecutive seasons without missing a game. In 2023, Moore erupted for

With the Falcons showing signs of shifting their offense toward a true WR1 model, London's trajectory mirrors that of a fantasy superstar. If his late-season usage holds in 2025, especially with Michael Penix at QB, a top-4 finish is within reach. Remember, in the last two games with Penix, London averaged 8.5-146-1.

London's breakout in 2024 was undeniable. He racked up 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 receptions and closed the season with elite usage. In his final six games, he averaged 11.3 targets and 94 yards per game while ranking in the 90th percentile in team air yards share. His red-zone role also expanded, adding touchdown upside to his already secure volume.

Check out our Picks and Props tool to find the best prop bets for these players and more for added context on player expectations heading into 2025.

As fantasy football draft season approaches, identifying players who will outperform their ADP, or fail to meet expectations, is critical to building a league-winning roster. The bold predictions below break from conventional wisdom but are backed by usage trends, team context and historical production. These are realistic longshots with high-impact potential.

As fantasy football draft season approaches, identifying players who will outperform their ADP, or fail to meet expectations, is critical to building a league-winning roster. The bold predictions below break from conventional wisdom but are backed by usage trends, team context and historical production. These are realistic longshots with high-impact potential.

Check out our Picks and Props tool to find the best prop bets for these players and more for added context on player expectations heading into 2025.

Drake London Finishes as the WR4

London's breakout in 2024 was undeniable. He racked up 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 receptions and closed the season with elite usage. In his final six games, he averaged 11.3 targets and 94 yards per game while ranking in the 90th percentile in team air yards share. His red-zone role also expanded, adding touchdown upside to his already secure volume.

With the Falcons showing signs of shifting their offense toward a true WR1 model, London's trajectory mirrors that of a fantasy superstar. If his late-season usage holds in 2025, especially with Michael Penix at QB, a top-4 finish is within reach. Remember, in the last two games with Penix, London averaged 8.5-146-1.

DJ Moore Returns to WR1 Status

Moore's 2024 totals of 98 receptions, 966 yards and six touchdowns do not reflect how dangerous he still is. He ranked in the 85th percentile in yards after the catch and has now gone four consecutive seasons without missing a game. In 2023, Moore erupted for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns with Justin Fields at quarterback.

Moore has had at least 140 targets in both seasons with the Bears and enters 2025 in a revamped offense led by new head coach Ben Johnson and QB Caleb Williams. Also, don't forget Chicago upgraded its offensive line to help Williams. If the offense improves as expected, Moore could rise back into the top-10 wide receiver ranks.

Dak Prescott Finishes as a Top-5 QB

Prescott's 2024 season was shortened by injury, but his upside remains. He has finished as QB3, QB7 and QB2 in his last three full seasons. When he's healthy, he's productive.

Now equipped with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson, Prescott has one of the best pass-catching trios in football. If Dallas plays from behind more often and stays healthy up front, the conditions are right for another big season. With an ADP outside the top 15, he's an ideal target for drafters who wait on quarterback.

Brian Thomas Misses the Top 12 at WR

Thomas flashed massive upside as a rookie with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but most of his WR1-level games came with Mac Jones. With Trevor Lawrence under center, his output was far less reliable. He scored under 5.8 PPR points in three of 11 games and cleared 15 points just three times.

Despite his talent, Thomas' production seems tied more to quarterback aggressiveness than consistent schemed usage. Unless Lawrence force-feeds him targets, Thomas might not meet lofty expectations. At current ADP, he is a redraft fade who carries more downside than drafters realize.

RJ Harvey Breaks Into the Top-10 RBs

Harvey enters the league with elite burst and vision, and lands in a perfect situation. Sean Payton's run scheme and Denver's offensive line provide a runway for immediate success. Also, the Broncos project to have an elite defense, which could result in the offense leaning heavily on the run. Harvey is coming off a collegiate season with 1,577 rushing yards, 6.8 yards per carry and 22 touchdowns.

Harvey's only competition for significant touches is the injury-prone J.K. Dobbins, whom the Broncos signed last week. But Harvey's athleticism, speed (4.40 40) and second-round pedigree likely will make him a fantasy contributor right away. Behind Dobbins are only backups Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime. If Harvey gets 70 percent of the touches, his floor would be RB18 and he could push for RB1 status in both standard and PPR formats.

Final Thoughts on Bold Fantasy Football Takes

Drake London and DJ Moore both have the usage and skill set to crush ADP. Dak Prescott could quietly return to elite QB form at a major discount. On the other side, Brian Thomas is being drafted on faith, not consistent production. RJ Harvey lands in one of the best systems for early fantasy success.

Perhaps not all of these calls will hit, but finding one at the right price could change your season.

For more Fantasy Football strategy, player analysis, and ADP breakdowns, check out my articles on Rotowire .

Dominate your fantasy football league this season by exploring our comprehensive draft kit. Packed with expert insights, rankings and strategy tips, the kit features our interactive mock draft simulator to prepare you for every scenario. Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable cheat sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date rankings for all formats. RotoWire has everything you need to win. To learn more, subscribe now and start optimizing your roster today.